Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Let me file that under fuck it.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Republicans don’t trust women.

When we show up, we win.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

I might just take the rest of the day off and do even more nothing than usual.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Can’t Win for Losing Open Thread: ‘An Inconvenient Gift: Green Jobs’

Can’t Win for Losing Open Thread: ‘An Inconvenient Gift: Green Jobs’

by | 29 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I can certainly see Repubs, given the chance, cutting off their constituents’ economic noses to spite President Biden… but I don’t see how this is bad news for *Biden*. Lots more at the link, from Bloomberg:

The single largest investment in the burgeoning US green energy supply chain involves a construction site the size of 121 football fields near Greensboro, North Carolina, and a check for $13.9 billion. By 2030, the Toyota Corp. facility could be employing more than 5,000 people cranking out enough batteries to power half-a-million new electric vehicles each year.

What’s not to like about that? This seemingly rhetorical question actually demands an answer given America’s partisan divide over climate change.

The Toyota project, which began with a $1.3 billion initial investment announced in 2021, massively expanded after passage the following year of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Joe Biden’s signature green legislation offering hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies for clean technology. The IRA was unanimously opposed by Republicans in Congress. Its cousin, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, containing a smaller set of cleantech subsidies, was nominally bipartisan but only drew 13 “yeas” from House Republicans when it passed in 2021.

One Republican critic of the IRA said, using fairly typical language, that it would “raise taxes” and “throw money at woke climate and social programs that won’t work.” That critic, Rep. Richard Hudson, represents North Carolina’s 9th district, which happens to be where Toyota is building that mammoth battery plant.

Hudson’s district epitomizes a peculiarity of the US energy transition — and a growing problem for Republicans. There is a certain luxury enjoyed by politicians who can be rhetorically against something while still quietly welcoming any dollars and jobs that it brings to their constituents. Looking ahead to November, if Republicans are empowered to a point where they actually could vote those dollars away, it would present a much thornier dilemma — and a moment of truth.

What’s more, factors such as abundant land and cheaper labor have drawn billions of dollars in cleantech investment not only to red districts but also to the swing states that will likely determine who prevails in the race for the White House.

Bloomberg Opinion teamed up with Jeff Davies, founder of EnerWrap, which specializes in data-driven insights on the US energy system, to follow the money and construct a granular map of where US cleantech factories announced on Biden’s watch are planned or being built. This encompasses hundreds of projects in more than 450 cities spread across 44 states plus Puerto Rico, backed by more than $200 billion of planned investment. They’re expected to generate 195,000 jobs, plus economic multiplier effects for local businesses, tax bases and infrastructure.

Whichever way you slice the numbers — spending, jobs, projects announced under Biden before or after the passage of the IRA — red districts garner an overwhelming proportion of the benefits…

…[A]s billions of dollars flow into red districts, the probability of a clash between ideological purity and economic pragmatism is growing. It is entirely possible, of course, that November 2024 reshapes the political landscape, including who holds power in Washington. A second term for former President Donald Trump may see a concerted effort to roll back Biden’s green agenda. But to do so, he would need a lot of House Republicans to vote away two things every district needs more of: Jobs and money, green or otherwise.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • agorabum
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • CaseyL
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Citizen Alan
  • Dangerman
  • dmsilev
  • Geminid
  • Josie
  • Kay
  • lollipopguild
  • Regnad Kcin
  • smith
  • Walker
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    29Comments

    2. 2.

      smith

      It’s not really a dilemma for the GQP. They can vote against local projects and then take credit for them, as they always do,  and their voters will never know the difference. Of course, as the article says, it will be a problem if they get enough power to actually kill those projects, but I bet they’ll find a way to simply relabel them as Trump Economic Zones or something similar.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lollipopguild

      I remember an maga person being asked about solar power and he replied that solar power was “witchcraft”!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      agorabum

      The key to winning in purple Midwest states is to i.prove margins in more conservative districts.  Getting 38% instead of 25% means much more of a cushion for more urban / traditionally Dem districts.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      It was July of 2022 when Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin announced they had agreed on the package the they called the “Inflation Reduction Act.” The Senate had just passed the CHIPS+ bill by a bipartisan vote. Then, the two Democratic Senators revealed what they had been cooking.

      It was a slick tactical move that took McConnel & company by surprise. They complained mightely, but it was too late. The IRA passed on a 50-50 vote with VP Harris breaking the tie.

      Democtrats got their counter-cyclical spending in early. Th IRA was the last of 4 major bills* that pushed and are pushing trillions of dollars into the American economy. The money will help keep the US economy humming for the rest of the decade, and the judicious investments will pay dividends throughout the next.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Some feel good media content, via reddit.

      Trump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.

      After two years of Governor Ron DeSantis pushing his extremist agenda, there’s a case to be made that voters have had enough of the Republican Party’s obsession with culture wars.

      Dedicated to Betty C.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lollipopguild

      @Baud: I am really surprised that so far I have not seen any maga types calling the Dems witches and warlocks. A lot of these folks seem to be quite happy living in the 17th 18th and 19th centuries. Or any time period than the one we are currently in.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Josie

      @agorabum: ​
       Yes. This is what got Beto so close to catching Ted Cruz. He campaigned in red areas, not to win them, but to increase the percentage of votes from them. It came very close to working. I hope Allred plans to do the same.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Part of what the red states hate about this specific green initiative is that it’s Toyota that’s involved, not Ford or Chevy (GM). Why? Because NASCAR rednecks hate, hate, hate that ‘Yoder is even allowed into NASCAR, much less that they beat the US manufacturers with some regularity.

      And there’s no NASCAR redneck like a Carolina NASCAR redneck.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      @Josie:

      Didn’t work for Tim Ryan in Ohio though.  Gotta find the right balance, I guess.  Total respect for what red state Dems have to put up with.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Citizen Alan

      But to do so, he would need a lot of House Republicans to vote away two things every district needs more of: Jobs and money, green or otherwise.

      Voters in red districts don’t jobs or money so long as they have an Other to blame for the lack of both.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      … but I don’t see how this is bad news for *Biden* …

      Just wait for tomorrow’s Times.

      Biden’s ‘Green’ Investments
      Greatly Benefit Red States
      Many Residents Are Concerned

      The 9AM breakfast crowd gathers at this rural Kentucky diner …

      Reply
    15. 15.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Ooh, that would be nice.

      I didn’t have the patience to read it, but a while back the NYT had a big story about a poor unfortunate town in Norway that was suffering so because Biden’s policies had taken all the green jobs back to the USA.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      Oh it’s infuriating. Best economy of my adult life in this 75% Trump county and Biden won’t get a single vote out of it.

      But Marcy Kaptur and Sherrod Brown will

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Walker

      @Baud: The problem with this argument is that the demographics of Florida have changed a lot since the last election. Numerous MAGA have moved to Florida looking for the promised land. And there are many stories of more liberal Floridians being driven away from the state.

      We should absolutely fight for all states. But Florida is now a long shot on the order of Ohio.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @smith: I am not so fatalistic. I think those hypocritical Republicans’ voters will know the difference if Democrats tell them with say, billboards that attack the Republican incumbent as both a cheapskate and a liar. It’s one thing to explain why you voted against infrastructure investments, and it’s another to explain why you lied about it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Yep. I got no patience with it anymore. I accept that people are going to free ride on us, but I don’t have to respect it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CaseyL

      @Citizen Alan: Hey, the Global Oligarch Project has, over the past 40 years, convinced its voters that government has no benefits to society, that “government has never created a single job,” and that’s the way things should be.

      That jobs magically appeared when a certain bill was passed is exactly that:  magic.  Got nothing to do with government, or Democrats, or Biden.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      I’m still waiting for the NYTimes political team to come out and do a story on the Biden revival in the rust belt

      it is absolutely journalistic malpractice that this has been ignored.

      I think they hate us and want us to fail and be poor.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      They PREFER when the rust belt is failing.

      They would much rather cover poverty porn in Detroit than the beautiful new Michigan Central Station in Detroit, or the Detroit mayor who succeeded because he welcomed immigrants.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Regnad Kcin

      @Walker:

      But Florida is now a long shot on the order of Ohio.

      Florida is now a pariah state which will, thankfully, tumble into the sea[sic], forthwith

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Yeah, I agree. And if Biden can lose a red district by let’s say 15 points now when he lost that district by 20 points 4 years ago, that helps with the state as a whole.

      Also, it’s fun watching Republican Reps tie themselves up in rhetorical knots defending their vote against the funding bills and arguing why spending that money in their district is something they should get credit for.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.