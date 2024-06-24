Osa Peninsula

There are four species of monkeys in Costa Rica, and all four could be found in the forest around the Osa Conservation center. That includes the Red Howler Monkeys who woke all of us up to announce an incoming thunderstorm one morning at 4 AM. If you have not had the pleasure of hearing this primeval noise, you really need to put that on your bucket list. That alarm clock and adrenalin rush did not amuse the sleeping students, who were fairly certain that they were on the brink of death that morning, but I really do like Howler Monkeys. However, this is not a howler; this is a much cuter primate, the Squirrel Monkey (Saimiri oerstedii). In fact, the students who were terrified by the Howler Monkey serenade all agreed that these were cuter. Click here for larger image.