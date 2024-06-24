Busy day, but looks like we could use an open thread

How have I never heard of this gem of a man before:

In case you missed this good new. I think we should have a countdown clock for this flaming bag of poo:

CNN — A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steve Bannon’s bid to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence. Following the ruling from the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals, it is likely the former adviser to former President Donald Trump will seek the intervention of the Supreme Court. The panel voted 2-1, with Judge Cornelia Pillard, a Barack Obama nominee, and Judge Bradley Garcia, a Joe Biden nominee, in the majority. The majority opinion, however, was unsigned. Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, dissented from the panel’s Thursday night decision, writing that the precedent Bannon is contesting is a “close” question and that Bannon should be allowed to stay out of prison while he appeals it to the Supreme Court.

A couple of videos (I have several stockpiled) if you haven’t already seen them:

So raise your hand if you think trump will find some way to weasel out of the debate. Any guesses on how?

If he does debate, do you think they can keep him drugged up enough to not sound like the drunk at the end of the bar?

Okay, gotta get back to work.

