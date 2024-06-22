Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 850: The Butcher’s Bill from this Morning’s Attack

War for Ukraine Day 850: The Butcher’s Bill from this Morning’s Attack

Painting by NEIVANMADE. It has a white background an in the center are Soldiers in green doing air defense by firing at incoming Russian missiles in the upper right. The missiles are red and yellow. In the upper left, written in green, is the text: "SAVE THE BRAVEST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!" Below the Soldiers, also written in green, is "SUPPORT FOR KHARKIV"

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is still doing fine. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

As I start writing tonight’s update, at 8:00 PM EDT/3:01 AM in Ukraine, air raid alerts are up over Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.

Here’s the butcher’s bill from this morning’s attacks on Ukraine:

Russia then hit Kharkiv again today:

Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit.

The debris is being cleared. All necessary services are on the scene. As of now, there are 19 wounded and 3 dead. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones.

This Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped. Bold decisions from our partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are.

We have already proved that it is possible to protect people’s lives from missile terror, particularly by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers. Protection against bombs is required as well. We need this determination.

I thank everyone who helps Ukraine protect lives!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working to the Maximum to Give Ukraine the Capability to Fully Respond to Russian Terror – Address by the President

22 June 2024 – 19:44

Dear Ukrainians!

Currently, in Kharkiv, the clearing of rubble at the site of the Russian bomb attack is still ongoing. Four guided aerial bombs hit the city—this is calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city, near the bus station. As of now, more than 40 people in the city were reported injured. All are receiving necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv were killed by today’s strikes. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The rescue operation is complicated due to the collapse of the building’s structures. However, the rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, local services, and everyone involved are doing everything possible to help people. Similarly, we are working to the maximum to give Ukraine the capability to fully respond to such Russian terror. Since the beginning of this June alone, Russians have used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine already, about 700 of which were targeted at the Kharkiv region – against our positions, our cities, and communities in the Kharkiv region.

Such Russian strikes are also being carried out in the Donetsk region and other frontline and border regions – on a daily basis. Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, particularly Russian combat aviation wherever it is. This step is needed. I am grateful to all partners, grateful to America for a strong decision that helped us stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv border region – we gained the ability to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and concentrations of Russian occupiers. Such decisions need to be continued. The significant reduction in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is entirely possible to protect our cities and communities from Russian bombs. That is why modern air defense systems for Ukraine – Patriots – and the acceleration of training of our pilots for F-16s, and, most importantly, the sufficient range of our weapons are truly necessary. Necessary for the protection of lives – and solely for this purpose. I thank everyone in the world who supports us in this. Russian terror must be defeated, and this is in the interest of everyone who wants to live in a world without war, which terrorists always spread whenever they are not defeated. Today, I heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov regarding the provision for our forces and supplies from partners. The Commander-in-Chief and the Minister also reported on their contacts with partners and our expectations. We are grateful for the approved packages, but we need them fully and on the battlefield – without delays. And everything we agreed upon with President Biden must be implemented.

I would also like to recognize the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – the entire staff of the Service, everyone who works to save as many lives as possible. In all regions, in every city. Thank you! Kharkiv region – Mykhailo Tebenev, Ivan Lobanov, Oleksandr Omelianenko, Oleksandr Mazur and Yuriy Matsayenko have particularly distinguished themselves these weeks. Thank you, guys! And also Kyiv region – fire and rescue units of the region – Yaroslav Brovchenko, Oleksandr Borozenets, Bohdan Kachenko, Serhiy Nedilko, Tymofiy Vyshnia. I thank you and all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all local services that work for people, every police officer and volunteer who helps.

And one more thing.

Donetsk region. Our warriors. Pokrovsk direction, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Kramatorsk. Very tough battles and dozens of Russian assaults every day. I am grateful to every soldier, sergeant and officer who defend our positions and hold back the occupier. I thank all our warriors for their strength!

Glory to Ukraine!

You don’t understand — Russia was provoked into degrading into being a oligarchic dictatorship obsessed with war, territorial grabs, and Stalinist revanchism, then it was provoked into spending over a decade in an economic war on Ukraine and indoctrinating its population with hateful propaganda (a.k.a. “Ukrainians are Nazis and not a real country”), then it was provoked into annexing part of Ukraine’s territory and inciting and sponsoring a war in Ukraine’s east, then it was provoked into concentrating the largest regional military grouping against Ukraine since the end of the Cold War, it was also provoked into openly laughing in the face of a half of the West begging Putin not to invade Ukraine and not sending Ukraine any aid to avoid ‘provoking Russia’, thus Russia was provoked into unleashing the largest European war of aggression since WWII and, due to its very sudden failure to seize Kyiv, it was provoked into massacring the people of Ukraine, derailing all talks via knowingly unacceptable demands, and launching a devastating years-long war to erase dozens of Ukrainian cities from the earth’s face and bomb Ukraine into the cold and dark due to the war’s extremely unsatisfying results more than 2 years after, with some at least some 200,000 military dead on both sides and possibly tens of thousands of civilian fatalities.

You don’t understand, it’s all because Russia just couldn’t stand Ukraine unreasonably seeking to join NATO after everything it has done to Ukraine after 2014, although Russia was more than fine with NATO standing at its border for 20 years in the Baltics and with Finland joining NATO, too — you just have to understand that if Ukraine had joined NATO at some point, Russia would have been restricted in its god-given right to invade and subjugate it as it pleases, it’s not that Ukrainians are a people and have a say over their own lives, I’m a linguistics professor and I know better what’s better for them savages, you know, you don’t understand.

More from Kharkiv:

The moment of the russian terrorist strike on a building in Kharkiv.
There are currently 2 people killed and 37 injured.

This bomb was launched by russian aviation.

If @POTUS had allowed Ukraine to strike russian airfields with ATACMS, this attack on Kharkiv might not have happened.

Lives could have been protected.
Lives must be protected.
It’s time to stop the terror!

For want of a nail.

The Kharkiv front:

Here’s the full video:

And it’s description (machine translated):

Eyes and Sting: express test of a wormy BZVP, two lairs of fpv pilots and iron.
Kharkiv region on the front line

Quiet and calm,

МАДЯР🇺🇦 22.06.24 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Bukhanka graveyard on the Kharkiv front:

“The cutting of Russian logistical routes is probably one of the key reasons why Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region got bogged down. In one photo there are 5 burnt Bukhankas. The whole road is about 15 km and you can take dozens of similar photos on it.

Thanks to the successful operation of drones, Russians are sitting in tree lines and forests with a minimum of ammunition, food and water. There were cases when we destroyed a moped with which Russians tried to bring a pack of 6 bottles of water to the position.”

https://t.me/gostrikartuzy/414

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast:

The infamous ‘road of death’ for the Russian occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The location is perfectly targeted by our soldiers, but Putin’s troops stubbornly continue to advance in senseless assaults with one known end.

A Russian tank moved to support the assault on Ukrainian positions but was stopped and burned by a kamikaze drone, and its headless crew was left lying on the battlefield forever.

📹: 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade

Russian occupied Sea of Azov:

Not quite sure where in Russian occupied Ukraine or Russia this is:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Russian military airfield, Yesak, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok.

@patron__dsns

🤪 #песпатрон

♬ original sound – Pattimifatti

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Chris

      Ukraine is Russia’s abused child that got the hell out of Smallville the minute he turned 18, moved to the big city, figured out he was gay, started a happy family with his husband, got a good job, pulls in more money in a month now than the rest of the family does in a year, and never calls anymore or lets them meet his new family because nothing good’s going to come of that.

      Russia’s reacting exactly the way the parents would, or at least the way they wish they could.  No one in the family is allowed to succeed, damn it.  Not without them.  Certainly not with somebody else.

      Russia remains the world’s biggest red state.

      Bill Arnold

      Re that video of a Ukrainian FPV drone inspection and destruction of a Russian FPV drone base, what is the etymology of BadaBoom? (Is it Italian?)

