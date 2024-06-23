Essays like this help keep me sane. I’d save these two for prime time, but there’s so much news these days…

Here’s the great Charles P. Pierce, from his weekly Esquire subscription column — “The Waiting Is Killing Us”:

Nothing became the administration of President James Buchanan like his inaugural address did. Delivered on March 4, 1857, just after he’d been sworn in by Chief Justice Roger Taney, who had other things on his mind, it was a flat and lifeless attempt to hand-wave away the fact that the country was coming apart over slavery. Don’t worry, the new president said, the system was working; the issue of the expansion of slavery was before the Supreme Court. All was well. Or so President James Buchanan told the nation. This is, happily, a matter of but little practical importance. Besides, it is a judicial question, which legitimately belongs to the Supreme Court of the United States, before whom it is now pending, and will, it is understood, be speedily and finally settled. To their decision, in common with all good citizens, I shall cheerfully submit, whatever this may be, though it has ever been my individual opinion that under the Nebraska-Kansas act the appropriate period will be when the number of actual residents in the Territory shall justify the formation of a constitution with a view to its admission as a State into the Union. But be this as it may, it is the imperative and indispensable duty of the Government of the United States to secure to every resident inhabitant the free and independent expression of his opinion by his vote. This sacred right of each individual must be preserved. That being accomplished, nothing can be fairer than to leave the people of a Territory free from all foreign interference to decide their own destiny for themselves, subject only to the Constitution of the United States. … As he sat on the dais, Chief Justice Taney had a lot on his mind—specifically, the opinion he’d been writing in the case of Dred Scott v. Sanford, which was the case through which, Buchanan assured the nation, “the long agitation on this subject would end.” Historian Jill Lepore writes that the word on Taney’s decision already was beginning to leak out. No one tweeted from Washington that week, but reporters knew a decision was coming, and they knew what decision to expect. This news they sent out by telegraph. On Wednesday, March 5th, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Taney was at home, writing his opinion. “The decision in the Dred Scott case will be delivered tomorrow,” reported a correspondent for the New York Herald, adding that the Court was expected to “decide that the Missouri compromise is unconstitutional and that Congress has no power over the question of slavery in Territories.” Lepore emphasizes that the decision in Dred Scott was delayed because Buchanan wanted it delayed. Moreover, Buchanan leaned on one of the justices to join the eventual majority. But it’s hard to imagine either man was completely oblivious to the ongoing turmoil in the country…

The Scotts’ suit had taken 11 years to get to Taney’s desk. In that time, the moral volcano on which the Founders had built the Constitution repeatedly had erupted. Abolitionism intensified. The Compromise of 1850 made things infinitely worse. Its strengthening of the Fugitive Slave Act brought a slew of new converts to abolition’s cause. Then, two days after he’d sworn in President Buchanan, and two days after Buchanan had reassured the country that it would all work out, Chief Justice Taney delivered his infamous decision in which he ruled that a “Negro had no rights that a white man need respect.” By the end of May, the city of Lawrence in Kansas had been sacked by pro-slavery mobs and, in retaliation, John Brown led a band of followers as they hacked five pro-slavery settlers to death. In the Senate, Charles Sumner delivered a jeremiad on Kansas that so enraged Rep. Preston Brooks of South Carolina that he walked onto the floor and nearly killed Sumner at his desk. President Buchanan’s inaugural address had proven less than clairvoyant. So here we sit, waiting for another crucial decision unreasonably delayed by an arguably compromised Supreme Court. Trump v. U.S. has undeniable constitutional import. It is preposterous to argue that the president has absolute immunity to do any damn thing the president wants, but that’s where we are, waiting… It looks as though the final decision will be of the ring-and-run persuasion. The Court will drop its decision at the last possible moment and then get the hell out of town. This would be the crowning act of cowardice of an era in which every institution of government and politics has shirked from their duty of self-defense against an onslaught of ignorance, rage, and accelerated authoritarianism. It has been a decade in which we all have lived through a re-enactment of James Buchanan’s inaugural placebo. Be at peace because the institutions of government will handle all this. Remain calm. All is well.

Painful but true from me @BulwarkOnline:

The 6 conservative justices could be Biden’s ticket to a 2nd term. They’re a scandal-and-controversy machine, constantly renewing old furors and creating new ones. Ds couldn’t ask for better material, or more of it. https://t.co/b4iq7ooDoB — Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) June 19, 2024



Jill Lawrence, at the Bulwark, (snarkily) looks for the pony in the pile of manure: