Late Night Open Thread: CO Primary Update

Well, let’s rip off the bandage – Boebert won her primary bid – but as predicted, had there not been 5 other candidates, she may have lost decidedly, so far she’s not breaking 50% (UPDATE: her vote total has dropped to 43%). But the CO GOP is in disarray, so that happened. And CO4 gets what they deserve.

I know I said last night that I didn’t think the DEMS stood a chance in hell in that district (CO4), but looking at the numbers, I’m not as sure now – so I’m not going to write off that just yet. I think it might be worth throwing some of my time and money at it because it still feels like the Boebert hate is strong. If Republicans stay home this election – which is more possible here than in most states – or just refuse to vote for Boebert (she’s that divisive) the Dems might just squeak out a win. Improbable, but not as impossible as it was before she won the primary. See CO3 which she was in danger of handing over to a Democrat for the first time in decades.

The good news, and the only reason I’m bothering you with local politics is because the Colorado GOP leadership that endorsed burning Pride flags and hate and violence during Pride month and also changed all their rules so they could endorse primary candidates (all of them far, far right) got their asses handed to them tonight. Most of their endorsed candidates lost by 60/40 margins or worse. That includes the leader of the GOP, Dave Williams.

This also meant that a majority of Trump-endorsed candidates went down in flames, too.

I suppose this means that despite the takeover of the GOP party by these hate-filled nutjobs, the actual voters could see through their BS. That doesn’t mean any of the actual primary winners are anything but right of center, but aren’t MAGA, so that’s a start.

Those big losses might just be enough for the CO GOP to boot Williams ass out as party leadership, but who knows, they are all as bat shit crazy and hateful as he is, so getting the 60% needed to oust him seems iffy.

Here’s a breakdown of candidates endorsed by the MAGA CO GOP party vs what voters actually decided. Enjoy.

Otherwise, this is an open thread.

===========

And to cleanse your palate here’s cute Reggie photos – does he take any other kind?

Reggie on the highest counter in the kitchen
And they said he wouldn’t be able to jump. LOL

 

Reggie sleeping with a stuffed elephant
Snuggled down with his stuffed Elephant (which was actually Bixby’s)

 

 

      CaseyL

      It’s nice to think some Colorado GOP voters have gotten tired of their Party’s fetid miasma. It would be glorious if enough of them did stay home for a Democrat to win in CO-4.

      But what’s really nice, better than nice, are photos of Reggie being impossibly adorable. (And his adopting one of Bixby’s toys just made my heart ache and sing at the same time.)

      TaMara

      @HumboldtBlue: Send them here:

      whats4dinnersolutions (at) live (dot) com

      Can’t wait to here more about her

      ETA: Will give me the perfect excuse to do a nice post tomorrow to balance whatever trash the Supremes hand us

      HumboldtBlue

      @TaMara:

      Not your fault, I met Cosmo and Holland and homeboy was right on me while Cosmo didn’t bother, she was in her own world, never connected. He and I did.

      My left arm is occupied, so it’ll be a minute.

      TaMara

      Boebert has dropped from 48% of the vote to 43%, so just wow. She would not have won against a single opponent

      And 14 of 18 trump/gop endorsed candidates have lost handily.

      Jackie

      The good news, and the only reason I'm bothering you with local politics is because the Colorado GOP leadership that endorsed burning Pride flags and hate and violence during Pride month and also changed all their rules so they could endorse primary candidates (all of them far, far right) got their asses handed to them tonight. Most of their endorsed candidates lost by 60/40 margins or worse. That includes the leader of the GOP, Dave Williams.

Great news! 👍🏻

      Great news! 👍🏻

      eversor

      I had a good day.  Haven’t had one in a bit.  I did the dumb.

      One of the nieces has a child and has been pool shy with it.  Me being me was all “let’s drown the fuck”.  Spoiler nobody drowned.

      So one of the great things about Arlington VA and why my childless ass loves public schools is we get public pools.  I’ve also got the military pools.

      So I took the wee little one to the school pool.  As a guy with a younger female it hit me that she can’t come into the mens room and I can’t go into the womens room.  I hurled that out the window and went into the womens room with her and nobody cared.

      So said pool has a 20 foot depth area.  What we did was plant kettle balls and fetch them back up.  Fucking awesome.  People joined us in this game.

      She want’s to follow her older sister and join NASA.  I made NASA hapen for the sister.  Nice the youngest is still a tiny thing and I don’t know that she knows what she wants to do.  But as she’s doing caculus and fishing up 20 pound balls from 20 feet down with me I’m sure she can do whatever she wants.;

      dmsilev

      Kicking out a bunch of crazies and replacing them with slightly-less-crazies is good news. Too often, we've seen the reverse trend in GOP primaries. Sorry to hear that the trend didn't extend to Boebert though.

      Geminid

      Seems like Jeff Hurd's win in the 3rd CD will make it harder for Mr. Fritsch to win. Fritsch lost to Boebert by less than a thousand votes in 2022, but Hurd will be tougher to beat. I think the district is rated R+7 or 8.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @TaMara: it's really too bad those other 4 couldn't have decided amongst the 4 of them, who would be best to run in primary against Boebert. I'd like to hope w you about the dem candidate in that district.

      Gloria DryGarden

      Exceedingly cute, adorable kitten. Just wow.

      im hearing from a friend that in Georgia, a pretty competent democrat won his primary and will run against mtg.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: California Republican John Duarte won the other 2022 race that was decided by less than a thousand votes. The district is in the Central Valley. Duarte is a freshman, and they say a Representative's first reelection campaign is often the hardest. Duarte's will be very hard.

