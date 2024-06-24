Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Week Ahead Open Thread

So, my morning was interesting.  I got up early to water the pots, and the plumber shows up at my door.  Who knew that you were supposed to write something like that on your calendar???  (sigh)

So there went the first two hours of my day, with my plan flying right out the window.  On the plus side, now I will have water and ice from the refrigerator.  My fridge died in the first month of lockdown, so I got a new fridge but I didn’t want anyone in my house and crawl space for 2 hours hooking up the water.  The entrance to my crawl space is in my closet room, and I definitely didn’t want anyone in there with all my clothes, towels, etc.

Anyway, we have a big week ahead with the Supreme Court, and who knows what else.  I guess the world is telling me that I need to stay flexible!

    2. 2.

      Jackie

      FYI: Josh Duggar’s appeal to the Supreme Court over his possession of child sexual abuse images has been denied without explanation.

      I’m sure he’ll be added to TCFG’s pardon list 🙄

    4. 4.

      Baud

      @smith:

      They filed the papers and paid the filing fee.

      ETA: I take that back.  No filing fee in the Supremes. Just the cost of printing papers.

    5. 5.

      smith

      @Baud: OK, IANAL, but doesn’t SCOTUS have to somehow accept a case for them to rule on it? Or was this their refusal to accept it?

    10. 10.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Thursday and Friday, in particular, are going to be (Artie Johnson voice here) verrrry interestink.

    11. 11.

      M31

      @Baud: ok so I can file some papers that say “Petition the Court to Kick Clarence Thomas in the Junk” and they’ll consider it?

      inquiring minds &c &c

    18. 18.

      SomeRandomGuy

      So, was this one of those situations in which you were told, two years ago, you could have an electrician come in, in two years, on a Monday, and you asked “morning or afternoon?” and they said “WTF, it’s TWO YEARS AWAY, why do you care morning or afternoon?” and you responded “well, I’ve got a plumber coming in the morning….”?

      Just curious. Also: be careful bating if the electricians are named Howard, Fine, and Howard.

    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      We’re getting a respite from the heat wave here in NoVA. It’s 82° now, going up only to 88° later. There’s even a bit of a breeze. High of 93° tomorrow, then 96° on Wednesday, but after that back to merely “seasonally appropriate” heat and humidity—highs around 90°. The dew point, which I have come to think is a more useful figure than “humidity,” is still under 60° (“comfortable”). Inevitably it will go over 60° (“humid”), 65° (“uncomfortable”), occasionally even 70° (eek!—“oppressive”), but any delay is welcome.

      The week ahead? My usually empty calendar has a few items on it: dental appointment tomorrow morning (checkup and cleaning), probably followed by breakfast at IHOP; lunch with a best friend on Wednesday; and a phone appointment on Thursday morning to get prep instructions for my colonoscopy on July 11. The best friend invited me to a “collegiate summer baseball league”* game on Thursday night, but I’m not sure I want to do that. Depends on how “seasonally appropriate” the weather gets. Also, I’m thinking I sort of want to watch the Biden-Trump debate (probably in “gaping at car wreck” mode).

      * League for college baseball players to stay in shape and hone their skills. Go, Bethesda Big Train!

    22. 22.

      Jackie

      @TBone:

      now do Steve Bannon Appeal to SC

      He submitted his appeal last Friday. It’ll be denied before July 1, or they’ll ignore it because they’ll be watching the prison gate shutting behind him – along with the rest of us! ONE WEEK FROM TODAY!!!😂

    24. 24.

      Suzanne

      Anyone else find this gross? (Link is to Political Wire, with a link to original piece in New Yorker within.)

      “The Party’s future depends on re-ingratiating itself with less educated voters who might be economically populist and might dislike the G.O.P.’s turn toward the religious right, but who… ‘don’t want to feel super judged all the time.’ Fetterman’s instinct is for what Jentleson called ‘vice signalling’ — a countermeasure to the performative do-gooderism of the left.”

      For fuck’s sake.

