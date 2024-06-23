Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Don’t Bother Them with Numbers: As Long as More Women are Suffering, It’s Working

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was on Face the Nation this morning, mainly to talk about fires and immigration, but even the host of Face the Republicans let her get in a few home truths:

MARGARET BRENNAN: You have been a very vocal access- advocate, I should say, for Reproductive Health Access. This week marks two years since Roe vs. Wade was struck down. And yet, in 2023, America had the highest abortion number and abortion rate in over a decade. Why do you think there are more abortions happening at a time when there is decreased access?

GOV. LUJAN GRISHAM: Well, I think there are more abortions happening because more women are at risk, which means they can’t get into a provider, they can’t get prenatal care. You’ve got providers who are worried about prosecutions and any number of other issues that interfere with their ability to provide care, less access to contraceptives, less information about public health, less ability to get to your primary care physician. Most families and women live eighty-six miles from a provider- you create a draconian situation; you’re going to increase risk at every single place. And this is a state that’s clear about protecting women and creating equality, but that’s what I believe is the genesis of this situation.

In addition to what Gov. Lujan Grisham said, I’m guessing one reason is that outlawing abortion makes women who are pregnant “call the question” earlier — since mifepristone by mail is the only alternative to a long car ride that they can’t afford.  But that’s just a guess.

Anyway, do I think the fact of rising abortion rates post-Dobbs is going to make forced birthers rethink their positions?  Of course not:  first, they never rethink anything.  Second, along with the rate of abortion, the rate of women’s suffering has gone up, and that’s what they really wanted.  Third, this will just push them to ask for more:  outlawing contraception is next, and boy are they foaming at the mouth to get that done.  Look for Thomas and Alito to break new ground in originalism by pointing out that the founding fathers didn’t have the pill or IUDs, therefore Griswold should be reversed.

    2. 2.

      Baud

      Also, too, until liberalism is dominant again, women will really need to think hard about all their major life relationships with men.

      ETA: Tinder profiles of guys should disclose which government is backing them.

      ETA2: Go Grisham!

    4. 4.

      Dan B

      Griswold gone, shudder.

      Meet-up places out of business.  Internet meet-up sites filled with people hoping to entrap people having sex outside of wedlock (and what part of “lock” makes you feel good?), rich men blackmailing young women, and guys, into sex, etc.  Griswold is a bulwark against manipulation and coercion.  It’s a means towards more honesty in relationships.  But there are ideologues who do not care for honesty.

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      They are definitely coming for birth control and women need to grasp that.

       

      There ARE NO EXCEPTIONS IN RED STATES.

       

      It’s only on paper. Because you can’t show me 100 cases, across all those states, where an abortion has been granted 🤬🤬

    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @rikyrah: They are coming for birth control, women’s education, no-fault divorce, probably age-of-consent and child marriage laws. Everything that we created to make space for women in public life.

    9. 9.

      dexwood

      That’s my gov I’m happy to say. 70% of recent abortions in New Mexico are for women from Texas according a Santa Fe New Mexican article from last week.

      Things to be, places to do. Have a good day all.

    10. 10.

      scav

      At some point, I would expect the lack of access to reproductive health care to show up  in the infant — specifically neonate — health stats.  Some states were crap before, but as time progresses (and doctors et al vote with their feet) the specific Post-Roe impact should become clearer.   It’ll be interesting to watch the gymnastics as they shrug off infant health and well-being alongside that of the women.

    12. 12.

      jimmiraybob

      @Dan B: ​
        “… to entrap people having sex outside of wedlock …”
      … to entrap people women having sex outside of wedlock …

    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      @Suzanne:

      They are coming for birth control, women’s education, no-fault divorce, probably age-of-consent and child marriage laws. Everything that we created to make space for women in public life.

      Don’t forget a wife’s right to keep her own name, possess her own property and to refuse to perform her “conjugal duties”. Not to mention the right to sue the father of a baby for child support. They have a long list of privileges they don’t think women should have, and any wins they get will only make them bolder.

    16. 16.

      Tony Jay

      Not to get all apocalyptikinky – because often things don’t blow up so much as they continue smouldering unhappily amidst clouds of blinding smoke – but if the American Ayatollahs keep pushing and do get around to cutting off access to contraception while approving the imposition of brutal punitive punishments on anyone violating their Constitutional Decency Laws, that’s pretty much the ball game for regulating women’s behaviour into ‘conservative’ mode, isn’t it?

      But only if the millions of people having their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness abridged by a half dozen bought and paid for loons just because they say they’ve ‘got the conch’. What happens if Blue states just declare that the Court has itself become an unconstitutional threat to the rights of their citizens and can shove their coathanger-friendly lawfare up their bleached-white hoops?

      I guess the answer is that, at that point, expanding the Court and diluting the influence of the Hard Right becomes the middle-ground solution everyone can coalesce around in order to fend off a constitutional crisis that could spiral off into violence very quickly.

