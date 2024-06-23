(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A couple of quick housekeeping notes: First, Rosie is still doing fine. Tomorrow will be here fourth and final treatment of round two.

Second, I’m going to try to keep tonight’s update short(ish). I’ve got some stuff to do and a very long day tomorrow.

As I start writing tonight’s update at 6:50 PM EDT the only air raid alerts up over Ukraine are for Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.

Russia is bombing Kharkiv with gliding bombs right now. Why isn’t Ukraine allowed to use longer-range missiles to target the airfields where these planes take off? Isn’t it obvious that Russia is exploiting this? pic.twitter.com/2rlsobFqYh — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 23, 2024

I was on a video call with my parents when the russians launched a bombardment on Kharkiv. I saw the fear on their faces after the first explosion, and then the power went out in their house after the second. https://t.co/95On4zurT0 — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) June 23, 2024

Kharkiv’s Boiko school was completely destroyed by Russian gliding bomb. It was one of the few private schools still holding classes. Not anymore. Thankfully, no children were there on Sunday. Living in Kharkiv feels like taking chances every minute. pic.twitter.com/Q6XDFypuvW — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) June 23, 2024

The moment a Russian guided aerial bomb hit a school in Kharkiv. The video is from a surveillance camera. Thank God it was a weekend. https://t.co/XjBoDAl6Ja pic.twitter.com/KsOQJmHDCp — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

A Russian bomb hit a school in Kharkiv. Thank God it was not a school day. A part of Kharkiv is without electricity after Russian strikes. The subway has stopped. Ukraine needs to shoot down aircraft carrying Russian guided bombs. 📹: Telegraf https://t.co/m4yZARx7W8 pic.twitter.com/3pFwc55EJT — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The More We Can Do, the Sooner We Will Succeed in Forcing Russia into a Just Peace – the Address by the President Dear Ukrainians!

At the moment, the electricity supply has already been restored in Kharkiv. Today, after the Russian bombs hit, a part of Kharkiv was left without electricity, the subway and electric transport were stopped. I thank all our repair crews, everyone involved in restoring the energy supply, and local and regional authorities. I want to thank them for their quick response and for helping people. Unfortunately, 12 people were wounded, unfortunately, one person was killed today. My condolences to their families, my condolences to all the close ones. Every day Kharkiv suffers from this Russian terror. And every day we repeat: Russian combat aircraft that carry out these strikes, not only on Kharkiv, but on our other cities, on our communities, on our frontline positions – Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed wherever they are, by all effective means available. It is also quite fair to attack the Russian airfields. And we need this joint decision with our partners – a security decision. The recent authorization of strikes on Russian territory – near the border – has helped to destroy part of Russia’s terrorist capacity. But only a part. We need to fully protect people and lives from Russian terror – we need more long-range capabilities; we need proper weapons for Ukrainians. And we are working on this with our partners – we are doing everything to bring the decision closer. In general, the next weeks of June and the first half of July should be no less productive for Ukraine than May and the first half of June. We have already received a decision on new Patriots for Ukraine, and we are preparing a follow-up, working on the supply of more air defense systems. And long-range capability is now a question not only of what we can achieve on the battlefield, but also of when the war will end. The more we can do, the sooner we will succeed in forcing Russia into a just peace. An important outcome of the week is the addition of six more participants to the Peace Summit Communiqué. This is a clear message that we have succeeded in convincing the world that peace is possible – and a just peace. There will be even more signatures on the Communiqué – our team is working on it now. And we are also gradually preparing to work in groups – on the points of the Peace Formula. Our task has not changed – it is to find a common, global way to restore security on each of the points of the Peace Formula in the coming months. And it is possible. I thank everyone who is helping! We are also preparing for a new result in our relations with the European Union. The EU has already approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine, and we expect the actual start of negotiations on June 25 – the Ukrainian Government delegation will be in Brussels for that. It is a truly historic week. Ukraine has been moving towards this for a decade, and this result is the personal result of everyone who chose Ukraine on February 24, who fights for our country, who strengthens Ukraine with everything necessary. And one more thing. Today I would like to congratulate our warriors from the Center of Special Operations “A” of the SSU – today is their day, the Center is 30 years old. These are really heroic guys, without whom it is impossible to operate in any hot direction. I am proud of you! I have signed several decrees on conferring ranks and presenting state awards to the warriors of the SSU’s CSO “A”. And this is the very least the state can do to thank you. Once again, I congratulate you on your day. Today is also Public Service Day in Ukraine. I congratulate all those who really work for the state, for the people, and who really give one hundred percent for the sake of Ukraine – for our country to withstand this war and prevail. We absolutely must defeat the Russian evil. Glory to all who stand with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

Vitino, Russian occupied Crimea:

Missile strikes in the Yevpatoriya area of Crimea are reported. Presumably somewhere near the village of Vitino (to the west from Yevpatoriya)https://t.co/ejsHq5Zq8B pic.twitter.com/D9BPr2JDGJ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 23, 2024

/3. Vitino, Crimea, geolocation of fire after the strikes in post attached.

Plus Firms. https://t.co/FsMWkL03jg pic.twitter.com/MYSbLDjgRC — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 23, 2024

Looks like tonight’s ATACMS strike on Crimea might have hit something big. The local Russian channels are already up in arms more so than usual. pic.twitter.com/wecjKlTt4k — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) June 23, 2024

Novomykhailivka:

The power of 🇺🇦 drones.

Another russian attack was repelled near Novomykhailivka. 📹: 79th Air Assault Brigade pic.twitter.com/yQs6DpnOU4 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 23, 2024

Burchak, Zaporizhzhia front:

Avdiivka front:

It is unclear where in Ukraine this happened:

where do i start???

22 years leading troops in peace and combat…..

i have never seen this,

never thought about this…

never thought i would EVER see this…

this is a picture (there is a vid) of a russian troop asking to be shot… and the other soldier does it!!!!!

this is… pic.twitter.com/YZ32LsGn7t — david D. (@secretsqrl123) June 22, 2024

You do not need to go and watch the actual video. I’ve seen it and the screen grab in the embedded tweet is more than enough.

David D. is correct. There is no way to negotiate with this.

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Air strike on Russian target in Belgorod region of Russia. (50.34183, 36.29307)https://t.co/HkvZHF8Rbmhttps://t.co/ACvGPIGkda pic.twitter.com/Y7mmIC588M — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) June 23, 2024

There was another “Islamic extremist” terrorist attack in Russia today. This time in Dagestan:

Russian Telegram channels report a shooting in Russian Makhachkala – reportedly, unidentified people in black are shooting police cars. Police reported that a synagogue and a church were shot at. Two people reported dead already. The shooters managed to get away, police is… pic.twitter.com/SsFPUQhhVj — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

Russian Telegram channels report a shooting in Russian Makhachkala – reportedly, unidentified people in black are shooting police cars. Police reported that a synagogue and a church were shot at. Two people reported dead already. The shooters managed to get away, police is searching for them.

Russian Telegram channels report that the webpage of detained Magomed Omarov has been deleted from the United Russia website (Russia’s ruling party). Earlier, it was reported that Omarov’s sons were among the shooters and were killed. Russian Interfax agency reports that the… https://t.co/NsveazO1QZ pic.twitter.com/Prw10ItGy9 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

⚡️ It is reported that two sons of Magomed Omarov, the head of Dagestan’s Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, were involved in the attack on Makhachkala: Osman and Adil Omarov. Preliminarily, they were killed. Their father is a former policeman, Russian Telegram channels… pic.twitter.com/ddjFcBkLfB — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

⚡️ It is reported that two sons of Magomed Omarov, the head of Dagestan's Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, were involved in the attack on Makhachkala: Osman and Adil Omarov. Preliminarily, they were killed. Their father is a former policeman, Russian Telegram channels report.

Magomed Omarov, head of Sergokalinsk area of Dagestan, was detained. During his detaining and the search in his home, an attack was launched on the police car. Magomed Omarov was in the vehicle that was shot. https://t.co/mS9fCwpFMo pic.twitter.com/9urnJaKT0j — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

Russian Telegram channels report that the webpage of detained Magomed Omarov has been deleted from the United Russia website (Russia's ruling party). Earlier, it was reported that Omarov's sons were among the shooters and were killed. Russian Interfax agency reports that the third shooter is Omarov's nephew.

Right before the shooting, local TV in Dagestan showed footage of a departmental meeting on anti-terrorist measures. pic.twitter.com/ums4MGEitA — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

In Makhachkala, unidentified people who attacked a synagogue left writings on the door, one of them is “2:120”. This is a pointer to the second Surah of the Qur’an: “Never will the Jews be pleased with thee. nor yet the Christians, unless thou follow their own creeds. Say,… pic.twitter.com/T81fiHrZgR — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

In Makhachkala, unidentified people who attacked a synagogue left writings on the door, one of them is "2:120". This is a pointer to the second Surah of the Qur'an: "Never will the Jews be pleased with thee. nor yet the Christians, unless thou follow their own creeds. Say, "God's guidance is the true guidance". If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allāh no protector or helper". In Makhachkala, locals are hiding inside. Combat in the streets. Russian law enforcers have blocked shooters who are hiding in a restaurant building in Derbent.

According to one of the versions, the shooters in Russian Derbent and Makhachkala might be related to international terrorist organizations, Russian RBK media reports, citing a source in the law enforcement agencies of Dagestan. Judging by the actions of the shooters, their… — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) June 23, 2024

According to one of the versions, the shooters in Russian Derbent and Makhachkala might be related to international terrorist organizations, Russian RBK media reports, citing a source in the law enforcement agencies of Dagestan. Judging by the actions of the shooters, their shouts and appearance, the terrorists might belong to an Islamist terrorist organization, the source said. According to the law enforcers, today's actions were planned in advance – on a major Orthodox holiday. At the same time, several attackers were listed in the Russian Interior Ministry's databases as having connections in Wahhabi circles. All of them are residents of Dagestan.

As is often the case with these things in Russia, it is hard to figure out what actually happened, what’s real, what’s manufactured. We’ll have to wait for more information to come out, but I’m not sure that it will provide any more clarity. I am sure that Putin, his surrogates, and his supporters will find a way to blame this on Ukraine. And since this was an attack on a synagogue, Bibi and his crowd of weigh in too. And the “connection to Wahhabism” is a nice touch because that’ll be used to further attack the US given the attempt to negotiate a security agreement with Saudi.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos today. Here’s some adjacent material.

What does Hachiko do in Ukraine? Our friend Mykola traveled east to the Donetsk region to see the Hachiko team in action—and meet some of the amazing volunteers caring for displaced cats and dogs on the front lines of war. Check out the video he made! 👇 pic.twitter.com/0BQkshQugS — Nate Mook (@natemook) June 22, 2024

Open thread!