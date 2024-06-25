In the most recent release of Health Affairs Scholar, my co-author Salpy Kanimian and one of her mentors, Vivian Ho, examine the increase of costs of healthcare in the US by looking at where there are unusually high profit levels:

Figure S2 reveals that across all years except for 2022, profits for insurance companies were consistently lower than those for nonprofit and for-profit hospitals. Profit margins were particularly low for insurers between 2014 and 2016 after the insurance provisions of the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) imposed medical loss ratio requirements on insurers, requiring insurers to issue rebates to customers if their medical spending did not exceed 80% of premiums. This Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) requirement limited profit margins for insurers, while no such limit was placed on hospitals. The −0.31% net profit margin for nonprofit hospitals in 2022 follows an extraordinarily high net profit margin of 10.67% in 2021. The steep drop is partly attributable to rising labor costs from inflation and the drop in federal funding tied to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

However, a recent analysis found that 85% of financial losses in 2022 for 10 large nonprofit hospital systems were attributable to investment losses,17 likely from the fall in the stock market which occurred that year. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires that hospitals include unrealized investment losses in net income, which is used to calculate net profit margins. For-profit hospitals enjoyed a net profit margin of 7.02% in 2022, which was substantially higher than for nonprofit hospitals and insurers. In the event that a for-profit hospital experiences a shortfall, it can sell more stock to raise cash, an option unavailable to nonprofit hospitals. Therefore, a for-profit system has less need to hold investment assets. While Medicare Cost Reports for all of 2023 are not yet available, hospital financial data from Kaufman Hall for a subset of US hospitals suggest that profits for nonprofit hospitals have rebounded in 2023 with the stock market recovery.

Unusually high profit margins either indicates a sector is doing something utterly amazing or that there is an anti-competitive moat that allows for a sector to collect higher rents. The evidence over the past decade has been that the hospital sector is often a series of localized duopolies and monopolies that can routinely increase their prices against fairly inelastic demand.