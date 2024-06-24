Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Not all heroes wear capes.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Books are my comfort food!

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Hopeful News & Less So: Updates on Pride Month

Hopeful News & Less So: Updates on Pride Month

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,


One thing to keep in mind is that while it’s scary to see conservative lunatics pulling shit like this, they’re doing it because *they’re losing*. They’re trying to assert a cultural authority that has already mostly slipped through their fingers on this issue.

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 20, 2024 at 7:27 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RevRick
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      AP seems to be on top of these stories. In general, it seems to have improved since that anti-Obama person left (whose name I can’t recall).

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Hey! I left a comment when this first posted up! What happened to it??? Boy, the crosses I must bear. Anyway…

      It’s been several months since I put the “Pride Ally” sticker on my truck. Still have all the glass.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Like so many people, I’m constantly amazed at where we are. I never thought outside of nationally known places like San Fran, that the acceptance we *generally* see would have happened in my lifetime.

      50th Pride Parade in Denver yesterday: 100K+ raucously joyful people marched in and cheered on in the hot sun with temps hitting 90.  Didn’t dampen the enthusiasm.  The person who pulled the first parade permit was in a car and everybody went wild when he came by.

      More sedately but more touching, one elderly gentleman marched alone, not part of any group.  He held up a single sign “marching for gay rights since 1965”.  It’s a wonder he made it down Colfax because *everybody* wanted to hug him enroute.

      The corpratizataion of the event I’m sure is derided by some but it’s valuable indicator of broader acceptance.

      And yet, this was posted in my neighborhood (adjacent to the parade route):

      On the 16th. First the new neighbors’ townhouse was egged the night they put up a pride flag. Then ALL of our Pride decorations – save for a flagpole that’s not reachable from the street – were ripped down and stolen the night before the parade.  Today I see the remaining “ally” flag and its flagpole are now gone as well. I hear people on Race are also having pride flags stolen or ripped down, but that’s purely second-hand info.  We ordered cameras and put flags back up – and then some – but wonder if anyone else in the neighborhood is dealing with this bs this year.

      Reply: Yes, I’m on Race and our flag was stolen Friday night. On Saturday I put some plastic flag decorations along our porch- those were gone by Sunday morning. So disheartening.

      The timing of the first event came when the GQP asshole in the state made the inflammatory remarks.  The rest around the Parade timing.
      We’re not all there yet but if it’s basically little shit like this, we’re winning.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      RevRick

      Our church, St. John’s UCC, Allentown will participate in both the Out&Proud event sponsored by the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center in Allentown on June 30th and the Lehigh Valley PRIDE! event to be held at SteelStacks in Bethlehem on August 18th. We are one of twelve Open and Affirming churches in the Penn Northeast Conference of the United Church of Christ.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: They’re at the point where they think destroying our symbols will make us go back into the closets and cloisters so they don’t have to think about “those people” in their lives. It’s not working. Their frustration grows even more because now they can be PUNISHED for their acts, and their rage grows.

      You can’t make people come to the light. Those that choose to see their wrongs are welcome. Those that don’t will continue to seethe in their rage, especially as they become less numerous.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.