Late Night Open Thread: Nicole Shanahan Is *Going* Places

Late Night Open Thread: Nicole Shanahan Is *Going* Places

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Not good places, mind you… but her seven-figure donation to RFK Jr’s campaign bought her a bigger audience, and by Grabthar’s Hammer she’s gonna take full advantage of the spotlight!

Per Fox LA, “First TV sit-down with Independent VP candidate Nicole Shanahan”:

The two sit down at Shanahan’s Malibu home for a wide-ranging discussion, talking the state of the Presidential race, addressing hot-button issues like vaccines, abortion, IVF, and the war in the Middle East, and getting personal, as Shanahan opens up about her career, her difficult childhood, being a mom, and the behind-the-scenes events that led her to join Kennedy’s Independent ticket.

THE ISSUE IS: SHANAHAN ON VACCINES AND VACCINE MANDATES
“I don’t think mandates should exist for any healthcare decisions related to children… Historically, I have always, complied with the CDC recommendations… what I have noticed is that there has been less and less informed consent over time, and there has been, since the 1986 Vaccine Act, a lack of liability for when a vaccine is either not effective or causes more injury than we would accept…”

THE ISSUE IS: SHOULD ABORTION ACCESS BE DETERMINED BY INDIVIDUAL STATES?
“Personally, I was saddened [by the Dobbs decision]. I think that anytime you take something as historic, as Roe v Wade, and the headline is, it’s been reversed, it startles you. However, that being said, when you look at it, it was an issue of constitutional law…”

“It’s what we have right now. And I can see a benefit, we have to look at it in the positive, because it’s what we have, and we have to make the best with what we have. The Supreme Court is our highest court. We have to respect its decision. It is what we have. And whether or not I’m happy with that or not is irrelevant…”
THE ISSUE IS: WHY NICOLE SHANAHAN WANTS TO BE THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
“I want to be Vice President, because I want to take my learnings of being a mother in today’s America, being somebody who has really looked at our health care issues, who understands deeply our AI challenges and the technology landscape of this country, and I want to bring it to the White House. I think that there’s a great need right now to bring a youthful, capable, mindset and framing to the biggest issues that are challenging this country today. And, of course, I’m a very, very enthusiastic, Bobby Kennedy supporter, I want to see him in the White House, and I was already working behind the scenes before I joined the ticket…”

So… Goop, but for politics? That’s probably unfair to Gywneth Paltrow and her vagina-scented candles.

    16Comments

    4. 4.

      JWR

      Speaking of VP picks:

      PHILADELPHIA — Former President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he knows who his vice presidential pick will be — and gave a clue about his or her likely debate night plans.

      When asked by NBC News during a Philadelphia campaign stop whether he has decided on his vice presidential pick, Trump responded, “in my mind, yeah,” adding that the person will “most likely” be at Thursday’s debate against President Joe Biden.

      “They’ll be there,” he continued. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

      Trump said that “nobody knows” his choice yet. NBC News has previously reported that Trump is zeroing in on Doug Burgum, JD Vance and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., as possible top contenders for the slot.

      Yeah, he still hasn’t decided who it’ll be, and will probably second-guess himself once he goes public with a name, just like he did with Pastor Pence.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dangerman

      @smith: They will be at the debate? Is he aware …

      Let me stop you right there.

      Personally, I’m hoping there comes a point where Joe turns to TCFG and asks “Dude, did you just shit yourself?”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Betty Cracker

      Wow, Shanahan is a blithering moron! What an embarrassment for whichever institution issued her JD.

      @JWR: I want Marco Rubio’s career to end in the most ignominious manner possible, so in a way I hope Trump picks him, they lose and thereby rid Florida of the corrupt toad. On the other hand, DeSantis would undoubtedly replace him with someone even worse…

      Hard to believe Trump is seriously entertaining the idea of choosing a running mate who once implied on national TV that Trump has a small dick. I know he loves to convert critics into grovelers, but does he really want that clip replayed on loop?

      My guess is he goes with a low-wattage nonentity like Bergum.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Oh, Rubio.  Didn’t Trump mix up Rubio and Paul Ryan yesterday when referring to Biden’s prior debate opponent? Maybe he’s got Rubio on the brain for some reason.

      Reply

