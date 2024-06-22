Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Saturday Evening Open Thread: Debate Prep

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Debate Prep

by | 9 Comments

Saturday Evening Open Thread: Debate Prep

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Very different approaches… So, President Biden is working with his trained staff and other experts to assemble the best possible pitch. And Trump, or at least the people around Trump, are ‘more disciplined’. One can only imagine:

– A handful of staffers have sorted out Trump’s favorite red & pink Starbursts, and are attempting to rejigger traditional potty-training methods to get him to repeat clip-friendly talking points

– Since neither Ivanka nor Melania, will cooperate, others negotiating with Kimberly Guilfoyle for her to stand by the main monitor & flash her tits when he needs to be brought to attention

– Peter ‘Bathory’ Thiel’s office has stonewalled on loaning the campaign a few of their spare twinks, so staffers are trying to contact known Trump supporter Tom Brady to donate some fresh premium-quality plasma

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      This is the thing where if Trump doesn’t actually drop his pants and poo on the stage, he’s become an overnight genius, right?

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Must watch TV if Tapper tiptoes over when Dolt 45 nods off to draw a dick on his face with a Sharpie.
      //

    5. 5.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The brain dead media act like Charlie Brown and the football, endlessly pushing the “trump will pivot” horse shit

    7. 7.

      smith

      They’ve already calibrated the optimal drug combination to keep the Felon upright and awake for his rallies, and this is the best they can do (all quotes from one speech today):

      And my stupid people when I wanted to refute it, they said, sir, don’t dignify it with a refuttal. Refutal or refuttal. What the hell word would that be? Refuttal. Watch, they’ll say he didn’t know refuttal or refutal but they don’t know either

      If I took this shirt off, you would see a beautiful beautiful person. But you would see wounds all over. I’ve taken a lot of wounds I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever

      We’re like a country from a different country. This is not America

      Bro, you read those Ten Commandments every one is talking about. Incredible stuff

    9. 9.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I think SCOTUS will release the immunity decision on Friday(along with Chevron) to take attention off the posr debate analysis. Chevron will end up being ignored even though it’s almost as important as the immunity decision.

