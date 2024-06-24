Just a perfect day to day- around 80 degrees, clear blue skies, and a nice breeze. I spent a solid 6-7 hours in the fields cutting grass and it was the perfect day for it. Got some fresh air, a little sun, and a bunch of hour to think, which can be a good and a bad thing.

What is the collective opinion on the debate? I personally don’t think Trump is going to show- I think he will back out. Wouldn’t surprise me if he uses this as an excuse:

Good on @kasie Hunt….don’t even bring MAGA trash @kleavittnh on your show in the first place pic.twitter.com/5SRfm5hNtw https://t.co/56HFS2yK9H — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 24, 2024

Or maybe he will go and after they cut off his mic for rambling over his time storm off stage. Who knows?

In other news, I apparently have lost my wallet. Can’t find it anywhere. If Thurston still lived here I would be scouring the back yard, but since he is in Arizona, I have no idea where it is. There wasn’t any money in it and you couldn’t get to Pittsburgh with the money on the one card in it (one upside of being broke, I suppose), so I am not worried about that, but I really do not want to deal with replacing my ss card and driver’s license and all the other bullshit. Ehh, I’ll give it a few days.

Time for the new episode of House of the Dragon.

*** Update ***

I pulled this for Adam’s update on Ukraine and in the interim while I waited to repost it, I see that Assange has agreed to plead guilty and end this whole saga, so hopefully there is one motherfucker we won’t have to hear about again.