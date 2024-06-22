(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Biden hunkering down in Camp David for debate prep-refining talking points, pouring through material. Then at the end doing a full 90 minute mock debate on his feet the whole time

Preparing for all scenarios, but am told expecting Trump to be more disciplined @ABC pic.twitter.com/jXmKD9Ll5O — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) June 21, 2024

Very different approaches… So, President Biden is working with his trained staff and other experts to assemble the best possible pitch. And Trump, or at least the people around Trump, are ‘more disciplined’. One can only imagine:

– A handful of staffers have sorted out Trump’s favorite red & pink Starbursts, and are attempting to rejigger traditional potty-training methods to get him to repeat clip-friendly talking points

– Since neither Ivanka nor Melania, will cooperate, others negotiating with Kimberly Guilfoyle for her to stand by the main monitor & flash her tits when he needs to be brought to attention

– Peter ‘Bathory’ Thiel’s office has stonewalled on loaning the campaign a few of their spare twinks, so staffers are trying to contact known Trump supporter Tom Brady to donate some fresh premium-quality plasma



How Biden and Trump are taking very different approaches to preparing for next week's debate https://t.co/HywjtzAMu2 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2024

Joe Biden also beat Donald Trump twice in debates 4 years ago. But I know Donald's memory isn't that good so he probably forgot about it. https://t.co/EWo9l0TaAX — The Biden Accomplishments Guy (@What46HasDone) June 21, 2024