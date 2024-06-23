Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: But Seriously…

If ever you have the time to watch a 12-minute video, it’s probably on a Sunday. There’s a temptation to dismiss Project 2025, and the Heritage Foundation authoritarians who hatched it, as just another airy right-wing phantasy for TFG to spin to the rubes. But if you watch the clip below, it’s clear this is a very dangerous, and frankly un-American, plan with terrible ramifications for everyone:

Here’s a 90-second clip from the interview above, if you want something briefer to share on social media. “Institutionalize Trumpism!”... even Michael Steele, who’s made a nice chunk of change from the Heritage Foundation, repudiates this nutbird’s ranting as “a dramatic shift away” from the ‘sensible’ principles HF has espoused since Ronald Reagan made them nationally powerful.

(Also: If I were alone on an elevator, and Kevin Roberts got on, I’d push the button to get off at the next floor… and that’s even before listening to him rant.)

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      If I were alone on an elevator, and Kevin Roberts got on, I’d push the self destruct button.

      Heh. From Caitlin Clark’s name has been used to push bigotry – and she finally pushed back comes this jewel from Arwa Mahdawi:

      Sports journalist Jason Whitlock has also chimed in on the matter. “The WNBA for 25-26 years has basically been a traveling lesbian sex cult,” Whitlock told Fox Sports Radio recently. “They’re upset that Caitlin Clark is bringing heterosexual people into their arena.”

      Golly, if I’d known that the WNBA was a “traveling lesbian sex cult”, I would have tried out for the basketball team at university. As it was, I did my best to avoid balls.

