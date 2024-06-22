Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Bark louder, little dog.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

We’re not going back!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

The revolution will be supervised.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Now Here’s a Tip Line I Can Get Behind!

Open Thread: Now Here’s a Tip Line I Can Get Behind!

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: 

ProPublica

An email from a reader helped a team of ProPublica reporters uncover secret tuition payments Harlan Crow made for a family member of Clarence Thomas. Now we’re looking for tips on the election, and you can help.

Excerpts from the story:

A few hours after we published a story on the luxury travel a billionaire provided to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the email arrived in my inbox.

A reader had tapped out a single sentence on their iPhone and hit send: We should look, it said, at a relative Thomas had taken in and raised as a son. The reader informed me that Harlan Crow, the same politically connected billionaire who had bankrolled the justice’s travels around the globe, had also paid private school tuition for the relative.

My colleagues and I chased down the tip; a key break came when we found direct evidence of the billionaire’s tuition payments in some bankruptcy filings for one of the private schools in question. As we reported in the resulting story a few weeks later, the billionaire had paid roughly $100,000 for private school tuition, essentially a gift of cash to a sitting Supreme Court justice.

Crow’s office told us that he “has long been passionate about the importance of quality education and giving back to those less fortunate.” Thomas didn’t respond to questions for the story. On Friday, the justice acknowledged for the first time in a new financial disclosure filing that he should have publicly reported two free vacations he received from Crow.

Going from a tip or rumor to a confirmed story can take weeks or months of reporting, of course. That’s especially true because I focus on the rich and powerful: people, companies and organizations that use money and influence to shield themselves from scrutiny. My ability to home in on those important stories relies on hearing from people like you.

Right now I’m reporting on the election. There’s no shortage of political coverage, but I’m still convinced there are important stories about wrongdoing that haven’t been told yet. I’m interested in the world of Donald Trump — his campaign, businesses and the people around him — as well as the broader 2024 political scene. Tips about other candidates, Democrats and Republicans, are also welcome.

Now Here's a Tip Line I Can Get Behind!

I would rat these people out in a heartbeat, and no one would even need to pay me $10,000.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.