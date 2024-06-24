Really busy today doing everything except what I am supposed to be doing. I had to move a lot of stuff out of my closet room so the plumber could get to the crawl space, and now the temptation to get that room cleaned up and organized seems impossible to resist.

Unlike my sister, I am not someone who enjoys cleaning. But it’s just begging to be straightened out instead of just dragging everything back in there.

I saw some news last week, and I’m not sure what to think of it. Something about the Senate working to pass a bill that would increase the number of judges started in 2025, maybe at the district court level? If anyone saw that and has a better idea of what that’s about, please chime in.

I’m sure I’ve missed tons of news, what’s been going on today? Or is this the calm before the storm?

Speaking of which,

Supreme Court rulings officially on for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. pic.twitter.com/MHIjvz61k3 — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 24, 2024

Totally open thread.