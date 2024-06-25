I regret to inform you that even though it is only 2:30 pm I have declared the entire afternoon a complete loss and will be going to take a nap on my king sized bed that is free of boxes of classified documents.
Just made the same decision except mattress is only a full but I’m adding weed to the mix so that equals it out if not better.
Sounds about right. Unfortunately, I still have work to do. Ugh.
Well duh, the classified documents are supposed to be in the bathroom!
also, no Melania.
I have a friend who is down to his last few weeks due to a brain tumor. A bunch of our group kept him company for a few hours last Friday. It was Palliative Care Unit happy hour to share stories, drink whiskey, and laugh. My ailing friend was about as anti-Obama as one could be and he actually stole an Obama magnet off our fridge during a party early into PBO’s 1st term. I was hazing him and demanded that the next time I see him I wanted the Obama magnet back in my possession ferfuck’s sake! It got a chuckle out of him. Fuck cancer.
Rub it in, will ya?
Some of us have to work for a living, ya know …
Musta been a helluva morning.
@chrisanthemama: also, no Melania.
Same as Trump, then.
I endorse siestas daily! After the morning rain ended and while it was still cooler, I hauled 40lbs of potting soil up front, filled more pots, planted the last cannas and then used siesta time to bribe my biggest cat off the upstairs bannister because he’s decided it should really be a scratching post. But he’s a sucker for a nap in my room. So we just had one for the last hour.
I had a stark example of mortality this past weekend. 3 old friends passed away. They were part of my friendship group since kindergarten. Although we would lose touch with each other over the years, when reunited it would be like we never lost touch. Fuck cancer, heart disease and abjectly tragic happenings . I have raised many a glass to their memories and I know they would have approved and enjoyed a good laugh at the good times we had together.
Since I am a survivor of this social group, I am dedicating this Friday’s Halibut/Striped Bass fishing trip to them. They would approve.
All naps are good.
My comment went into moderation. The cause is a mistake in my email address. The mystery is how the mis-spelling happened ? I’m convinced that all electronics hate me.
John, based on your comment a few days ago about wanting to feed squirrels from your hand, I give you this: IRL Disney princess is a Canadian dude named Brendan. (sound icon top right corner of gif)
@chrisanthemama: Actually no Melania would be true of Trump as well.
@Anotherlurker: I’ve found it’s easy to fat finger my nym or address without noticing.
@Anotherlurker: Yowch. So sorry you got the triple whammy of loss, raising a toast to your friends and
to @Old Dan and Little Ann: your buddy, too.
Don’t know how John Cole is talking to my own inner automatic thoughts, but I will go talk back to mine before writing a bit more of what was due yesterday (sigh) and THEN nap.
It’s the heat, John. Take a little Spanish Pause to refresh yourself.
@Anotherlurker: Sorry to hear about your friends. Where you headed? My old guy group was going to Costa Rica and, following heart surgery, my friend had to bail so we didn’t go.
John, did you find your wallet??
Regarding old friends, I just a blowout with one and I’m thinking I won’t miss her when she’s gone. Hope I’m wrong about that part. I helped her get out of credit card debt and paid off her mortgage for her. Now she’s up to her ears in credit card debt again and yelling at ME about it because I had the nerve to tell her she should return some items to the store where her most recent plastic shopping spree occurred. We’ve been friends since we were 13 y.o. but I swear, this is IT. I’m out!
@Old Dan and Little Ann: @Anotherlurker:
Condolences on your friends. A downside of growing older.
