A while back Mistermix had a dire warning about Boebert – I scoffed at his assessment. How could this carpetbagger that voters in general can not stand, win CO4. I mean she had to move from her district to super safe Red CO4 because she was in danger of losing to a DEMOCRAT of all things. She is toxic.

Now, as we look to the primaries tomorrow, I’m super worried we will be stuck with Boebert for the long term. Not because she’s popular, but because the CO GOP is in disarray. I doubt, besides polluting the airwaves and local theatres, she’ll have any effect on governance. She’s too stupid and lazy to do much more than promote Lauren Boenbert. But OMG, she’s a complete embarrassment for our state.

Because of the stupidity and dysfunction of the CO GOP, there are SIX candidates running in the GOP CO4 primary. And the general assumption is, that whoever wins the GOP primary will run away with the vote in the general in NOV

And with so many candidates running, it won’t take but a few votes for Boebert to win the primary. And why? Not because she has a lot of support – it’s because she has 5 opponents, who couldn’t find a way to set aside their egos and find one Republican to run against her. Our favorite debate moderator explains:

And now I’m annoyed, but District 4 gets what it deserves…probably no matter who they elect. Buck was no prize, no friend to Colorado, women, LGBTQ+, or the environment… and neither will whatever moron they elect this time. I’m just sorry to say, we may well be stuck with Boebert for the foreseeable future. As a proud Coloradoan, I apologize.

Governor Polis is interviewed by fellow (former) Coloradoan Tim Miller:

Primary is tomorrow. I am not expecting good news.

