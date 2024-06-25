Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dank Grey Dawn Open Thread: Debate Prep

Debate Prep - STOCKPILE

Until recently, it wasn’t clear that Trump and Biden would ever share a stage again. But last month their campaigns announced plans for two debates, which have the potential for even greater stakes and strangeness than four years ago. Since they are meeting nearly three months earlier than usual in a Presidential election, there would, in theory, be enough time for either party to find a replacement, in the event of a catastrophic performance. More likely, however, the spectacle of Biden and Trump side by side, and effectively tied in the polls, could jolt the electorate, swaying some of the disaffected voters who have preferred to ignore the choice before them. That would be a vivid test of Biden’s adage about elections: “Don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me to the alternative.”…

It is a measure of this curious rematch that some of Trump’s opponents are eager to boost his visibility. Because Trump posts almost exclusively on his own social-media site, and most broadcasters do not air his rallies, Rachel Maddow, the MSNBC host, said last week that she suspects voters have not absorbed how “pornographically violent” his rhetoric has become. As George Conway, the former Republican strategist, put it recently, “The more you see of him, the more you say, ‘What is wrong with him?’ ”

Biden, for his part, enters the debate without the lead he had at this stage in 2020, and he’s still acclimating to a forceful new posture of attack. For months, while Democrats pushed him to slash at Trump for his criminal trials, the President held back, wary that doing so could be portrayed as interfering in the prosecution. But, since the Trump verdict was delivered, on May 30th, a raft of polls have shown a small but consistent shift away from him, and the President has seized on that signal. At a fund-raiser, he labelled Trump a “convicted felon” who “snapped,” and his campaign has released a wave of television ads in swing states, showing Trump’s mug shot and images of him in court, and calling him a “convicted criminal who’s only out for himself.”…

Predicting what might make the difference is more difficult. Will Trump confirm his vow to pardon followers jailed for violence on January 6th? Or his aim to gut the Justice Department? Will Biden defend abortion rights boldly enough to inspire young voters who recoil from his handling of the U.S. response to the war in the Middle East? Can he defuse criticisms about inflation and immigration? The most searing moment, for two candidates dogged by questions about age and acuity, could be something unsaid. In a 1984 debate, Ronald Reagan stirred concern when he lost his way and abandoned a story about the Pacific Coast Highway; in 2011, Rick Perry’s primary bid all but ended when he blanked on the name of a government agency he intended to eliminate. (“Oops,” he said.) At times, a turn in history is obvious even as it is happening. While watching the 1960 debate, Nixon’s running mate, Henry Cabot Lodge, reportedly told those around him, “That son of a bitch just lost us the election.”

Upon one thing all viewers can agree: If Biden *is* adjudged to have won the debate, his associates are gonna have to hide all sharp objects the NYTimes‘ Sulzberger #failson might access…

    1. 1.

      Aussie Sheila

      I am confident Biden will fillet him. He’s certainly long winded but he’s a very good and experienced debater.
      OT, but I’m very pleased the US government has reached a deal with their loyal little ally Australia re Assange.

      He’s a personal arsehole and a political effwit of the highest order. Nevertheless his continued incarceration at the hands of both the previous U.S. administration and this one was very unpopular here.  His freedom will assist the federal ALP government somewhat, because the deal was done with this government. Even the conservative lickspittles of the Liberal/National Party were opposed to his continued pursuit by the US.

      Well done Amb Rudd, PM Albanese and the US government.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      With the MSM insistent on treating it as a horse race, will they succumb to billing it as the Gymkhana in Atlanta?
      //

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Manyakitty

      The reporting is vile. I’m torn about watching the debate, but I’ll probably at least start it.

      JFTDC, how is this even a contest? I just watched an interview with Stephanie Ruhle and Todd Shriver (I think that was his first name) about disagreement with dignity and while he made sense, I fear that we’re too far gone to join back together as Americans.

      Second sleepless night in a row and I’m flying to Tampa in 8 hours to visit my parents, who are aging at an alarming rate. Whee.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Kasie Hunt is shocked 😲 over face eating leopard eating colleague’s face

      Reply

