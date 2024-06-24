Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Cole, when it comes to calico cats, restraint is overrated.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

He really is that stupid.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Live so that if you miss a day of work people aren’t hoping you’re dead.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Speaking Of the Week Ahead

Speaking Of the Week Ahead

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

Really busy today doing everything except what I am supposed to be doing.  I had to move a lot of stuff out of my closet room so the plumber could get to the crawl space, and now the temptation to get that room cleaned up and organized seems impossible to resist.

Unlike my sister, I am not someone who enjoys cleaning.  But it’s just begging to be straightened out instead of just dragging everything back in there.

I saw some news last week, and I’m not sure what to think of it.   Something about the Senate working to pass a bill that would increase the number of judges started in 2025, maybe at the district court level?   If anyone saw that and has a better idea of what that’s about, please chime in.

I’m sure I’ve missed tons of news, what’s  been going on today?  Or is this the calm before the storm?

Speaking of which,

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Almost Retired
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • billcoop4
  • Geminid
  • gvg
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • JoyceH
  • Leto
  • lowtechcyclist
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • PAM Dirac
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Steve in the ATL
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    2. 2.

      Leto

      Watching Italy v Croatia, and Spain v Albania, via split screen. Euro2024 soccer. The tournament so far has had really good games. Tour de France starts from Florence, Italy on Saturday. The past 5+ years, at least, they’ve started the tour in other countries and that’s been pretty nice.

      The decisions will drop when they drop, and the only thing to do about them is to win the House/Senate/Pres in November, and reform the fuck out of the judiciary. Term limits, expand the court, add more judges at every damn level, and dismantle every part of the conservative judicial farm network. Win as many state level seats/positions as we can. Just eternal anger at conservatives.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JoyceH

      I just toured Biltmore and the Chihuly exhibit, which was fun and interesting but I learned I’m no where near the shape I need to be in for the Italy tour this fall.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @OzarkHillbilly: That seems like a bold move with such a big election coming up.  I mean, if the Rs win the Senate then they will have a ton of control over what judges a chance to be confirmed.

      I keep trying to figure out what their thinking is.  I can shoot down every idea I come up with.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH: Well, you had fun and saw some cool stuff.  The question is whether you can get in shape enough for the Italy tour in a small number of months, or whether you should think about postponing for a year so you have more time to get in shape.

      What are your options?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      HOLY COW!!!! Italy scored a goal in the 98th minute to stave off elimination from the Euros! Stunning!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Almost Retired

      I have a bruised rib.  No big deal, but the PA asked how I did it.

      “Did you recently fall down or trip over something?  Did you bash into something?  Did you lift something improperly?”

      The answer was yes…all of those things. All over the weekend.

      So the diagnosis is essentially that I am a total klutz.  Good to know.  No ice pack can fix that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      gvg

      @Geminid: I thought I read something about the deal to go through Congress was 1/2 now 1/2 after the elections as in the republicans think they will win the next election….but the democrats think they will.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @JoyceH:  Maybe this was just the kick in the butt you needed?

      As I was going through stuff in my closet room, there were SO MANY cute tops that I can’t wear because they don’t fit me anymore.  I would love to wear them again, so I might just have to lose some weight.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      rikyrah

      UH HUH

      UH HUH

       

      Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) posted at 3:17 PM on Mon, Jun 24, 2024:
      .@mmfa on one of the biggest double standards benefiting Trump: “144 articles focused on either or both Biden’s and Trump’s ages or mental acuities in the period studied, with 67% focused just on Biden’s age or mental acuity and only 7% on just Trump’s.” https://t.co/RyOT6h9a9a
      (https://x.com/AndrewBatesNC/status/1805334488945508391?t=Vdx4eUJHMojhnfjS_LKrDA&s=03)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Leto

      Politico: Inside the $100 million plan to restore abortion rights in America

      A new coalition of abortion-rights groups is marking the second anniversary of the fall of Roe v. Wade with a pledge to spend $100 million to restore federal protections for the procedure and make it more accessible than ever before.

      In plans shared first with POLITICO, groups including Planned Parenthood, the ACLU and Reproductive Freedom for All are banding together to form Abortion Access Now — a national, 10-year campaign that will both prepare policies for the next time Democrats control the House, Senate and White House, and build support for those policies among lawmakers and the public. At a private event Monday evening in Washington, they will pitch a group of influential progressives on going on offense at a time when abortion is outlawed in a third of the country.

      “Dobbs was a really devastating outcome, but we’re going to win back our rights much faster than they think,” Mini Timmaraju, the president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, said in an interview. “We’re not going to let the anti-abortion extremists define this moment. We’re coming for them and we’re going to make sure that they become increasingly irrelevant.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Almost Retired: Funny thing, every time I have a chest x’ray they tell me I have many healed broken ribs. I always ask, “How many?” because I am curious as to the number of “bruised ribs” that I have suffered were actually broken (I don’t need no stinkin’ doctor, they’re just bruised!)*. The reports never enumerate them.

      *I worked rehab in STL for several years and falling thru half rotten floors was an “occupational hazard.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PAM Dirac

      @HumboldtBlue:

      HOLY COW!!!! Italy scored a goal in the 98th minute to stave off elimination from the Euros! Stunning!

      And almost certainly sending Croatia home, which in my opinion is a good thing.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Leto: ​ The nurse who works at the practice (Jennifer, and I love her dearly, we have too much fun on my visits) just snorts.

      After I collapsed a lung, I was no longer so “Ain’t nothing but a thing.” about them.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TBone

      @Leto: ❤️💜❤️💜✊

      Just made my entire day!

       “We’re not going to let the anti-abortion extremists define this moment. We’re coming for them and we’re going to make sure that they become increasingly irrelevant.”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      TBone

      @OzarkHillbilly: I broke every rib on my left side and one rib punctured a lung.  Left arm was put back together with a titanium rod and my pelvis was fractured too, all from one horrendous fall on to a concrete pad.  Then I rebroke several of the same ribs a few years later in a scooter incident.  Broken ribs are always very painful!  You can’t even breathe and wearing a bra is not happening!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      TBone

      Katie Phang says “Judge” Cannon berated one of the prosecutors who argued for a gag order today.  Ugh.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      lowtechcyclist

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      They weren’t all occupationally bruised. I have at least one hilarious story about self inflicted stupidity.

      Yeah, I’ve got a story like that about when I ruptured my Achilles tendon. The kiddo and I were down in the woods, and I jumped on a loose rock in the stream. Next thing I knew, I was lying on my stomach, half in and half out of the water, and testing my foot to see if it was still load-bearing.

      It wasn’t, of course, so I was alternately crawling and hopping the roughly 200 yards back to the house, with the kiddo (5 years old at the time) keeping me company, so my wife could drive me to the hospital.  Laughing my head off the whole time at my own stupidity, because the leg didn’t hurt a bit.  Didn’t know what I’d done to it yet – break? sprain? no idea – just that trying to put weight on that foot would be an extremely bad idea.  All because of jumping onto a loose rock, just like they tell you not to.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jackie

      The unSupremes have extended their term into early JULY😡

      “The US Supreme Court signaled it will take the unusual step of extending its term into July as it finishes work on about a dozen cases, including Donald Trump’s bid for immunity from prosecution for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss,” Bloomberg reports.

      “The court, which had already scheduled Wednesday as an opinion day this week, updated its website to show it will issue rulings on Thursday and Friday as well. Because Chief Justice John Roberts traditionally announces the last day of the term from the bench, the announcement indicates the Friday opinions won’t be the last ones.”

      Before, or after the 4th of July weekend???

      Reply
    38. 38.

      bbleh

      In re courts, what the ever-loving FK is Judge Loose Cannon doing asking questions about spending?!?

      I know judges have great discretion in handling cases before them, but at what point does this kind of meandering, amateur-hour justice-delayed become justice denied?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.