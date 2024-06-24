What better time than pride month to finally paint the centerpiece of my pride theme Sisters of Battle series, Celestine the living saint! Quite a tricky mini to paint with how fiddly she is, but her wings are the perfect canvas for the rainbow flag. I hope you like her. pic.twitter.com/zBxhagdqt3 — CerberusXt (@CerberusXt) June 23, 2024

One year ago, the Equality Act was reintroduced in Congress. As we celebrate Pride Month, we are reminded that the fight to codify civil rights protections for LGBTQI+ Americans is not over. I call on Congress again to send this bill to my desk. pic.twitter.com/7jBV0vVbU7 — President Biden (@POTUS) June 21, 2024

The cast of @QueerEye joined me at the White House to discuss the hard-fought progress the LGBTQI+ community has made in the past 20 years. Thank you for a meaningful conversation, for giving my office your stamp of approval, and for being fabulous. pic.twitter.com/L3pzaYpo1W — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 18, 2024





BREAKING: The shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others at a nightclub in Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to 50 federal hate crime charges. https://t.co/3N8UMtCgom — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2024

One thing to keep in mind is that while it’s scary to see conservative lunatics pulling shit like this, they’re doing it because *they’re losing*. They’re trying to assert a cultural authority that has already mostly slipped through their fingers on this issue. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 20, 2024 at 7:27 PM

Rome LGBTQ+ Pride parade celebrates 30th anniversary, makes fun of Pope Francis comments https://t.co/qFodI0gzdk — The Associated Press (@AP) June 16, 2024

Thailand has a reputation for inclusivity but has struggled for decades to pass a marriage equality law — that’s until today. The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage, a first for Southeast Asia. pic.twitter.com/1C6PNxhnHN — The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2024

Billy Porter takes center stage at Capital Pride https://t.co/QpMjMqQSq2 — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) June 5, 2024

Maura Healey, America's first lesbian governor, oversees raising of Pride flag at Statehouse https://t.co/jLMTaGolha — The Associated Press (@AP) June 6, 2024

LGBTQ+ librarians grapple with attacks on books – and on themselves https://t.co/GH32GPuPDd — The Associated Press (@AP) June 22, 2024

The art of drag has become a target. With Pride Month nigh, performers are organizing to fight back https://t.co/CgadtAx4Q3 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 29, 2024

Musical 'From Here' explores life before and after the Pulse nightclub massacre https://t.co/K43YOn79E7 — The Associated Press (@AP) June 21, 2024