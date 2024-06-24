On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
Dinosaurs! Looks to be a great week ahead!
(click the image below for a bigger, non-blurry version)
Albatrossity
There are more birds (aka dinosaurs) in the images this week, but also some mammals and even some lizards. As before, birds that were lifers for me are designated with an asterisk.
*Flame-colored Tanagers (Piranga bidentata) are a hot draw when they sporadically vagrate to Arizona or Texas. I’ve been in AZ once when one had been spotted in Ramsey Canyon, and I did not go there that day because of the crowd that was expected. But they were abundant in the highlands of Costa Rica, and I got to see plenty of them. This is a male, and it is obvious why they got the name “Flame-colored”. Click here for larger image.
The female Flame-colored Tanager is still a pretty colorful bird, but compared to the male, not so much. These images of the male and the female both show the streaks on the back which are the best field mark for differentiating this species from their closest relatives (Hepatic and Western Tanagers). Click here for larger image.
Another striking tanager which is found on both the Caribbean and Pacific coasts of Costa Rica is the *Scarlet-rumped Tanager (Ramphocelus passerinii). This male bird, on the Pacific side, would have been listed as Cherrie’s Tanager in older field guides, and the Caribbean version was Passerini’s Tanager. Now they have been lumped, and “scarlet-rumped” is an excellent name for this bird. Click here for larger image.
The female Scarlet-rumped Tanager, seen here chomping on a large grasshopper, does not resemble the male very much at all. When I saw one of these for the first time, I spent a lot of time paging through the field guide trying to ID it. Fortunately, the next one I saw was in the company of a couple of males, and I got the clue. Interestingly, these birds do not defend territories; they hang out in flocks year-round. They can nest very close to another pair sometimes. Click here for larger image.
Costa Rica also has some bird species which are quite familiar to North American birders. House Wrens (Troglodytes aedon ) have the largest latitudinal range of any native bird in the Americas, and are found in Canada as well as the tip of South America. Their songs might be slightly different in various parts of that range, but is easily recognizable if you are familiar with the USA versions. Click here for larger image.
Another bird that is familiar to US birders on the West Coast, the Acorn Woodpecker (Melanerpes formicivorus ) is pretty much the only woodpecker in the Costa Rican highlands. Seeing one of these in the company of Resplendent Quetzals was a surprise to me, but there are plenty of oaks in those mountains, so I guess I should have expected them. One of my favorite woodpeckers! Click here for larger image.
That’s enough of the dinosaurs for today; let’s move on to some of the reptiles. This is a Black Iguana (aka Black Spiny-tailed Iguana, Ctenosaura similis). Widespread in Mexico and Central America, it is also a feral invasive species in Florida, where it just doesn’t get all the press coverage that the Burmese Pythons seem to grab. Click here for larger image.
We also saw many Common Basilisks (Basiliscus basiliscus) in the Pacific lowlands. This is the Jesus Crist Lizard, made famous by its ability to walk (run) on water, and I really wanted to see that. I did watch a young one scamper toward the river, but it stopped short of a miracle performance, alas. Click here for larger image.
Lots of mammals can be found in the Costa Rican forests; most of them are nocturnal. But the White-nosed Coati (Nasua narica) forages during the daytime, and I watched this one digging shallow holes and foraging in the grassy area near our lodging at the Osa Conservation center for quite a while. It may be the same one that overturned the trashcan in the breezeway the night before. I was sitting quietly on a couch, reading the field guide and enjoying the night sounds of the forest when there was a loud crash in a shadowy part of the breezeway. A coati, probably as startled as I was, ran out of there and scampered off into the forest. It was also probably upset that the trash can was empty… Click here for larger image.
There are four species of monkeys in Costa Rica, and all four could be found in the forest around the Osa Conservation center. That includes the Red Howler Monkeys who woke all of us up to announce an incoming thunderstorm one morning at 4 AM. If you have not had the pleasure of hearing this primeval noise, you really need to put that on your bucket list. That alarm clock and adrenalin rush did not amuse the sleeping students, who were fairly certain that they were on the brink of death that morning, but I really do like Howler Monkeys. However, this is not a howler; this is a much cuter primate, the Squirrel Monkey (Saimiri oerstedii). In fact, the students who were terrified by the Howler Monkey serenade all agreed that these were cuter. Click here for larger image.
