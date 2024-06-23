

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was on Face the Nation this morning, mainly to talk about fires and immigration, but even the host of Face the Republicans let her get in a few home truths:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have been a very vocal access- advocate, I should say, for Reproductive Health Access. This week marks two years since Roe vs. Wade was struck down. And yet, in 2023, America had the highest abortion number and abortion rate in over a decade. Why do you think there are more abortions happening at a time when there is decreased access? GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, I think there are more abortions happening because more women are at risk, which means they can’t get into a provider, they can’t get prenatal care. You’ve got providers who are worried about prosecutions and any number of other issues that interfere with their ability to provide care, less access to contraceptives, less information about public health, less ability to get to your primary care physician. Most families and women live eighty-six miles from a provider- you create a draconian situation; you’re going to increase risk at every single place. And this is a state that’s clear about protecting women and creating equality, but that’s what I believe is the genesis of this situation.

In addition to what Gov. Lujan Grisham said, I’m guessing one reason is that outlawing abortion makes women who are pregnant “call the question” earlier — since mifepristone by mail is the only alternative to a long car ride that they can’t afford. But that’s just a guess.

Anyway, do I think the fact of rising abortion rates post-Dobbs is going to make forced birthers rethink their positions? Of course not: first, they never rethink anything. Second, along with the rate of abortion, the rate of women’s suffering has gone up, and that’s what they really wanted. Third, this will just push them to ask for more: outlawing contraception is next, and boy are they foaming at the mouth to get that done. Look for Thomas and Alito to break new ground in originalism by pointing out that the founding fathers didn’t have the pill or IUDs, therefore Griswold should be reversed.