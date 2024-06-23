Figured we could use some shade-blessed pictures, while so many of us are under the heat dome (special treat at the end). From professional landscape artist Dan B:
I’ve sent pictures of the garden at my partner’s house before. It was summer. Here’s Spring. It’s my garden in part because I designed it, supervised the major grading, and then the rock walls, pond, paving, and planting. This was done in 2000 and 2001.
Top photo: This entry side of the house was sloping lawn and a chunk of rockery. There was no privacy for the dining room / breakfast table and the living room. The dwarf trees don’t look so dwarf now.
There was a deck between the house and garage. It’s great for parties and there are many good spots in the garden when the weather is good.
This area was two feet underground and sloped so no one would stand on it. We had a BJ Meet-up here on a hot day last summer.
Looking the other direction. This is at basement level where the master bedroom and another bedroom are located. Now there are French doors to the garden. The far end is at the former grade. The rusty table is a welders table from Boeing surplus. (It didn’t fall off a plane.)
This is a mass of Evergreen Maidenhair Fern at the far end of the path. I bought a four inch pot of this at a rare plant sale. This patch must be worth a few hundred dollars.
These cut Columnar Basalt steps lead to a gravel terrace surrounded by Rhodies.
This is one edge of the terrace. The tenants like to have a fire in the fire cauldron. The wind currents make everyone equally smoked.
Here’s one of the Rhodies and a Corylopsis pauciflora in the background. It’s rated to 24″ in height. Hmmm…
I love the contrast in textures and leaf color at the foot of the Corylopsis. The tenants, who take wonderful care of the garden, prefer big masses of brightly colored flowers. Sigh.
These are the French Doors from the downstairs. They lead to a wet bar. It’s convenient at party time during the summer season.
And my partner is at the 100th anniversary of the family charter boat the Schooner Zodiac.
It’s a “nice” size – 127 feet on deck. I’m minding the cats and garden.
***********
What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?
