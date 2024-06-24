Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: We Have a Boebert Problem

A while back Mistermix had a dire warning about Boebert – I scoffed at his assessment. How could this carpetbagger that voters in general can not stand, win CO4. I mean she had to move from her district to super safe Red CO4 because she was in danger of losing to a DEMOCRAT of all things. She is toxic.

Now, as we look to the primaries tomorrow, I’m super worried we will be stuck with Boebert for the long term. Not because she’s popular, but because the CO GOP is in disarray. I doubt, besides polluting the airwaves and local theatres, she’ll have any effect on governance. She’s too stupid and lazy to do much more than promote Lauren Boenbert. But OMG, she’s a complete embarrassment for our state.

Because of the stupidity and dysfunction of the CO GOP, there are SIX candidates running in the GOP CO4 primary. And the general assumption is, that whoever wins the GOP primary will run away with the vote in the general in NOV

And with so many candidates running, it won’t take but a few votes for Boebert to win the primary. And why? Not because she has a lot of support – it’s because she has 5 opponents, who couldn’t find a way to set aside their egos and find one Republican to run against her. Our favorite debate moderator explains:

And now I’m annoyed, but District 4 gets what it deserves…probably no matter who they elect. Buck was no prize, no friend to Colorado, women, LGBTQ+, or the environment… and neither will whatever moron they elect this time. I’m just sorry to say, we may well be stuck with Boebert for the foreseeable future. As a proud Coloradoan, I apologize.

 

Governor Polis is interviewed by fellow (former) Coloradoan Tim Miller:

Primary is tomorrow. I am not expecting good news.

This is an open thread

 

    3. 3.

      RaflW

      Ranchers in CO-04 will just have to learn their lesson (or, more likely, not). She won’t do shit for them, ever. And we’ll see if she someday pays an electoral price for that in the form of a R challenger from the center. More likely she’ll end up retiring out of boredom, or a scandal worse than she’s managed so far.

      And as much as she’ll bring some embarrassment to Colorado, what she will do moreso is help Colorado accelerate it’s move from purple to blue. Because she can be a poster-girl for everything that’s wrong with the CO Republican party for years and years to come.

      States like CA and OR already have long-term rump GOPs. This is a step towards that for the Centennial State.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      My favorite was the guy who had, what, some trouble with the law (?) and thought that was all water under the bridge and he was still US House material. And, when you look at who Republican districts send to Congress, he’s not wrong…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Citizen Alan

      Why is this surprising? Shitgibbon only won the GOP primary in 2016 because the even larger pool of doofuses was even more egotistical and unwilling to put their constituents and their party over their own giant heads, and they all stayed in until the bastard won the primary without actually getting a majority in most of the states. Then, four years later, Bernie Sanders tried to run the same playbook but was completely flummoxed when most of the contenders realized that they couldn’t win, withdrew without embarrassing themselves, and coming out in favor of Biden.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      While it sucks having her be part of your state’s delegation, I think from a national perspective it’s not bad. There won’t be any voting difference between her and any other Republican elected out of that district, and she’s cartoonish enough to incrementally damage the GOP’s national reputation (see: Beetlejuice). ‘The Party of Lauren Boebert’ will put off at least some people who won’t care about ‘the Party of random guy who votes the same as Lauren Boebert.’

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Roberto el oso

      If she wins she’ll have achieved her primary goal: a permanent pension as a congressperson. She has no more interest in doing something productive for her constituents than she ever did. She appears to enjoy being the center of attention, and she gets more of that by being an idiot than by trying to learn how to do her job.

      Like so many of her counterparts (Greene & Gaetz come to mind), one can only assume that her constituents are actually doing just fine, since it’s clear they’re not interested in any kind of sentient representation. They just like stirring shit up.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TaMara

      If she wins she’ll have achieved her primary goal: a permanent pension as a congressperson. She has no more interest in doing something productive for her constituents than she ever did. She appears to enjoy being the center of attention, and she gets more of that by being an idiot than by trying to learn how to do her job.

      @Roberto el oso: One of the reasons I am so very, very annoyed.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      @Citizen Alan: ​

      I was going to make that very same point :)

      Boebert might do less damage overall, because she’s as sharp as a bag of hair. One of the others might be as evil but not quite as stupid.

      I will never get over what a toxic pile of garbage the GOP is: its candidates and its voters. Never have I seen so many allegedly sentient creatures embrace degradation so thoroughly.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bupalos

      I don’t understand why we wouldn’t be rooting for Bobert here. She’ll be the worse general candidate, no?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      sdhays

      @TaMara: One benefit is she sucks at fundraising, so that’s one House seat which will be underperforming in trying to create a Republican majority.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Splitting Image

      Boebert isn’t a problem provided her party ends up in the minority. As long as the Speaker is a Democrat, she and that other scold can blather to their little hearts’ content.

      Michelle Bachman was at least as crazy, and brought as much shame to Minnesota as Boebert is going to bring to Colorado, but she eventually found better grifting opportunities and left. So will Boebert.

      Every state, no matter how blue, is likely to end up with at least one rural district populated mainly by crazies. None of these districts will be represented by anybody capable of doing something constructive. Boebert may not even be the worst by the end of the next Congress.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TaMara

      @Bupalos: It’s such a safe red district no Dem really has a chance. Unless of course there is some darkhorse independent that pulls a huge chunk of the Rep vote (that happened in our newest district – republicans split between party and independent candidate, Dems can do math and voted for the Dem and she squeaked a win).

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T

      Q: Want to know how to feel really old, really fast?

      A: Get a phone call informing you you’re going to be a great-great-aunt.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Splitting Image

      @sdhays:

      She’s not even the worst in this Congress!

      Point taken. But she’s definitely in the bottom half. It’s likely that she soon won’t be.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Jay:

      @TaMara:

      Thanks! It’s a bit disconcerting, for sure. I also had a similar reaction when I found out I was going to be a great-aunt. That was 27 years ago — you’d think that would be long enough to get used to the idea :-)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Spadizzly

      So Boebert goes into a pharmacy, walks up to the clerk:

      “My boyfriend has a really bad case of the dandruff.  What do you suggest?”

      “Give him ‘Head and Shoulders'”

      The next day, Boebert’s back:

      “How do you give shoulders?”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kayla Rudbek

      @TaMara: I hope that I live long enough to be a great-aunt. Great-great-aunt would be extremely unlikely unless I make it to 100.  Sometimes I look at the baby pictures of my godson and think that he looks like a little old man and I won’t be alive to actually see him as an old man (over 40 years of age difference between us).

      Reply

