This is AOC speaking in Las Vegas, campaigning for Jacky Rosen and Joe Biden, but especially Jacky Rosen, I think. Republicans are coming hard after Jacky Rosen’s seat. You will recall that earlier this year we raised funds for Four Directions in Nevada.

Well, we’re not stopping there.

Just to give you a little peek ahead, we are trying to connect with a couple of organizations in Nevada to see if they might be a good fit with our strategic fundraising. That’s all I’ll say for now.

Check out this 2-minute barn burner of a close from AOC. I like AOC and I think she’s good for Democrats overall, but I’m not one of the “oh, she should be president one day” club. Bat damn, I got goosebumps watching her closing here. h/t trollhattan

AOC: I have a message for this conservative court and Donald J. Trump. The women and people of this state do not consent. And the woman and people of this country certainly do not consent to Donald Trump nor this corrupt court that he has enabled. pic.twitter.com/I6MfefIrae — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2024

She even calls out the corruption of the not-so Supreme Court. Watch it if you can!