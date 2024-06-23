



Figured we could use some shade-blessed pictures, while so many of us are under the heat dome (special treat at the end). From professional landscape artist Dan B:

I’ve sent pictures of the garden at my partner’s house before. It was summer. Here’s Spring. It’s my garden in part because I designed it, supervised the major grading, and then the rock walls, pond, paving, and planting. This was done in 2000 and 2001.

Top photo: This entry side of the house was sloping lawn and a chunk of rockery. There was no privacy for the dining room / breakfast table and the living room. The dwarf trees don’t look so dwarf now.

There was a deck between the house and garage. It’s great for parties and there are many good spots in the garden when the weather is good.



This area was two feet underground and sloped so no one would stand on it. We had a BJ Meet-up here on a hot day last summer.



Looking the other direction. This is at basement level where the master bedroom and another bedroom are located. Now there are French doors to the garden. The far end is at the former grade. The rusty table is a welders table from Boeing surplus. (It didn’t fall off a plane.)



This is a mass of Evergreen Maidenhair Fern at the far end of the path. I bought a four inch pot of this at a rare plant sale. This patch must be worth a few hundred dollars.

