Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

A consequence of cucumbers

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Republicans in disarray!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

It’s a doggy dog world.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Monday Night Open Thread

Monday Night Open Thread

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

Just a perfect day to day- around 80 degrees, clear blue skies, and a nice breeze. I spent a solid 6-7 hours in the fields cutting grass and it was the perfect day for it. Got some fresh air, a little sun, and a bunch of hour to think, which can be a good and a bad thing.

What is the collective opinion on the debate? I personally don’t think Trump is going to show- I think he will back out. Wouldn’t surprise me if he uses this as an excuse:

Or maybe he will go and after they cut off his mic for rambling over his time storm off stage. Who knows?

In other news, I apparently have lost my wallet. Can’t find it anywhere. If Thurston still lived here I would be scouring the back yard, but since he is in Arizona, I have no idea where it is. There wasn’t any money in it and you couldn’t get to Pittsburgh with the money on the one card in it (one upside of being broke, I suppose), so I am not worried about that, but I really do not want to deal with replacing my ss card and driver’s license and all the other bullshit. Ehh, I’ll give it a few days.

Time for the new episode of House of the Dragon.

*** Update ***

I pulled this for Adam’s update on Ukraine and in the interim while I waited to repost it, I see that Assange has agreed to plead guilty and end this whole saga, so hopefully there is one motherfucker we won’t have to hear about again.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • dexwood
  • dmsilev
  • Jackie
  • Joseph Patrick Lurker
  • Josie
  • sab
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Trivia Man

      Why carry the SS card? I have mine in the safe

      Im just glad i found it after living in approximately 35 different abodes since i got it. Holding up well for a 40+ year old piece  of paper

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dmsilev

      What is the collective opinion on the debate? I personally don’t think Trump is going to show- I think he will back out. Wouldn’t surprise me if he uses this as an excuse:

      We’ll see, I guess. I tend to think that it’s too late for him to gin up an excuse and back out without looking like a coward in the eyes of the media and through them a good sized swath of the not-really-paying-attention public.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Josie

      At the risk of sounding like your mother, retrace your steps from the last time you saw or touched it. I know, I know, it drives my boys batty when I say that, but it works.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Trivia Man

      My bet: orange head is a no show

      he will  CLAIM the terms changed last minute, FTFNYT and the village will print whatever he says with wide eyed credulity

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      Agree about Assange, I think even his fanbois have moved on.

      I expected tcfg to bail by now, so we’ll see.

      Hope you didn’t lose your wallet mowing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jackie

      Have you checked ALL of your pockets in your cargo shorts/bibs you’ve worn the past week?

      Otherwise, either it’s next to the mustard or it’s been swallowed by the willow.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      Color me surprised by the general sentiment — I’ll give 10-1 easy that he shows.

      I think the real question is, how will Biden behave?  I’m for SOTU 2 Plus — assertive and aggressive.  I think he should use every question to criticize Trump’s record and character, and not waste time dealing with the predictable Gish gallop of lies and nonsense.  Attack him and let the chips fall where they may.  Seems to me it’s all upside for him.  Being “Presidential” will gain him approximately nothing IMO.

      And OMG you carry your SS card in your wallet?  Mine is carefully preserved in a file and taken out maybe once every 2-3 years.  Of course, it’s 50 years old, but still …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @bbleh: ​
      Yeah, Trump’s bwaaain: “Free teevee, GOOD; Donny WANT. Donny DESTROY old Joe Biden, DESTROY.”

      As complicated as this gets.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      @Josie: My husband lost his left flipflop today. We have searched everywhere. How can one shoe be lost? He never changes into one shoe and not the other.

      I searched everywhere today  under every piece of furniture. All I came up with was another right flipflop, not the same model. With no left flipflop. Hmmm.

      So he has somehow lost two.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Scout211

      Like several commenters said in an earlier thread today, I really thought Trump would find an excuse to back out and not show.  But now I’m thinking he will show.

      It really doesn’t matter to his voters or his big donors whether he does well or does horribly in the debate.  He gets all kinds of extra points even when his words are nonsensical and ridiculous but Biden loses points if he just pauses for a second or gets a fact wrong.

      I think Trump will show and then complain about how “unfair” it was for months.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      @bbleh:

      And OMG you carry your SS card in your wallet?

      I do, too. It’s a carryover from the old days of being “a requirement for secondary ID” – which is now “forbidden.” Old habits die hard… 🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      As for the lost wallet, check in all the nooks and crannies in your SUV and under the seat (with a flashlight).  That’s often where I’ve found Mr. Scout’s lost wallet.

      And when you do find it, make sure you attach an air tag to it for the future.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      wjca

      @Trivia Man: Why carry the SS card? I have mine in the safe

      Totally.  I do carry my Medicare card, since there are circumstances where I might actually need to have it.  (Hospital emergency away from my usual, for example.)  But in three quarters of a century, I have NEVER been asked to show my SS card.  Asked for the number?  Sure.  Lots of times.  But nobody asks to see the card.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Joseph Patrick Lurker

      Calling all jackals who live in the New York tri-state region.

      Circle this date on your calendars, Saturday, September 7th, for the opportunity to meet all of your favorite MSNBC hosts at a blowout event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music!

      Afternoon Session

      Sat, Sep 7 at 1—3pm

      Tickets start at $128.50

      Jen Psaki, Steve Kornacki, Chris Hayes, Joy Reid, Alex Wagner, and more are scheduled to lead deep-dive discussions on the issues that matter most to voters: the state of the 2024 presidential race, the changing electorate, and the critical stretch of the campaign. Attendees will also get a rare, in-person look at Steve Kornacki breaking down the latest polls two months out from Election Day. Plus, an inside view at what it’s like to cover this historic election, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

      Evening Session

      Sat, Sep 7 at 5—7pm

      Howard Gilman Opera House

      Tickets start at $168.50

      Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell, Ari Melber, Stephanie Ruhle, Michael Steele, Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders Townsend, and more are scheduled to take the stage for important discussions on where things stand less than two months from Election Day. Will young and minority voters turn out for President Biden? And what does it all mean for the future of our democracy? Rachel Maddow closes out the evening the way only she can.

      This is Who We Are Dinner and Reception

      Sat, Sep 7 at 7—9pm

      Peter Jay Sharp Building, The Adam Space

      For premium ticket holders only (buy tickets below)

      Tickets start at $808.50

      Attendees of MSNBC’s This is Who We Are Dinner and Reception will get the opportunity to hear directly from the MSNBC hosts, with an intimate reporter’s notebook-like view. They’ll get an up-close view of how the team covers the most important issues that you see each day and night on MSNBC. Attendees will get personal insights and perspectives from the MSNBC team, and share special moments with fellow MSNBC audience members.

      Exclusive New York Premiere of upcoming MSNBC film

      Sat, Sep 7 at 11am, 1pm, 5pm, and 7pm

      BAM Rose Cinemas (Cinema 3)

      Running time 89 minutes

      Tickets start at $43.50

      An upcoming MSNBC film, produced by an MSNBC host, will be screened. Attendees will get one of the first opportunities to see it. More information to come.

      h/t https://www.bam.org/backstage/programs2/rentals/msnbc-live-democracy-2024/

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @sab: Clearly, Left Shark has it.

      He’s not getting it back.

      Most memorable flip-flop/zori loss, wading in lake my leg disappeared into a foot or more layer of goo, leg retrieved, zori claimed by goo.

      And there’s not a thing you can do about that.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      @Jackie: EXCEPT it is REQUIRED for a “RealID” driver license.

      Truly these are mysteries we mere mortals should not even attempt to comprehend.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Trivia Man

      Hedging my bet –

      he will show, with a coordinated SCOTUS decision released that day. Probably “they said i have absolute immunity forever!!!!”

      Then pivot to that with every answer

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.