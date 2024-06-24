So, my morning was interesting. I got up early to water the pots, and the plumber shows up at my door. Who knew that you were supposed to write something like that on your calendar??? (sigh)

So there went the first two hours of my day, with my plan flying right out the window. On the plus side, now I will have water and ice from the refrigerator. My fridge died in the first month of lockdown, so I got a new fridge but I didn’t want anyone in my house and crawl space for 2 hours hooking up the water. The entrance to my crawl space is in my closet room, and I definitely didn’t want anyone in there with all my clothes, towels, etc.

Anyway, we have a big week ahead with the Supreme Court, and who knows what else. I guess the world is telling me that I need to stay flexible!

