Not good places, mind you… but her seven-figure donation to RFK Jr’s campaign bought her a bigger audience, and by Grabthar’s Hammer she’s gonna take full advantage of the spotlight!

Per Fox LA, “First TV sit-down with Independent VP candidate Nicole Shanahan”:

… The two sit down at Shanahan’s Malibu home for a wide-ranging discussion, talking the state of the Presidential race, addressing hot-button issues like vaccines, abortion, IVF, and the war in the Middle East, and getting personal, as Shanahan opens up about her career, her difficult childhood, being a mom, and the behind-the-scenes events that led her to join Kennedy’s Independent ticket.

THE ISSUE IS: SHANAHAN ON VACCINES AND VACCINE MANDATES

“I don’t think mandates should exist for any healthcare decisions related to children… Historically, I have always, complied with the CDC recommendations… what I have noticed is that there has been less and less informed consent over time, and there has been, since the 1986 Vaccine Act, a lack of liability for when a vaccine is either not effective or causes more injury than we would accept…”



THE ISSUE IS: SHOULD ABORTION ACCESS BE DETERMINED BY INDIVIDUAL STATES?

“Personally, I was saddened [by the Dobbs decision]. I think that anytime you take something as historic, as Roe v Wade, and the headline is, it’s been reversed, it startles you. However, that being said, when you look at it, it was an issue of constitutional law…”

“It’s what we have right now. And I can see a benefit, we have to look at it in the positive, because it’s what we have, and we have to make the best with what we have. The Supreme Court is our highest court. We have to respect its decision. It is what we have. And whether or not I’m happy with that or not is irrelevant…”

THE ISSUE IS: WHY NICOLE SHANAHAN WANTS TO BE THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

“I want to be Vice President, because I want to take my learnings of being a mother in today’s America, being somebody who has really looked at our health care issues, who understands deeply our AI challenges and the technology landscape of this country, and I want to bring it to the White House. I think that there’s a great need right now to bring a youthful, capable, mindset and framing to the biggest issues that are challenging this country today. And, of course, I’m a very, very enthusiastic, Bobby Kennedy supporter, I want to see him in the White House, and I was already working behind the scenes before I joined the ticket…”