Profit pools in healthcare

16 Comments

This post is in: 

In the most recent release of Health Affairs Scholar, my co-author Salpy Kanimian and one of her mentors, Vivian Ho, examine the increase of costs of healthcare in the US by looking at where there are unusually high profit levels:

Figure S2 reveals that across all years except for 2022, profits for insurance companies were consistently lower than those for nonprofit and for-profit hospitals. Profit margins were particularly low for insurers between 2014 and 2016 after the insurance provisions of the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014. The Affordable Care Act (ACA) imposed medical loss ratio requirements on insurers, requiring insurers to issue rebates to customers if their medical spending did not exceed 80% of premiums. This Medical Loss Ratio (MLR) requirement limited profit margins for insurers, while no such limit was placed on hospitals. The −0.31% net profit margin for nonprofit hospitals in 2022 follows an extraordinarily high net profit margin of 10.67% in 2021. The steep drop is partly attributable to rising labor costs from inflation and the drop in federal funding tied to the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
However, a recent analysis found that 85% of financial losses in 2022 for 10 large nonprofit hospital systems were attributable to investment losses,17 likely from the fall in the stock market which occurred that year. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) requires that hospitals include unrealized investment losses in net income, which is used to calculate net profit margins. For-profit hospitals enjoyed a net profit margin of 7.02% in 2022, which was substantially higher than for nonprofit hospitals and insurers. In the event that a for-profit hospital experiences a shortfall, it can sell more stock to raise cash, an option unavailable to nonprofit hospitals. Therefore, a for-profit system has less need to hold investment assets. While Medicare Cost Reports for all of 2023 are not yet available, hospital financial data from Kaufman Hall for a subset of US hospitals suggest that profits for nonprofit hospitals have rebounded in 2023 with the stock market recovery.

Unusually high profit margins either indicates a sector is doing something utterly amazing or that there is an anti-competitive moat that allows for a sector to collect higher rents. The evidence over the past decade has been that the hospital sector is often a series of localized duopolies and monopolies that can routinely increase their prices against fairly inelastic demand.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Yeah, people hate insurance companies, but the real obstacle to reform is provider profits and the fact that people like providers.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      TBone

      The evidence over the past decade has been that the hospital sector is often a series of localized duopolies and monopolies that can routinely increase their prices against fairly inelastic demand.

      This is definitely the case in my rural County.  I moved from an urban County to a rural one, and the difference is really striking.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      TBone

      @Baud: I don’t want a not-medically-educated someone standing between me and my doctor (someone who is interested only in profit making).  Algorithms for medical decisions are also a pet peeve.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      @TBone:

      I don’t know how other countries do it, but someone is going to decide which items are covered and which are not.  If someone knows how it’s done elsewhere, I’d be interested in learning about it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TBone

      @Starfish: 👍 1,000% correct.  I had a wonderful female physician here in the hinterlands but as the parent company increased pushing its tendrils into her practice, she moved away and her replacement is a corporate hack of a doctor. 😡 She puts more time into typing on her laptop than making eye contact with her patient.  It bytes.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Starfish:

      Doctors and hospitals are both providers.  To my knowledge, the insurance industry isn’t creating the monopoly.  Someone can correct me if I’m wrong.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TBone

      @Another Scott: I can’t read the link but I hear you loud and clear!  Hubby hasn’t seen our corporate hack doctor in office for a long time, only Physician Assistants nowadays.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      @TBone: Sorry.

      It points to an FBI Medicare fraud settlement in Texas:

      HOUSTON – Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (BSLMC), Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) and Surgical Associates of Texas P.A. (SAT) have jointly agreed to pay $15 million to resolve claims they billed for concurrent heart surgeries in violation of Medicare teaching physician and informed consent regulations, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

      BSLMC is a joint venture between CommonSpirit Health, a national hospital chain, and BCM, a medical school in Houston. BSLMC operates a teaching hospital, formerly known as St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital, in its Medical Center. BCM employs teaching physicians and residents who perform services at BSLMC, including Dr. Joseph Coselli, 71, Houston, and Dr. Joseph Lamelas, 63, Miami, Florida. SAT is a medical practice group affiliated with various cardiothoracic surgeons, including Dr. David Ott, 77, Houston.

      The investigation began Aug. 7, 2019, upon the filing of a sealed qui tam lawsuit aka whistleblower complaint. The whistleblower alleged Coselli, Lamelas and Ott – three heart surgeons who performed at St. Luke’s – engaged in a regular practice of running two operating rooms at once and delegating key aspects of extremely complicated and risky heart surgeries to unqualified medical residents. The heart surgeries at issue are some of the most complicated operations performed at any hospital including coronary artery bypass grafts, valve repairs and aortic repair procedures. These surgeries typically involve opening a patients’ chest and placing the patient on the bypass machine for some portion of time.

      Medicare regulations dictate when teaching physicians can leave the operating room for any operation, no matter how complex.

      The settlement resolves allegations that from June 3, 2013, to Dec. 21, 2020, Ott, Coselli and Lamelas violated these rules in various respects. Surgeons often ran two operating rooms at once and failed to attend the surgical “timeout”— a critical moment where the entire team would pause and identify key risks to prevent surgical errors, according to the allegations.

      Additionally, surgeons would allegedly enter a second or occasionally a third operation without designating a backup surgeon. At times, the surgeons allegedly hid these activities by falsely attesting on medical records they were physically present for the “entire” operation. In addition, medical staff did not inform patients the surgeon would be leaving the room to perform another operation.

      […]

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply

