Check out this handsome eggplant-colored dragonfly:

It was hanging out where the swamp behind our house borders the crappy dirt road. In other words, the dragonfly is my neighbor across the street.

The swamp on that side of the road is mostly dry because the river is so low due to lack of rain. South Florida is getting biblical floods, but the northwestern coast has been dry as a popcorn fart.

The low pressure system off the northeastern coast is getting organized and turning west, but it looks like it will soak Georgia instead. Damn.

Open thread!