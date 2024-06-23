Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

I asked for Medium Cool topic suggestions in a post a few months ago, and piratedan came through with several good ones. How did I know they were good? Because besides suggesting their own ideas in that post, some people were answering the topic questions posed by piratedan!

Tonight, let’s share our favorite “go to” comfort movies and TV shows. Dog knows we could all use some! For me these days, it’s Magnum PI (the new one) and White Collar. Magnum PI has interesting characters – good people, who help other people, who generally try to do the right thing – and great scenery, with plenty of eye candy. And they usually catch the bad guys! They say that smart people tend to live mysteries and that people who like mysteries and cases to be solved often have a strong sense of right and wrong.

Years ago, before the internet, before Tivo and DVRs, before streaming, it was Murphy’s Romance. Sally Fields and James Garner; she the younger woman, he the older man. They have chemistry and sparks fly, but he’s too old for her – at least until she decides that he’s not. Nothing changes, until it does!

There is a great scene in Murphy’s Romance about how you wear your cowboy hat. I tried to find it, with no success. (By the way, I do not recommend accidentally typing HOT instead of HAT when you are trying to google “Murphy’s Romance hat scene video”.)

That movie got me through the death of my mom, and the end of my relationship a year later. I would put my tape in the VCR and then I could somehow fall asleep watching it on the couch. (I don’t know if the research still holds, but at the time I remember reading that a very high percentage of relationships end within a year of the loss of a parent.)

White Collar is such a great show. So many great characters, great relationships, and oh my so much eye candy! Matt Bomer!!! Mozzie. 💕 Elizabeth, Sara, Diana. Did I mention Matt Bomer?

I am all but begging you, please do not just list the shows you like. Please share something about your “go to” comfort shows, and if you’re up for living on the edge, maybe even share something about yourself.