Quick housekeeping note: Rosie is still doing fine. Thank you all for the good thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations.

As I start writing tonight’s update, at 8:00 PM EDT/3:01 AM in Ukraine, air raid alerts are up over Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.

Here’s the butcher’s bill from this morning’s attacks on Ukraine:

As a result, Polish and allied fighter aircraft were once again scrambled, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said. “This night was very tense for the entire Polish air defence system, as a Russian large-scale missile attack covered the entire territory of… — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) June 22, 2024

Russia then hit Kharkiv again today:

The number of wounded due to a Russian missile strike in a civilian area of Kharkiv Ukraine has hit 57. At least two dead. Horrific images emerging of the destruction. In one video of an incoming missile, no air raid sirens could be heard pic.twitter.com/RuLpsJmOin — Michael Bociurkiw (@WorldAffairsPro) June 22, 2024

A large 🇷🇺 bomb right in city center of Kharkiv 🇺🇦 with at least three dead and more than 50 people injured. That’s how the Kremlin wants to create its “Russian world”. pic.twitter.com/w4sBaM0Ols — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) June 22, 2024

On this sunny Saturday, Kharkiv was cast into darkness by russian airstrikes. The attack claimed three lives and wounded 56 civilians, including three children. 📷Ukraine’s SES, Suspilne Kharkiv pic.twitter.com/ZNfarcUkV5 — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 22, 2024

UPD Kharkiv. The number of people injured in the russian air strikes has risen to 37 with two children among the victims. Rescue efforts are ongoing as people may still be trapped under the rubble. 📹Daria Levchenko, Gwara media pic.twitter.com/y7viiDU8qS — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 22, 2024

Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. The debris is being cleared. All necessary services are on the scene. As of now, there are 19 wounded and 3 dead. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved… pic.twitter.com/iSpKjjevtC — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 22, 2024

Russian terrorists have struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs again. Unfortunately, a residential building was hit. The debris is being cleared. All necessary services are on the scene. As of now, there are 19 wounded and 3 dead. My condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones. This Russian terror with guided aerial bombs must and can be stopped. Bold decisions from our partners are needed so that we can destroy Russian terrorists and Russian combat aircraft where they are. We have already proved that it is possible to protect people’s lives from missile terror, particularly by clearing the border areas of terrorist launchers. Protection against bombs is required as well. We need this determination. I thank everyone who helps Ukraine protect lives!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

We Are Working to the Maximum to Give Ukraine the Capability to Fully Respond to Russian Terror – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Currently, in Kharkiv, the clearing of rubble at the site of the Russian bomb attack is still ongoing. Four guided aerial bombs hit the city—this is calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city, near the bus station. As of now, more than 40 people in the city were reported injured. All are receiving necessary assistance. Three people in Kharkiv were killed by today’s strikes. My condolences to their families and loved ones. The rescue operation is complicated due to the collapse of the building’s structures. However, the rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, local services, and everyone involved are doing everything possible to help people. Similarly, we are working to the maximum to give Ukraine the capability to fully respond to such Russian terror. Since the beginning of this June alone, Russians have used more than 2,400 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine already, about 700 of which were targeted at the Kharkiv region – against our positions, our cities, and communities in the Kharkiv region. Such Russian strikes are also being carried out in the Donetsk region and other frontline and border regions – on a daily basis. Ukraine needs the necessary forces and means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, particularly Russian combat aviation wherever it is. This step is needed. I am grateful to all partners, grateful to America for a strong decision that helped us stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv border region – we gained the ability to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and concentrations of Russian occupiers. Such decisions need to be continued. The significant reduction in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is entirely possible to protect our cities and communities from Russian bombs. That is why modern air defense systems for Ukraine – Patriots – and the acceleration of training of our pilots for F-16s, and, most importantly, the sufficient range of our weapons are truly necessary. Necessary for the protection of lives – and solely for this purpose. I thank everyone in the world who supports us in this. Russian terror must be defeated, and this is in the interest of everyone who wants to live in a world without war, which terrorists always spread whenever they are not defeated. Today, I heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov regarding the provision for our forces and supplies from partners. The Commander-in-Chief and the Minister also reported on their contacts with partners and our expectations. We are grateful for the approved packages, but we need them fully and on the battlefield – without delays. And everything we agreed upon with President Biden must be implemented. I would also like to recognize the rescuers of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – the entire staff of the Service, everyone who works to save as many lives as possible. In all regions, in every city. Thank you! Kharkiv region – Mykhailo Tebenev, Ivan Lobanov, Oleksandr Omelianenko, Oleksandr Mazur and Yuriy Matsayenko have particularly distinguished themselves these weeks. Thank you, guys! And also Kyiv region – fire and rescue units of the region – Yaroslav Brovchenko, Oleksandr Borozenets, Bohdan Kachenko, Serhiy Nedilko, Tymofiy Vyshnia. I thank you and all the employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, all local services that work for people, every police officer and volunteer who helps. And one more thing. Donetsk region. Our warriors. Pokrovsk direction, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Kramatorsk. Very tough battles and dozens of Russian assaults every day. I am grateful to every soldier, sergeant and officer who defend our positions and hold back the occupier. I thank all our warriors for their strength! Glory to Ukraine!

You don’t understand — Russia was provoked into degrading into being a oligarchic dictatorship obsessed with war, territorial grabs, and Stalinist revanchism, then it was provoked into spending over a decade in an economic war on Ukraine and indoctrinating its population with… — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) June 22, 2024

You don’t understand — Russia was provoked into degrading into being a oligarchic dictatorship obsessed with war, territorial grabs, and Stalinist revanchism, then it was provoked into spending over a decade in an economic war on Ukraine and indoctrinating its population with hateful propaganda (a.k.a. “Ukrainians are Nazis and not a real country”), then it was provoked into annexing part of Ukraine’s territory and inciting and sponsoring a war in Ukraine’s east, then it was provoked into concentrating the largest regional military grouping against Ukraine since the end of the Cold War, it was also provoked into openly laughing in the face of a half of the West begging Putin not to invade Ukraine and not sending Ukraine any aid to avoid ‘provoking Russia’, thus Russia was provoked into unleashing the largest European war of aggression since WWII and, due to its very sudden failure to seize Kyiv, it was provoked into massacring the people of Ukraine, derailing all talks via knowingly unacceptable demands, and launching a devastating years-long war to erase dozens of Ukrainian cities from the earth’s face and bomb Ukraine into the cold and dark due to the war’s extremely unsatisfying results more than 2 years after, with some at least some 200,000 military dead on both sides and possibly tens of thousands of civilian fatalities. You don’t understand, it’s all because Russia just couldn’t stand Ukraine unreasonably seeking to join NATO after everything it has done to Ukraine after 2014, although Russia was more than fine with NATO standing at its border for 20 years in the Baltics and with Finland joining NATO, too — you just have to understand that if Ukraine had joined NATO at some point, Russia would have been restricted in its god-given right to invade and subjugate it as it pleases, it’s not that Ukrainians are a people and have a say over their own lives, I’m a linguistics professor and I know better what’s better for them savages, you know, you don’t understand.

More from Kharkiv:

Russian propagandists now claim their target in Kharkiv was not a residential building but a police hospital. Their open admission of calls for war crimes is truly outrageous. Watch this and imagine it’s your Saturday afternoon pic.twitter.com/tP2BLSUoT8 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 22, 2024

How the fuck is this ok? How the fuck do we just keep calm & carry on? Fuck this, the weapons exist to end this war tomorrow & we all just sit on our fucking asses & say maybe we can give Ukraine 1 more patriot, 1 more tank, fuck everyone who has decided to prolong this war. pic.twitter.com/zBZqPQr1bV — Richard Woodruff 🇺🇦 (@frontlinekit) June 22, 2024

There are currently 2 people killed and 37 injured. This bomb was launched by russian aviation. If @POTUS had allowed Ukraine to strike russian airfields with ATACMS, this attack on Kharkiv might not have happened. Lives could have been protected.

Lives must be protected.

It’s time to stop the terror!

For want of a nail.

The Kharkiv front:

Ukrainian drone operators of the “Birds of Magyar” unit found the base of Russian FPV drone operators, investigated the house with FPV drone from the inside and destroyed it. Full: https://t.co/zlXGyul7RR pic.twitter.com/X5mUqbxwbq — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

Here’s the full video:

And it’s description (machine translated):

Eyes and Sting: express test of a wormy BZVP, two lairs of fpv pilots and iron.

Kharkiv region on the front line Quiet and calm, МАДЯР🇺🇦 22.06.24 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Bukhanka graveyard on the Kharkiv front: “The cutting of Russian logistical routes is probably one of the key reasons why Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region got bogged down. In one photo there are 5 burnt Bukhankas. The whole road is about 15 km and you can take dozens of… pic.twitter.com/j1xeg4tOhr — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

Bukhanka graveyard on the Kharkiv front: “The cutting of Russian logistical routes is probably one of the key reasons why Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region got bogged down. In one photo there are 5 burnt Bukhankas. The whole road is about 15 km and you can take dozens of similar photos on it. Thanks to the successful operation of drones, Russians are sitting in tree lines and forests with a minimum of ammunition, food and water. There were cases when we destroyed a moped with which Russians tried to bring a pack of 6 bottles of water to the position.” https://t.me/gostrikartuzy/414

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

/2. Geolocation of the air strike https://t.co/kMwOcUuGcb pic.twitter.com/u59XyvD8ti — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast:

The infamous ‘road of death’ for the Russian occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The location is perfectly targeted by our soldiers, but Putin’s troops stubbornly continue to advance in senseless assaults with one known end. A Russian tank moved to support the… pic.twitter.com/6kv8LbqkH0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 22, 2024

The infamous ‘road of death’ for the Russian occupiers near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The location is perfectly targeted by our soldiers, but Putin’s troops stubbornly continue to advance in senseless assaults with one known end. A Russian tank moved to support the assault on Ukrainian positions but was stopped and burned by a kamikaze drone, and its headless crew was left lying on the battlefield forever. 📹: 79th Separate Tavrian Air Assault Brigade

Russian occupied Sea of Azov:

At night, Russians, for the first time, launched 4 Kalibr missiles from the Azov Sea, not the Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy “This is an important turning point because they now consider the Sea of Azov safer,” – the Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk. pic.twitter.com/SZEoSrR6E5 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 22, 2024

Not quite sure where in Russian occupied Ukraine or Russia this is:

Ukrainian FPV strike triggers a massive detonation of what is most likely an abandoned fertiliser storage. https://t.co/oavEnU7rCO pic.twitter.com/tfvLPG02l4 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

In Belgorod, a strike on the area which was previously identified as Pantsir S1 positions is reported.

(50.5459167, 36.5865833)https://t.co/GJc68ymGvshttps://t.co/WtcCyL4USi pic.twitter.com/EtH2vTXFg5 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

Russian Telegram channels report that a Russian Pantsir-S1 air defense missile system was destroyed near Belgorod. “This is our air defense. What now?” Russians wonder. pic.twitter.com/8r9bAKxymk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 22, 2024

Russian military airfield, Yesak, Russia:

/2. Fire in the direction of Russian military airfield in Eysk after drone attack.

POV: 46.679742,38.296845https://t.co/0dQ8kf2oNE pic.twitter.com/eUtxwK114l — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 20, 2024

/4. More detailed satellite imagery of the results of strike on Russian base in Yeysk https://t.co/GSX5O6Mesx — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok.

