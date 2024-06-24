Traveling the country and meeting millions of Americans, I have become somewhat of a selfie expert. Here’s to four more years of selfies. pic.twitter.com/Rolrv2ZIAx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2024

Today, we mark a major milestone: We have protected one million pensions from devastating cuts thanks to my American Rescue Plan. That’s what it means to build the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, and to protect the dignity of work. pic.twitter.com/l9sZLBriUA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 21, 2024

If Donald Trump gets the chance, he will sign a national abortion ban that would criminalize abortion in every single state. We are not going to let that happen. When Congress passes a law that restores the protections of Roe, President @JoeBiden will sign it into law. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 23, 2024

The Biden-Harris Administration’s top economic priority is lowering costs for American families. That’s why we are calling out price gouging and calling on big corporations to lower grocery prices – giving families more breathing room. pic.twitter.com/uTMbewIvJK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 20, 2024





When domestic abusers have firearms, survivors and our communities are not safe. This is just common sense. President Biden and I are committed to continuing our work to end violence against women and keep Americans safe from gun violence https://t.co/uO5YrjRaES — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 22, 2024

Government at its best- SMH – Social Security to jettison obsolete jobs used to deny disability benefits https://t.co/SAJct8p47Y — Benita Zahn (@benitazahn) June 24, 2024