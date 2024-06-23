A lot of people on the far left are comfortable with Trump winning because they think “after Trump” it’ll be their turn to be in charge; as if the end of American democracy is just a thing they can wait out. pic.twitter.com/1lWphj1nli — Tim (@trouble_man90) June 20, 2024

If ever you have the time to watch a 12-minute video, it’s probably on a Sunday. There’s a temptation to dismiss Project 2025, and the Heritage Foundation authoritarians who hatched it, as just another airy right-wing phantasy for TFG to spin to the rubes. But if you watch the clip below, it’s clear this is a very dangerous, and frankly un-American, plan with terrible ramifications for everyone:

At first I was dubious of @MSNBC for inviting a Heritage Foundation person on to spout lies. Then I saw this interview and recognized that the best way to highlight the insanity that’s afoot is to put examples of it on television for all to see. pic.twitter.com/L5KaQ61Sft — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) June 22, 2024

Here’s a 90-second clip from the interview above, if you want something briefer to share on social media. “Institutionalize Trumpism!”... even Michael Steele, who’s made a nice chunk of change from the Heritage Foundation, repudiates this nutbird’s ranting as “a dramatic shift away” from the ‘sensible’ principles HF has espoused since Ronald Reagan made them nationally powerful.

To my conservative friends in the Republican Party: This is the President of the Heritage Foundation. He made it clear this morning that a priority of a second Trump term is to essentially eliminate the Republican Party — and instead transform the entire GOP into MAGA. They… pic.twitter.com/EIFyf8E3wR — Ms. M ???? (@MsMalarkey24) June 22, 2024

(Also: If I were alone on an elevator, and Kevin Roberts got on, I’d push the button to get off at the next floor… and that’s even before listening to him rant.)