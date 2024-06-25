Well, let’s rip off the bandage – Boebert won her primary bid – but as predicted, had there not been 5 other candidates, she may have lost decidedly, so far she’s not breaking 50% (UPDATE: her vote total has dropped to 43%). But the CO GOP is in disarray, so that happened. And CO4 gets what they deserve.

I know I said last night that I didn’t think the DEMS stood a chance in hell in that district (CO4), but looking at the numbers, I’m not as sure now – so I’m not going to write off that just yet. I think it might be worth throwing some of my time and money at it because it still feels like the Boebert hate is strong. If Republicans stay home this election – which is more possible here than in most states – or just refuse to vote for Boebert (she’s that divisive) the Dems might just squeak out a win. Improbable, but not as impossible as it was before she won the primary. See CO3 which she was in danger of handing over to a Democrat for the first time in decades.

The good news, and the only reason I’m bothering you with local politics is because the Colorado GOP leadership that endorsed burning Pride flags and hate and violence during Pride month and also changed all their rules so they could endorse primary candidates (all of them far, far right) got their asses handed to them tonight. Most of their endorsed candidates lost by 60/40 margins or worse. That includes the leader of the GOP, Dave Williams.

This also meant that a majority of Trump-endorsed candidates went down in flames, too.

I suppose this means that despite the takeover of the GOP party by these hate-filled nutjobs, the actual voters could see through their BS. That doesn’t mean any of the actual primary winners are anything but right of center, but aren’t MAGA, so that’s a start.

Those big losses might just be enough for the CO GOP to boot Williams ass out as party leadership, but who knows, they are all as bat shit crazy and hateful as he is, so getting the 60% needed to oust him seems iffy.

Here’s a breakdown of candidates endorsed by the MAGA CO GOP party vs what voters actually decided. Enjoy.

