Tuesday Afternoon Fill In the Blanks Open Thread

by

This post is in: 

So many things to write about, but no time today.

Beau’s podcast last night talked about research from Johns Hopkins about the impact of their awful abortion law from 2021 or 2022.  8% increase in infant mortality overall.  23% increase in deaths of children born with birth defects.  There aren’t words bad enough for people who put women and families through this.

Judge Cannon clearly has whisperers in her ear about just how far she can go without doing something to allow jack Smith to appeal to the 11th Circuit. Exhibit # 50-million of this going on this week.

And so much more.

Anyway, fill in the blanks and choose your topics!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    48Comments

    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Bad policies kill people. Grr… :-(

      Meanwhile, …

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      1h

      A big under-the-radar policy dispute here. A number of Republicans are on-record supporting loosening restrictions on marijuana, including via rescheduling. Not hard to imagine a vote on this, if allowed, dividing the GOP conference and successfully striking the provision

      Aaron Fritschner
      @Fritschner
      1h

      House Republicans’ just-released Commerce-Justice-Science appropriations bill would block President Biden from reducing criminal penalties for marijuana.

      Republicans want to keep locking people up for cannabis:

      [image of bill text]

      Jun 25, 2024 · 3:44 PM UTC

      Make them vote on it. Show that, yet again, the old guy is trying to make things better but the reactionary GQP is in the way…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Manyakitty

      Where does the 11th Circuit go from here? She’s clearly impossible to shame. I wonder if the chief judge is getting inundated with calls and letters about her–I’ve thought about writing as a concerned, taxpaying American citizen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RaflW

      May have been talked about yesterday, but a LawDork email this morning said SCOTUS granted cert for a case next term on United States v. Skrmetti, about the right for trans minors in Tennessee to access care.

      We can’t know how the case will go, but given the radical six, I’m definitely concerned.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: Sorry!  #1 is Nicole Wallace telling it! like it is about the debates.

      #2 is Digby highlighting John Fugelsang reminding us ALL how not a “peace president” Dotard was, contrary to his mind-bending claims to be.  Many important reminders about the utter crap pulled by Dotard on the world stage.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris

      choose your topics

      Okay.  What’s the highest percentage move in the first round of the French elections coming up?

      I’ve been voting Macron’s party for the last few rounds without great enthusiasm, largely because I wanted to buff up the biggest non-fascist pro-EU party and also because, well, the left pretty much disintegrated after Hollande so it’s not like there was much choice there for a while.

      Currently enough lefty parties have gotten together in the New Popular Front that there actually is something viable over there for the first time in years, so I’m sorely tempted to go that way.  On the other hand, even if it works out (and they win in the second round as well), the divided government with a Macron presidency and an NFP legislature and prime minister feels like a formula for a shit show that won’t produce much and can’t possibly fail to help the fascists next time around.  Then again, Macron’s party polls aren’t that encouraging in any case.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Belafon

      @RaflW: There are two “originalism” cases floating around about this. The Tennessee one says that, based on Dobbs, that there was no “original” consideration of trans care at the time of founding, so we can’t have it now. Another one, I forget where, says that, based on “originalism”, that parents have the right to choose the care for their kids.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jimmiraybob

      I think the question that needs to be asked is, “are Joe’s Secret Service agents authorized to use deadly force?”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      smith

      I’ve been thinking that the Felon has successfully sucked “Judge” Cannon into his ongoing MAGA Humiliation Theater, and it’s not going to do either of them any good. By Humiliation Theater, I mean the requirement that anyone who wants full credit for being on Team Felon to ratify any cockmamamie idea that comes out of his piehole, even if he reverses himself ten minutes later. We just saw this with his proposal to give an insta-green card to foreign college graduates, something he walked back the next day. His sycophants didn’t miss a beat with “Yes, sir, yes, sir!” each time.

      The motions his lawyers — who are also initiates into MAGA Humiliation Theater — have been filing in the MAL documents case have been getting more frivolous and whackaloon as time goes on. They are challenging Cannon to make rulings that go against the clear meaning of laws, against well-established precedents, and most recently, against the ruling in this case of a far more experienced federal judge. She’s caught in a bind, because ruling in his favor, as Humiliation Theater demands, means she’s not only exposing herself to embarrassment and ridicule, but also to appeals and her ultimate involuntary recusal. She’s making such a mockery of her position, I’d bet the 11th Circuit will, when the time comes, grab the opportunity with huge sighs of relief, and maybe a party afterwards. I suspect the leaking of the recent story about her being advised by other judges not to take the case is a shot across her bow from the judicial powers that be.

      She’s smart enough to see the bind she’s in, and I’m betting that’s what’s making her so very cranky in court. Give it up, Aileen! Its not going to get any better!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The fact that Cannon is not letting the magistrate judge assigned to the case hand much of the routine motion practice is quite telling.  District judges almost always have routine matters handled by the magistrate judge.  It is the reason they are there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: I tend to get so excited about stuff that I forget to describe it – I just have to share so someone else is as excited I am! 😂

      I also forget that not everyone has the time to read everything I post.  

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      She’s succeeded in her goal of delay. I think she probably had improper help and I hope that comes out. The only question in my mind is if she’ll allow Trump to be convicted if he loses the election.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      TBone

      This one is for BC and other Florida peeps in particular, but really for anyone concerned about conservation.  The scientists are being driven out, it is not a happy story.  DeathSantis is such a prick.

      A powerful nonprofit, closely allied with the Florida governor, sued one of its former scientists for stealing trade secrets. What was it really after?

      https://newrepublic.com/article/182364/everglades-scientist-trial-ron-desantis-florida

      The idea that a science-focused nonprofit might possess trade secrets presents a particular stumbling block to some conservationists. “You cannot have trade secrets and call it science,” Stuart Pimm, one of the world’s foremost conservation ecologists, told me. He thinks that with this lawsuit, the Everglades Foundation has crossed a threshold, undermining its credibility as a research institution by smothering its own research. “For somebody to try and shut up the scientists,” he said, “that is very, very worrying business.”

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Leto

      @smith: So my tin-foil hat theory is that because of her husband’s mob connections, which are the same connections as Trumpov’s, then she’s being worked over.

      From Crooks and Liars: https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/no-one-ever-mentions-aileen-cannons-mobbed

      At some point, the amount of “coincidences” stop being coincidences.

      And I found this interesting:

      Clerking For Judge Cannon: A Behind-The-Scenes Look

      A tale of two clerkships: it was the best of times, it was the worst of times.

      She’s in over her head, doesn’t have any experience with a case like this, and just won’t recuse. It’s interesting seeing what clerks thought before her first Trumpov case, versus after, when the 11th Circuit smacked her down. Potential reasons why she can’t get her clerkships filled.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: the latest Jack podcast episode mentioned the same thing, with a similar observation. Like Baud said at #24, and so many others have observed, she’s succeeded in delaying the trial till after the election so at least objective #1 is accomplished. I don’t know how long she can possibly delay the trial through simple mismanagement of every pre-trial decision. Years? How many years could she delay this? Will the 11th eventually step in and say, “ok, you’re done”?

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      The religious fanatics are not interested in the fetus or the baby – in fact, only the fetus is pure. The baby not so – whether the baby dies or not is immaterial – they are not trying to save a baby. They are only interested in the fetus.

      And the fetus is only interesting in that it is an instrument to control women.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @Leto:

      She’s really playing with fire. Once Trump is defeated – nobody is going to give her the time of day because he’s a lame duck. He’ll continue to become a blistering idiot and her federalist buddies will look elsewhere and she’ll lose that support mechanism.

      All she has will be her reputation and that will be in tatters because just about everyone now knows her behavior and any attempt to put her name in any hat will be met with a deep well of scorn.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Leto

      @TBone: the way smith spoke about Roving made me think of Santorum. I hope that description sticks to him until the heat death of the universe.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Captain C

      @Leto: If the ‘deep state’ was a quarter as bad as the Trump Cult claims, she’d either have already died of reasonably plausible natural causes or all her family’s secrets would have been spilled by now.  I kind of hope one of the Five Eyes is taking notes on her phone calls and emails.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      RevRick

      @Manyakitty: Bingo!
      At 2:00 pm I’m going to lead the Penn Northeast Conference (UCC) Racial Justice Team meeting on Zoom, and we’ll be discussing future goals, which include encouraging local church, conversations about race, sending a delegation to Selma and Montgomery to engage with ongoing Civil Rights issues, holding online book discussions, and engaging congregations into exploring issues of race, gender and class in their own communities.

      I plan on beginning with a discussion of the book of Ruth, which all too often is reduced to Hallmark Card schmalz about mother in laws and happily ever after marriage. But it really illuminates all these issues.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Leto:

      She’s in over her head, doesn’t have any experience with a case like this, and just won’t recuse.

      Apparently rank incompetence isn’t enough for a Senate impeachment.  Not that the Senate as it’s currently comprised would have enough votes to go that route.

      We need to set her up with a bribery charge.  Who am I kidding, we could get her on tape, video and audio, accepting gold bars in return for “considerations” and it wouldn’t be enough for a Senate impeachment.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: It’s obvious that she’s protecting TCFG. She lets his lawyers have whatever they want, while constantly scolding and restraining the government’s lawyers. She’s letting him delay, delay, delay, and having hearings about things that are completely settled law (like the silly one they’re having now about the constitutionality of the special counsel’s appointment). Her only objective is to prevent the documents case from coming to a trial before the election, because he’s so obviously guilty that I’d be surprised if it took a jury more than an hour to render a verdict. They might wait just to get lunch. LOL

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Baud

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage:

       
      If we actually had evidence like that, I’m not sure we couldn’t get her removed if Trump loses. I don’t know that she has any patrons in the GOP other than Trump, so in the face of good evidence, I could see them voting to convict for the PR.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Hoodie

      @Leto: From that, it appears we can forget about that case going anywhere in the near future.  Even if she’s not completely in the tank for Trump, she’s painted herself into a corner where she can’t acknowledge the issues she has in managing the case and step away.   The Trumpists will cast her out and otherwise she looks like she’s not up to the job.  Goodbye further judicial career.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Scout211

      “Breaking” news on NBC

      The judge who presided over Donald Trump’s hush money trial on Tuesday lifted some of the restrictions from his gag order.
      The ruling by Judge Juan Merchan comes two days before Trump is set to debate President Joe Biden for the first time in the 2024 campaign.

      Merchan’s ruling lifted restrictions on Trump’s ability to comment on the witnesses who testified against him during his trial, as well as a part of the order barring him from discussing the jury that convicted him, essentially finding the witnesses’ and the jury’s work had concluded so there was no fear of impacting the proceedings. The ruling left in place a part of the order barring Trump from going after court staff, individual prosecutors and “family members of any counsel, staff member, the Court or the District Attorney.”
      The ruling said those restrictions would remain in place until Trump’s sentencing on July 11.

      Ugh.

      Reply

