Speaking of Las Vegas, and Nevada in General

This is AOC speaking in Las Vegas, campaigning for Jacky Rosen and Joe Biden, but especially Jacky Rosen, I think. Republicans are coming hard after Jacky Rosen’s seat. You will recall that earlier this year we raised funds for Four Directions in Nevada.

Well, we’re not stopping there.

Just to give you a little peek ahead, we are trying to connect with a couple of organizations in Nevada to see if they might be a good fit with our strategic fundraising. That’s all I’ll say for now.

Check out this 2-minute barn burner of a close from AOC.  I like AOC and I think she’s good for Democrats overall, but I’m not one of the “oh, she should be president one day” club.  Bat damn, I got goosebumps watching her closing here. h/t trollhattan

She even calls out the corruption of the not-so Supreme Court.  Watch it if you can!

    4. 4.

      Josie

      I just signed up with Post Cards to Swing States. This group lets you choose where you want your post cards to go, and I chose Nevada. They supply the cards and a choice of messages, and the writer supplies the written message and the stamps. I will be writing a few each day all this summer so that I can mail my cards in October as directed. I’m kind of excited to be doing this, since I don’t like door knocking or phone banking

    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      I like AOC and I think she’s good for Democrats overall, but I’m not one of the “oh, she should be president one day” club.  Bat damn, I got goosebumps watching her closing here…

      Some politicians are best-suited to be visionary activists for the policies and country we should be striving to achieve, but not so much the role of the messy role of achieving successful, if often frustratingly imperfect executive implementation.  Though AOC is a distinctly different in many ways from Bernie Sanders, nonetheless they are alike in both being in the category I just described.

      Looking at another era (Civil War), Thaddeus Stevens was in this same general category of an effective visionary advocate who would probably not have been well-suited to be President.  OTOH, Abraham Lincoln was the rare  sort of character who was effective at both roles.  OTOH, Joe Biden is a good example of someone who is extremely good at achieving frustratingly imperfect executive implementation, while (alas) not as good as we would wish at selling the visionary part.

    12. 12.

      smith

      @MattF: I see why they so hate and fear her.

      I always thought AOC was a major reason Empty Greene is so nutsy. There’s no way Greene can match either her political impact or personal style, and it drives her crazy. Jasmine Crockett has recently been added to the mix as well, so poor Empty’s being double-teamed.

    13. 13.

      waspuppet

      I really like that she called Trump “a gangster, and not in a good way.”

      I don’t know whether she’s ready to run in 2028, and I do wish we could break the dynamic of “I like this person, therefore they should be president.” But I wouldn’t write her off as a candidate someday either.

       

      @MattF: The other reason they hate and fear her (besides racism and sexism, but that goes without saying) is that she’s serious when it’s time to be serious, and she takes no mess, but she also has fun. They can’t call her a humorless, screeching harpy (I mean they can but no one believes it), and that drives them crazy. She drives home the fact that, 40 years of propaganda notwithstanding, conservatives are NOT the cool, fun ones.

    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @waspuppet: I don’t think OAC is anywhere near ready to run in 2028 or otherwise, but I do think she’s very effective where she is.

      And she does have talent as a politician.   AOC adding “and not gangster in a good way” shows that she is thinking on her feet. She responded to the audience suggestion that Trump is a gangster, repeated it, caught herself because in some circle gangster is a good thing, and seamlessly added “and note in a good way” without losing a beat.

      Kudos to her.

    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @waspuppet: Jasmine Crockett is also hot, and hip (for lack of a better word) and I like that Jasmine takes a fair amount of heat away from AOC.

      Attractive, smart, and in your face in the best way – I think it drives Republicans mad.  Moskowitz has it too, though he’s not female so it plays out differently with the Rs.

    19. 19.

      JWR

      I’m so old I watched the AOC clip way back when it was posted by trollhattan in the last thread! ;)

      But yeah, she is good. Damn good, if you ask me.

      ETA fixed. For clarity.

    20. 20.

      BR

      I’ve never been an AOC supporter but never a detractor either, and I think she’s ready if she wanted to run for president in 2028. Unlike some other backbenchers in congress who are all about soundbites and grift, she seems to be serious about the job in all its respects.

