How dare Joe Biden invest in green technology so WE ALL benefit. I swear to God, these dopes are going to hot take us straight into a dictatorship https://t.co/wFZOracQPC — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) June 20, 2024

Biden Is Giving Red Districts an Inconvenient Gift: Green Jobs “The White House’s policies have fueled plans for more than $200 billion in cleantech manufacturing investments — mostly in districts with Republican lawmakers opposed to the agenda.” https://t.co/o8ig18Ca0I — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 20, 2024

I can certainly see Repubs, given the chance, cutting off their constituents’ economic noses to spite President Biden… but I don’t see how this is bad news for *Biden*. Lots more at the link, from Bloomberg:

The single largest investment in the burgeoning US green energy supply chain involves a construction site the size of 121 football fields near Greensboro, North Carolina, and a check for $13.9 billion. By 2030, the Toyota Corp. facility could be employing more than 5,000 people cranking out enough batteries to power half-a-million new electric vehicles each year. What’s not to like about that? This seemingly rhetorical question actually demands an answer given America’s partisan divide over climate change. The Toyota project, which began with a $1.3 billion initial investment announced in 2021, massively expanded after passage the following year of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Joe Biden’s signature green legislation offering hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for clean technology. The IRA was unanimously opposed by Republicans in Congress. Its cousin, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, containing a smaller set of cleantech subsidies, was nominally bipartisan but only drew 13 “yeas” from House Republicans when it passed in 2021. One Republican critic of the IRA said, using fairly typical language, that it would “raise taxes” and “throw money at woke climate and social programs that won’t work.” That critic, Rep. Richard Hudson, represents North Carolina’s 9th district, which happens to be where Toyota is building that mammoth battery plant.