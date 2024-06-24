Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: A Little Good News

Busy day, but looks like we could use an open thread

How have I never heard of this gem of a man before:

In case you missed this good new. I think we should have a countdown clock for this flaming bag of poo:

Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse on June 6, 2024, in Washington, DC.

CNN — 

A federal appeals court Thursday night rejected Steve Bannon’s bid to delay the July 1 start of his criminal contempt-of-Congress prison sentence.

Following the ruling from the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals, it is likely the former adviser to former President Donald Trump will seek the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The panel voted 2-1, with Judge Cornelia Pillard, a Barack Obama nominee, and Judge Bradley Garcia, a Joe Biden nominee, in the majority. The majority opinion, however, was unsigned.

Judge Justin Walker, a Trump appointee, dissented from the panel’s Thursday night decision, writing that the precedent Bannon is contesting is a “close” question and that Bannon should be allowed to stay out of prison while he appeals it to the Supreme Court.

A couple of videos (I have several stockpiled) if you haven’t already seen them:

So raise your hand if you think trump will find some way to weasel out of the debate. Any guesses on how?

If he does debate, do you think they can keep him drugged up enough to not sound like the drunk at the end of the bar?

Okay, gotta get back to work.

This is an open thread

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    57Comments

    1. 1.

      Old School

      So raise your hand if you think trump will find some way to weasel out of the debate. Any guesses on how?

      ….

      I ran outta gas. I had a flat tire. I didn’t have enough money for cab fare. My tux didn’t come back from the cleaners. An old friend came in from outta town. Someone stole my car. There was an earthquake, a terrible flood, locusts.

      Presumably not necessary.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      smith

      I’m rather surprised he hasn’t ratcheted up the whining to the flouncing off point yet. Starting to think he’ll actually show.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Captain C

      So raise your hand if you think trump will find some way to weasel out of the debate. Any guesses on how?

      If I were running him, I’d give him a cocktail of drugs today so that he would be especially incoherent, and then claim he was sick and couldn’t make it, and it was all Biden’s fault somehow.

      If he does debate, do you think they can keep him drugged up enough to not sound like the drunk at the end of the bar?

      The problem with this is that even if there’s a right drug mix to keep him coherent but not babbling like a tweaker on a three-day binge, it’s probably almost impossible to get right and there may not be a way to keep it right over the length of the debate.  And it’ll be fairly obvious if he snorts something or someone tries to sneak up and give him a booster shot in the ass.

      Of course, even if his entire debate consists of a combination of incoherent babbling and grandiose, malaprop-filled threats to, well, everyone, there’s a good chance the FTFNYT will declare his performance “bold” and “a brilliant, innovative use of language” and Maga Habs’ prose will sound like she’s smoking a post-coital cigarette.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CliosFanBoy

      I think he’s more likely to storm off the stage than skip it. I also think the President will be able to get under his skin and make the rancid cheeto lose his stuff on stage in a hissy fit.

      And keep an eye open for a hidden earpiece like Bush the Lesser used in 2004.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      brendancalling

      I think he’ll show. The folks at the Bulwark think that Trump will use the “reasonable” tone he takes on Newsmax etc. He won’t have an audience to feed off, so his applause lines and demented riffs won’t work.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      @pacem appellant: I wish someone had found out about that ahead of time, sussed the frequency, and arranged for loud, disconcerting noises (old-school Emergency Broadcast System tones, loud sirens, loud mechanical grinding, that sort of thing) to be broadcast to it at random intervals.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Leto

      @Old School: haha, classic!

      do you think they can keep him drugged up enough to not sound like the drunk at the end of the bar?

      They couldn’t do it in 2016 or 2020, don’t see how they can stop it now that it’s 8 years later, and his brain has further congealed into cottage cheese. I just want Biden to tell him to shut his fucking yap, again. And to refer to him as “the Felon Candidate”. Remind literally everyone that he’s a damn felon, and let Trumpov’s dementia be on full display.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      smith

      @Captain C: I’m sure they’ve been experimenting with various combinations for a while, but if the best they can do is what we’ve been seeing at his recent rallies, when he has both a teleprompter and a friendly audience, I can’t imagine it will be any better when he has neither.

      By, the way, since Ronnie “Johnson” Jackson has been on the TV accusing the Biden campaign of propping up Biden with Adderall and Provigil, under the MAGA law of commutative accusations,  you can bet that’s what the Felon is getting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      rusty

      Debate Bingo, or a drinking game for those of you with strong livers.

      One chit or drink for each time Trump mentions one of the following:

      Sharks, windmills, electrocution, Hannibal Lecter, A “sir” story, “tears in their eyes”, toilets, showers, washing machines, his uncle at MIT, Hunter Biden, “no one has ever been ______ as me”

      Please add to the list as appropriate.  For those drinking, best to prepare something for the hangover the night before.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      RaflW

      @smith: He wanted to testify in the NY case so bad. His lawyers, I presume, just narrowly talked him into staying mum by laying out the risk of maybe jail if he really blew it.

      There isn’t that threat for his handlers to stifle him with in a debate. I think he’s overestimating his ability here.

      To D.A.W.’s point, he may not rake-step himself to quite the level we BJers hope, but if he can have the effect on TeeVee viewers that he had in that recent CEO show-n-tell, it’ll be a good night for us.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      smith

      @brendancalling: Haven’t his recent sitdown interviews had to be heavily edited to make them somewhat intelligible? I’m not sure even a calm demeanor can overcome verbal goulash…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Josie

      I’m concerned that the debate form (specific questions with 2 minute answers) will make him sound sane rather than the open ended rant heard during his rallies. I hope Biden has a pocket full of topics and/or statements that will trigger him to go off on a rant. How he will do is probably a toss up.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Gretchen

      I’ve been thinking he’ll find an excuse not to show, but now I’m thinking maybe he’ll show up and then find an excuse to stamp off. It starts at 9pm, and there are reports that he’s sundowning, so that may not be good for him. He’s been arranging his rallies in the afternoon lately. And he really wanted to speak at the New York trial – he comes out with a lot of gibberish, but he thinks he’s a compelling speaker. His saying that Biden will get a shot in the butt tells us how they medicate him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BeautifulPlumage

      I take heart in the fact the moderators can cut the mics if either goes over 2 minutes with their answers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      piratedan

      I believe that Trump will show.  He’s made it this far on brazenly being who he is.  He has a whole army of apologists just waiting to cover his ass and a mostly sympathetic major media that sees him as good for business and that appears to be their only criteria to approach this scenario that will frame this event in whatever narrative they choose.

      I expect two versions of narrative to follow.  The one that everyone saw and the one that the GOP and media spin.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JWR

      He’s crowd sourcing his performance. Other than that, he seems not to be preparing at all. Unless the strategy is to underperform, making Biden out to be the perfect Deep State™ operative.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ten Bears

      But I want (stamps foot) to see him make a complete fool out of himself

      Kind of a toss-up: I’ve thought all along he wouldn’t show, but now I’m not so sure

      I am concern he might attack President Joe from behind with a folding chair, and this weekend his WWF roots were showing with the migrant e migrant crack ~ his shtick at the WWF was promoting Russian and Iranian “fighters”. He might go to throw-down on Joe, that’d own the libs

      Reply
    28. 28.

      prostratedragon

      Washington Monthly has a special Biden issue out, emphasizing the many ways in which he has undone some of the damage begun by Reagan, both domestic and foreign. Links to all articles are in the post.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dangerman

      I read flaming bag of poo and I thought it would be a different bag of poo. We might need a program.

      TCFG will show and Biden will intentionally piss him off. Fraud, bankruptcy, cheating on his wife with a porn star, the list is long (as opposed to, well, you know). I think the question is will TCFG make it for 90 minutes and put me down on no. It’ll be a theatric exit, the Magats will love it, and Biden can debate an empty chair.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Captain C

      @piratedan:

      The one that everyone saw and the one that the GOP and media spin.

      Trump:  “I’m going to kill everyone at the FTFNYT except for Maga Habs, who will be my third-string mistress!!!!”

      FTFNYT:  “Trump boldly defended freedom of the press and singled us out as especially good, which proves we are totally not biased in his favor.”

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      Since Texas’ ban on abortion went into effect, infant deaths in the state increased by nearly 13%, according to a new analysis published on Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. In the rest of the country, infant mortality increased less than 2% over the same period.

      Among the causes of infant deaths, one increased the most: congenital abnormalities, which increased 22.9% in Texas in children between 2021 and 2022, while they decreased 2.9% in the rest of the country. That trend suggests that at least in some cases, parents were forced to carry a pregnancy to term while knowing their children had little to no chance of survival, said Gemmill.

      “What we know from the literature is that any infant death is a traumatic event to experience,” she said. “But I can imagine that carrying that fetus to term when you could have had the option to terminate is going to just add that additional trauma and heartbreak to the situation.”

      Significant increases were also found in babies who died because of maternal complications of pregnancy; in Texas, those deaths increased by 18.2% between 2021 and 2022, compared to 7.8% in the rest of the country. Infant deaths caused by unintentional injuries, which can be associated with unwanted pregnancies, also increased by 20.7%, compared to a 1.1% increase elsewhere in the U.S.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I suspect we’ll get a whole lot of “We’re looking at answesr to that and they’ll be beautiful,” and “I’ll negotiate something that everyone will agree with” non-answers.  Trump has been leaning on those hard lately.  They’re completely useless in a debate, so I don’t know.  He will be at his peak of form, not phoning it in as he does most of the time.  What that peak is after so much cognitive decline… I don’t know.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      Infant deaths caused by unintentional injuries, which can be associated with unwanted pregnancies, also increased by 20.7%,

      Ooof. Accidental deaths. 14 year old mommies.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Redshift

      @BeautifulPlumage:

      I take heart in the fact the moderators can cut the mics if either goes over 2 minutes with their answers.

      As I’ve read about the rules, it’s not that they can cut the mic, it’s that the mic will be muted when it’s not your time to speak. They may let him ramble a bit longer to try to avoid cutting him off, but once it’s off, it’s off.

      I’m sure Biden has prepped to avoid being startled if TCFG yells his head off to try to be heard without a mic, and that would be a great outcome if it happens.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      rikyrah

      lisa S Marie🧂Y (@frequentbuyer1) posted at 6:33 AM on Mon, Jun 24, 2024:
      With a $100,000 grant from @Heritage, goal is to post 100 names of government workers to website this summer to show potential new administration who might be standing in way of second-term Trump agenda — & ripe for scrutiny, reclassifications, reassignments or FIRINGS. Not OK!
      (https://x.com/frequentbuyer1/status/1805202527148822619?s=03)

      The Associated Press (@AP) posted at 5:40 AM on Mon, Jun 24, 2024:
      Conservative-backed group is creating a list of federal workers it suspects could resist Trump plans

      Reply
    49. 49.

      rikyrah

      The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) posted at 7:09 AM on Mon, Jun 24, 2024:
       REPORT: “Trump ran up the national debt twice as much as Biden…”

      Also: Biden did it mainly through student debt relief, health care for veterans, infrastructure, Medicaid food stamps…

      …Trump did it mainly through tax cuts for the rich. https://t.co/dGlgSPXv3s https://t.co/z1xKvhb8sE
      (https://x.com/TheTNHoller/status/1805211520961331559?t=AnuUj50qA064gzRR8ALK3A&s=03)

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Citizen Alan

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I don’t think it matters. I thought “NO PUPPET! NO PUPPET! YOU’RE THE PUPPET!!!” would finish him in 2016, and he still got close enough to steal it in the EC.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      gene108

      The Trump judge’s dissenting opinion linked in the OP sounds dumb as fuck to my non-lawyer brain.

      Bannon argues he relied on advice of counsel to stonewall Congress, because counsel advised stonewalling Congress is lawful. Therefore, Bannon gets a pass while waiting for SCOTUS to decide if he willfully knew stonewalling Congress is a crime.

      Bannon’s not a rube. He’s rich, he’s been involved in entertainment and politics for decades. He’s more than likely been involved in at least contract negotiations, which involves some basic understanding of how laws work. This probably isn’t his first time dealing with lawyers.

      To plead ignorance because of counsel’s advice seems like a bullshit excuse to get a “get out of jail, free” card.

      Feel like the Trump judge wants to undermine Congressional Democrats ability to carry out investigations.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      TBone

      When his mic is cut off at the allotted time, he’ll simply start yelling over President Biden. He’s going to try to bully the moderators and bluster his way through the whole thing.  It’ll be painful to watch but I’m ready!  🍿🍦

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Geminid

      So there are more details now about the rally Trump has scheduled in Virginia for Friday, the day after the debate. It will be held at “Historic Greenbrier Farm” in Chesapeake Virginia. That’s a 500 acre wedding venue/pick your own vegetable/native plant operation with a small petting zoo. My favorite scenario is a crafty donkey letting a goat out of the zoo with instructions to run up and butt Trump in his fat ass. Then in the confusion, the donkey can mosey over and kick Glen Youngkin off the stage.

      This might not happen, but there is the possibility of a big traffic jam. The farm is right off Highway 168, the main route to Nags Head, Kitty Hawk and the rest of North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Rt. 168 gets very busy on a summer Friday even without a political rally.

      Reply

