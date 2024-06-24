Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Monday Morning Open Thread: Keep Moving Forward

Monday Morning Open Thread: Keep Moving Forward

by | 88 Comments

    88Comments

    3. 3.

      NotMax

      Everyone see the wackaloon Attorney General of Missouri wants to sue the state of New York for bringing charges against Dolt 45?

      “The cray-cray is strong in this one.”

    9. 9.

      Chief Oshkosh

      As I filled up the tank of what I think will be the last ICE car I’ll ever own, it occurred to me that it’s high-season for summer travel and gas is under $3/gal everywhere I look (sorry Cali and a few other spots). Strange how the MSM is ignoring this, along with recent polls as noted in the OP.

      ETA: And ABC “news” reliably informed me this morning about the myriad of crucial goals Biden must achieve in his debate performance or it’s all over for his campaign.

      It would be great if all this people stepped on rakes tomorrow morning and had to spend the day at an Urgent Care doc-in-a-box, hopefully contracting whatever is going around.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The child’s mother told police that the alleged attacker – since identified as 42-year-old Elizabeth Wolf – questioned where she was from and whether the two children playing in the pool were hers, police said. Wolf also made statements about the mother not being an American, police added.

      In a news release on Friday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair) said the child’s mother wore a hijab and modest swimwear, and she was watching her children play in the shallow end of the pool when Wolf approached her.

      “The alleged attacker reportedly approached the mother with racist interrogations then jumped into the swimming pool and grabbed the children to the deep end of the pool to allegedly drown them,” the statement said, adding that the mother’s six-year-old son was able to escape but her three-year-old daughter was unable to do the same.

      “The alleged attacker snatched off the mother’s head scarf and used it to beat the mother as well as kicking her to keep her away while forcing her daughter’s head underwater,” Cair’s statement said.

      A bystander helped rescue the three-year-old, Cair said, with the police news release adding that the child “had been yelling for help and was coughing up water”.

      According to Cair, after police were called out and an officer arrested Wolf, she allegedly yelled to another bystander who was comforting the mother: “Tell her I will kill her and I will kill her whole family.”

      Wolf has since reportedly made $40,000 bail to be released from jail pending the resolution of her case.

      I think the judge set that bail a little too low. I mean if somebody threatened to “kill her and I will kill her whole family” after trying to do just that, a million dollar bail seems about right to me. Or no bail.

      Also,

      In a statement released through Cair, the mother – identified only as Mrs H – said: “We are American citizens, originally from Palestine, and I don’t know where to go to feel safe with my kids.

      “My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here. My daughter is traumatized; whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again.”

      She continued: “Also, my husband’s employment is jeopardized, due to having to leave work to accompany me and our four kids whenever we have appointments and errands to run.”

    17. 17.

      SFAW

      @satby:

      I notice that Don Winslow, curiously, left off the Biden “accomplishment” that cancels out all the so-called “good” things. Specifically, he somehow neglected to mention that Sleepy Joe Brandon is OLD, and GETTING OLDER. Explain THAT, libtard!

      On a more serious note: that list should get as much airplay (so to speak) as the Biden team can get it.

    18. 18.

      bbleh

      @hueyplong: pending election

      A periodic reminder that Republicans and “conservatives” generally do not care much for the rule of law anymore, which means that the courts and legal processes are for them mostly opportunities for publicity and politicking.

    20. 20.

      SFAW

      @Baud: ​

      God wants Joe to win

      Maybe the False God that Demon-rats worship. But not the Real God warshipped by Real ‘Muricans!

      ETA: Not a typo, in case anyone was confused.

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Misery is not that lucky.

      @SFAW: Neither is Texas.

      Honestly, I think this is one of those little jokes God is playing on us where we get what we asked for, good and hard.

    23. 23.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud: ​
       This is one of the rare times your sense of humor doesn’t land well with me.

      As Cheryl Rofer noted some years ago, much more eloquently: When we parrot the opposition’s negative framing – and in this case, misogyny – we are helping to make that negative framing more widespread.

      MVP Harris deserves better.

    26. 26.

      Ken

      @NotMax: Less snarkily, [the Missouri AG] doesn’t have [standing to sue New York], not by any tortuous stretch of the imagination.

      THOMAS: “I dunno, I can imagine some pretty wild stuff.”

      ALITO: “Hold my beer. Not you, Kavanaugh.”

      THE OTHER FOUR: “We’re OK with outright torture, so tortuous is no problem.”

    28. 28.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      She did her damnedest to try to drown a three year old child.  Like you, I can’t believe bail was set at all, let alone so low.

      I hope there are some good Samaritans around there who will accompany the mother on her errands so her husband can continue working. I’d volunteer in a heartbeat if I didn’t live a thousand miles away.

    30. 30.

      Ken

      @SFAW: he somehow neglected to mention that Sleepy Joe Brandon is OLD

      It’s not been that long since Trump’s 78th birthday. Give it another week, when he can be more confident the American public will have forgotten that little fact.

    31. 31.

      sab

      My oldest stepson actually did nut sorting when he first started out in a machine shop. But I don’t think making a career kf it was an option.

    33. 33.

      WereBear

      @SFAW: I do think tRump’s timely dementia might just help save the nation.

      Corporate media will notice it when they want to. That’s why they are “handicapping” Biden so severely. Horse race, horse race, Camptown races.

      Their real polls must be screaming for them to do it this obviously. What if the normies notice?

    34. 34.

      satby

      @lowtechcyclist: it’s possible that her husband has to do it because they’re a more conservative Muslim family and the mother is only supposed to go out in public with a male family member and there aren’t any others around. They probably classified the pool in their apartment complex as part of “home”. Or it’s possible they aren’t that conservative, but just feel safer with dad. It’s appalling that they’ve been put through that.

    35. 35.

      Kay

      I have a difficult week at work ahead BUT the following week I have the whole family for a week at Lake Michigan including the Copenhagen Contingent.

      They’re planning a kayak trip on a group text and I snuck in there and offered to watch the 6 month old while they all went galivanting and my daughter took me up on it. Yay!

      My middle son texted me privately and said “I saw what you did there” :)

      I took the baby.

    37. 37.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NotMax: WHERE”S THE BRAIN BLEACH??? BRAIN BLEACH EMERGENCY!!!!

      Some day, if the Gods are just, you will pay for this and all your other sins.

    38. 38.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      “Arsenal”? Why so bellicose?

      More seriously: “shrill” has probably been applied here to Kthrugman far more than to any woman.

      Of course, then we get into the rathole re: “well, it’s supposed to be a negative term applied to women, so misogyny etc. etc.” But it’s too effing early in the morning to start in on semantic hair-splitting.

    43. 43.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Baud:@H.E.Wolf: I know the drawing the line is tough, so I’m not going to argue, but that view would eliminate all mockery from our arsenal.​

      I agree with you that drawing the line is tough. Maybe we could meet halfway, and eliminate what’s misogynistic from our arsenal.

      @Baud: ​@rikyrah: Good morning. Seconded!​ 

      [ETA: This is a wonderful example of messing up my own framing, while commenting on other kinds of framing!]​​

    45. 45.

      SFAW

      @NotMax:

      I had a co-worker who had the same pet peeve.

      Of course, she was kind of a numbskull otherwise — which you, fortunately, are not.

    46. 46.

      TBone

      @Baud: I had that useage explained to me here recently when I got uppity about it.  That explanation was helpful (I had forgotten an important Internet tradition).

      Someone had used it to describe Rachel Maddow.

    47. 47.

      Soprano2

      @NotMax: “The cray-cray is strong in this one.”

      Yes, it is. All he does is file performative lawsuits like that, and the MAGA’s in this state love it. He’s running to be elected, because he was appointed to that job by the governor when the previous AG, Eric Schmitt, who was also like this, became the junior senator from MO.

    48. 48.

      Suzanne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I think the judge set that bail a little too low. 

      Ya think?! Holy balls.
      Who are these weak-ass scaredy-cat people who can’t leave the house without being scared of brown people?! Good Lord.

      You know, there are many times when I think, “Thank God I wasn’t raised Catholic”. And almost as often, the thought will cross my mind, “Thank God I wasn’t raised around just white people”.

    50. 50.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I’m smitten with this one. She’s tiny. They were worried because she’s 10th percentile but I just think she’s a small person, like my daughter. She’s REALLY engaged – smiles and follows everything with her eyes. I need a day with her without her parents hovering over us, bugging us :)

    53. 53.

      Barbara

      @satby: ​Needing an escort seems to have started after the attack. Or else missing work wouldn’t be a new development. I’m not surprised by the attack. One of my clients was attacked for wearing a hijab on the way to and then again at school. Attempted drowning should have required a much larger amount of bail and release conditioned on staying away from the victim and any common areas.​. Or maybe it was but not reported.

    54. 54.

      TBone

      @Baud: I read that astronauts were stranded on space station for several (5?) days recently because of another Boeing failure (we’re not relying on Russian transport to and fro anymore).

    55. 55.

      SFAW

      @H.E.Wolf: ​
       

      I agree with you that drawing the line is tough. Maybe we could meet halfway, and eliminate what’s misogynistic from our arsenal.

      Excellent idea. I think we should ask Cole to set up the Balloon Juice Language Review Board, to ensure that each comment conforms to certain requirements. That would be double-plus-good!

    56. 56.

      H.E.Wolf

      @sab: ​
       I once had to do some emergency nut sorting, under the wrathful eye of the stockroom manager, after I accidentally overturned a wheeled cart full of boxes of different sizes of same….

    57. 57.

      p.a.

      @TBone: Wouldn’t be surprised if they jack up prices more in “Red Zones” to reinforce the conservaturd narratives.

       

      We’ve heard of “Blue Zones” so “Red Zones” (regions, not necessarily states) are where people live shorter, crappier lives by choice.  Or impose shorter, crappier lives on those who can’t escape.

    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: ​ I need a day with her without her parents hovering over us, bugging us :)

      We are fortunate that way with the STL Gdaughters. Right now the 2 youngest are snoring away in the bed with my wife. We still get the youngest every Monday, tho that window is closing as she will start preschool in the next year or so.

      I do wish I could say the same for our NOLA Gdaughters, but I just don’t think my wife or I are up to that drive every week.

    63. 63.

      pluky

      @hueyplong: Since no one else has responded other than snarkily (not that that’s a bad thing) to this: his grounds for standing are that the conviction interferes with the rights of Missourians to hear from the presumptive Republican nominee. I don’t think this will fly.

    64. 64.

      WereBear

      @Barbara: Also, hate crime.

      But maybe not in Texas.

      The number one indicator of voting for Trump is being an exurban young white racist… whose county has whites as a lower proportion than it used to be.

      And paranoia. Always paranoia. Not since Kings Row has there been such a mess when the Small Town rock gets turned over.

      And by a man from New York City! Don’t they read their bibles?

    65. 65.

      Soprano2

      So, dog update – I talked to the director of the place where I got her, and she said they would take the dog back. I can’t take her until Wednesday, though. I’m so torn about this – my husband is attached to her, and keeps saying what a good dog she is (he says this to all dogs, though LOL). She sleeps near him downstairs, so I think she’s attached to him too. That’s exactly why I got her! Then I go upstairs and see my lonely, miserable cat who could come downstairs if he wanted to but doesn’t. I’ve had people tell me to give it time and eventually the cat will come around, to which I reply “The last time this happened my cat lived in my bedroom for over 2 years, until she died, so I don’t have much faith that it will get better”. I’m sure WearBear will correct me if I’m wrong (paging WearBear on the emergency pager!), but I think once my cat has had this kind of fear reaction to this particular dog he won’t “get over it”. I don’t know what happened – until the first Wednesday we had the dog it seemed like they were going to get along. He’s fine with my other dogs, and was even fine with my BIL’s dog who also lived around cats, but he’s terrified of this dog. I’ve tried sitting with him in my lap on the stairs, and as soon as he sees the dog he starts trying to claw over my shoulder to get up to the bedroom. That doesn’t make me think he’s going to get over his fear. It’s not fair to my cat who is used to going in and out of the house to make him live in my bedroom so he can feel safe. I’m also afraid if I let him go outside eventually he won’t come back.

      I’m so conflicted about this, I wish I hadn’t done it in the first place. I had good intentions, but we all know what’s paved with them.

    70. 70.

      Soprano2

      @Chief Oshkosh: I’ve noticed that too. I think we have enough oil production here now that Saudi Arabia can’t keep the price artificially high no matter how hard they try. There were several times this spring here that the price would be going down, then suddenly it would pop up $0.40/gal. This time it’s going down and showing no signs so far of popping back up.

    71. 71.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @pluky: That’s no grounds at all, because this conviction sure as shit hasn’t shut that fuck up in the least little bit. In fact, he’s whining louder than ever!

    72. 72.

      WereBear

      I’m sure WearBear will correct me if I’m wrong (paging WearBear on the emergency pager!), but I think once my cat has had this kind of fear reaction to this particular dog he won’t “get over it”

      Yes. It was likely accidental, but that means it could easily happen again. The dog might not be “cat trained.”

      If the cat is not afraid of dogs it’s possible to get a good “cat dog.” My spaniel mix would greet new cats with his belly. “Go ahead, you’re the boss, I’ve submitted. Now come over here, you cute little thing. I want to nose boop with you.”

      That’s the kind of dog to get!

    73. 73.

      CliosFanBoy

      Referencing the last tweet, listing the President’s accomplishments: And he did all that while the deficit DECREASED and WITHOUT raising taxes on the lower 90% of incomes.

    77. 77.

      H.E.Wolf

      Off-topic: I hope everyone’s doing OK in the summer heat. We’re currently in a (very welcome) cool trough between two warm spells, which means I’d better log off and get some chores done.

      Happy Monday to everyone on this side of the International Date Line. :)

    78. 78.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2:that Saudi Arabia can’t keep the price artificially high no matter how hard they try.

      I read somewhere recently that the Sauds have given up and brought production back up to their norm.

    79. 79.

      Soprano2

      @Barbara: It stuns me how many people are crazy about other people’s harmless life choices. If that woman was in the government trying to make everyone wear a hijab, then I would object, but her choosing to wear one and choosing to be a Muslim doesn’t harm anyone! And yeah, that bail is way too low – should have been no bail at all. Let me guess, that woman is white.

    80. 80.

      Geminid

      @H.E.Wolf: We’re getting a slight break in Central Virginia today, with temps only in the high 80s. I’m trying to keep hydrated with a mix of cool water, lemon juice and a little bit of sea salt.

    81. 81.

      p.a.

      @WereBear: My GF’s female tux has a new thing: if I’m laying down, instead of being happy belly-pillowing on me, she sits on my sternum, stares face-to-face, then lays out and demands petting.  Her paws are right on my throat and she’s a kneader when petted.😱😩😂.  She gets miffed when I rearrange her but stays put.

    82. 82.

      Soprano2

      @pluky: It’s stunning to me that Republicans think not being allowed to threaten people is interfering with his freedom of speech. Bailey knows better, he just doesn’t care because he’s performing for the MAGA voters in MO.

      I have an acquaintance who works with trafficked people. She said every election year like clockwork the AG, whoever it is, will have a big splashy announcement about working to stop human trafficking, but they never consult with anyone who actually does that work, and it’s almost always only performative. She said that if they do bust anyone, it almost never results in any charges other than a couple of misdemeanors, and the people they find who are being trafficked (almost always women working in “massage parlors”) are eventually deported. She said employment trafficking is way worse and more common than sex trafficking, but it’s not “sexy” like sex trafficking is. She said parents in rural areas “selling” their underage daughters for marriage is more of a problem than people realize. I don’t know how she does that work. I mentioned to her that I heard Bailey make some kind of announcement about “efforts to fight sex trafficking” and she just rolled her eyes and said “he didn’t talk to any of us about that”.

    85. 85.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @p.a.: Her paws are right on my throat and she’s a kneader when petted.

      And if you don’t she rips your throat out.

    86. 86.

      Soprano2

      @WereBear: They said they “cat tested” her, which means they walked her through the cat section of the shelter and she wasn’t aggressive toward them. I told the director that might be true, but living with a cat is different than being exposed to them for a few minutes, and she agreed with me. I think the dog wants to play with the cat and doesn’t mean any harm, but the cat has interpreted this as aggression and is terrified of her now. My cat has been fine with other dogs, which is why I didn’t anticipate this being a problem.

      I figure at the very least if I try to get a dog again I want to make sure they’re good with cats, and it will probably be an older dog who is less likely to be so excited by the cat.

    87. 87.

      Baud

      @WereBear:

      The number one indicator of voting for Trump is being an exurban young white racist… whose county has whites as a lower proportion than it used to be.

       

      The League of Exurban Young White Racists for Biden is offended by your comment.

    88. 88.

      Soprano2

      @WereBear: Yes, this is true. She’s a nice, active dog, I don’t think she’ll have a problem finding another home. I feel badly for her too, because she seems to really like my husband. I’m afraid to wait longer, because the longer this goes on the harder the separation will be.

