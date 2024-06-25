Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

People are weird.

The lights are all blinking red.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The Supreme Court is corrupt. Democrats must win in November and force court reform.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

So many bastards, so little time.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Accountability, motherfuckers.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: ‘We Are Going to Win’

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: ‘We Are Going to Win’

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , ,


This is good, encouraging, and I doubt many of you will have seen it yet. John Heilemann, at Puck, interviews Jen O’Malley Dillon:

The chair of the president’s reelection campaign, Jen O’Malley Dillon, is a legend in her business. Born in Boston and educated at Tufts—where she majored in political science, and, way more important, was the captain of the softball team—J.O.D. got her start in presidential politics on Al Gore’s 2000 campaign, where she quickly built her reputation as one of the great field organizers of her or any generation. From there, she ascended the ziggurat of Democratic operatives methodically, skillfully, without a slip: from Iowa field director and Iowa state director for John Edwards in 2004 and 2008, respectively; to battleground state director and deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, respectively; then chair of the D.N.C. Unity Reform Commission after the 2016 election, and campaign manager for Beto O’Rourke’s much-hyped but short-lived primary bid in 2020.

And then, in the spring of 2020, J.O.D. was handed an assignment that many considered impossible: general election campaign manager for a candidate considered by most Republicans, many Democrats, and much of the punditocracy to be too old, too frail, and/or too “sleepy” (per the forever amped-up incumbent, Donald Trump) to win the White House. And yet, she pulled it off, becoming the first female campaign manager in history to install a Democrat in the Oval Office.

J.O.D. spent the first three years of Biden’s term serving as White House deputy chief of staff. But in January, she decamped from Washington for Wilmington to take over running the reelect alongside Biden’s longtime chief strategist, Mike Donilon. Since then, she hasn’t done a single extended, recorded, on-the-record interview—until now. Famously hard-nosed, clear-headed, and nonsense-free, her tendency to avoid the press owes much to her allergy to bullshit and reflexive aversion to superficial spin. And yet, in a nearly hourlong conversation for my podcast (condensed here for space and edited for clarity), the confidence she expressed about Biden again defeating Trump in 2024 was unwavering and absolute…

John Heilemann: The debate is less than a week away. If you go back and screen the 2020 Biden-Trump debates, they’re unwatchable—the endless crosstalk, the interruptions. That’s the kind of stuff the new debate rules are supposed to stop. How confident are you that those rules will work?

Jen O’Malley Dillon: I’m confident that Joe Biden is going to stand on that stage, and he is going to show what he showed in 2020—that he is in this for all the right reasons. He’s focused on delivering for the American people, and him standing next to Donald Trump is the best way to show that. Do I think rules are going to protect the American people from whatever Donald Trump might say? Of course not. But I do think having this [debate] really be serious is what the American people want. So, this is a great opportunity, earlier in this cycle than ever before, for the two of them to stand together and for [President Biden] to talk about what he’s done and what he’s fighting for—and not having an audience, not having distractions, not having to worry about Covid, I think all those things are better for the American people…

Let’s talk about the state of the race. This week, a new Fox News national poll put Biden at 50 and Trump at 48. The latest Morning Consult national tracking poll has Biden at 44 and Trump at 43. Those are both, obviously, well within the margin of error; they are statistical ties. But Trump’s peak in the polling averages was in January, when he had a four-point lead. And according to 538, Biden has taken a narrow lead for the first time this year.

Now, national polls are one thing and the numbers in the battleground states are different. But in those states, on the battlefields where you’re fighting, are you guys also seeing an uptick?

Yes. But look, fundamentally, everyone in this country has to understand that this is a very close election and it’s going to be close. And I get [that Democrats] wish it weren’t the case, [but] the race in 2020, the 2016 race, the 2012 race—[all were] close. We are a polarized nation in many ways. [But], significantly, from when Trump was convicted by a jury of his peers on 34 [felony] counts, we have seen movement in our direction and away from Trump. There’s also still lots of folks in this country that, yes, know this election’s happening, and yes, they know that it’s coming up, but they’re just not that engaged in it now. And those people are starting to tune in a little bit more.

I had someone say to me earlier today, “Maybe Donald Trump has peaked.” There’s not a lot of room for growth for him when you look at his coalition and how he’s expressing to the folks that voted for Nikki Haley and other Republicans: that he doesn’t need them. Well, we welcome them, and we see a lot of opportunity to continue to grow the people that are with Joe Biden by doing the work of telling his story, what he’s about, and what his vision is. And I don’t see that on Donald Trump’s side…

I’ve heard people in your world talk about how 6 percent of voters in six states will decide this election. As a reminder for non-junkies: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia are the six states we’re talking about—the undeniable battleground states. We can have a discussion about whether you want to include North Carolina.

Oh, we will have that discussion.

Okay, but for now, let’s focus on the notion of 6 percent in six states. Is that how you think about the universe of persuadable voters—undecided voters, up-for-grabs voters, whatever you want to call them—in 2024?

Here’s how I would approach this. We have multiple paths to victory. We can talk about the states. There are a number of people that have been with us before, who are people we see every day that the president’s fighting for, but are the exact ones who are not engaged in this race. And so they are a group of persuadable voters we need to reach to make sure that they know what’s at stake and that they’re going to vote.

[Then there are] the people who are actually on the edges and undecided, [and among them] there’s a whole new cohort that has come in since 2020, who were not available to us [then] who we saw vote in 2022, post-Dobbs. They are the same people who, in primary after primary on the Republican side, protested Donald Trump…
 
By trade, by every fiber of my being, I’m an organizer. That’s how I started. That’s how I will end. I believe in that being so fundamental to how we’re successful. But I also think that you have to really re-look at how people in their lives are engaging, and you’ve got to find a way to tap into that so it feels in stride with everything else they’re doing. So that doesn’t mean you’re reinventing the wheel. It doesn’t mean this is all about new fucking widgets. It means it’s about a blended approach that reaches a person like my mom, who might want to come into an office and be with her friends and do postcards, and people who are young, who matter a great deal, but who don’t see themselves [getting involved in that way]…

… So, then, let me float my theory that, in the end, what we’re going to see is what I think of as “blue wall fall,” where you guys wind up spending almost all of your time and money on Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania—because if you win those three, plus that one congressional district in Nebraska, NE-2, which allocates a single electoral vote and Biden carried by six points in 2020, that gets you to 270 and you’re home.
 
The job of the campaign is to keep as many battleground states in play for as long as possible so we can navigate any flexibility in the race. If you look at 2020, Georgia and Arizona weren’t even in play at all at this point, and certainly were not traditional battleground states. So at the end of the day, all we have to do is get to 270, and the easiest path is certainly [by preserving] the blue wall, where there’s a lot of core-coalition strength for the president. But I am bullish on North Carolina, and I don’t fuck around in saying that—because I was bullish on Arizona [four years ago] and that’s because we looked at it very closely…

What do you say when people ask if there’s any chance Biden will either step aside or be replaced as the Democratic nominee?

The first thing I’ll say is that Joe Biden is going to win, period. And I’m not saying that because I wish it to be so, I’m saying that because I know it’ll be so by who he is as a leader and what we are building as a campaign. It’s okay for people to be worried, because we understand the stakes, but now is the time to be clear about the choice: There is just one choice…

Can I just add one thing? We are going to win. But it is because the people of this country take action and take action now. For every single person who is worried, go do something about it. Get a yard sign. Go on Facebook and say you support Joe Biden. Go do your own fucking TikToks. That is what we need now. This debate is going to help put into clarity that there is one choice. And every single person that’s bed-wetting—hate to use that phrase, thanks for putting it back in my head—take action. Do something. You have power. Take it.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Hoodie
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • MagdaInBlack
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raoul Paste
  • rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)
  • rikyrah
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    3. 3.

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      I will vote as always but unfortunately that’s all I have the strength for this year. And of course yelling at loved ones until they go vote as well :)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Greek Chorus Time:

      GOTV.

      We have the money (an entirely different can of worms and subject), we have the talent and we have a fundamental policy matter that somewhat cuts across a lot of lines: abortion rights.

      We GOTV, we win.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MagdaInBlack

      Good morning. It’s about to blow up a storm here in nw Chicagoland, just as I’m about to leave for work.

      And Elmo has produced another child. #12

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      @rikyrah: Good morning to you!

      Good piece, AL.  JOD is good.

      We’ve got good people, a good economy, no foreign wars for the first time in ages, good policies, enough resources, a good story about the future.  They’ve got felons, failed policies, fear and stupidity and grifters.  And Dobbs.  I like our chances a lot, but we have to do all the work.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      I truly think that the only outstanding question about November’s vote (barring, of course, some blockbuster-level turnabout like Felonious D being filmed personally repulsing an alien invasion while simultaneously shielding a school bus from an attack by cannibal clowns) is how bad the beating gets for MAGAdom and how long are the coattails of Dobbs-fueled victory.

      There is nothing positive going for the Stench Campaign. Absolutely nothing. It’s just a litany of humiliating trial-dates and convictions, a persistent 1/4 to 1/3 of GOP voters picking Anyone Else At All in the Primaries, the unsavoury sight of his partisan judicial appointments shitting the bed every time they bang a gavel and the Hench Party itself unable to mount any kind of serious overarching national campaign strategy because Stench himself has hollowed it out in order to turn it into a legal fees dispensary.

      And then there’s Stench himself. Babbling away with incoherent streams of whine that can only repulse the easily-swayed voters who only start paying attention to elections after they’ve suffered through Summer Madness.

      The Media and the Oligarchs are going to try to shove his carcass across the line, but they’ve tried that before with a notionally superior product and they failed them. They’ll fail again. Badly. It’ll all work out. Shit Midas has his hands all over his own campaign, and we know what that always leads to. 

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

       John Heilemann, at Puck, interviews Jen O’Malley Dillon:

      lol. I missed that. The…mainstream outlet she chose :)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @Tony Jay: the Hench Party itself unable to mount any kind of serious overarching national campaign strategy because Stench himself has hollowed it out in order to turn it into a legal fees dispensary.

      One, I am stealing “Hench Party”.

      Two, I expect the hollowing-out to extend to Congressional races (there are a few reports it already has), with the RNC unable to support candidates with either money or staff.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Hoodie

      Like 2020, this is going to be a turnout election.  Obviously, O’Malley Dillon knows it.  If you look at their actions, the Trump people know it, too.   From what we’ve seen so far, Trump is not seriously trying to get normie voters (only dimwit media types would read that into his actions because they crave a normal horserace so they look like serious people instead of the Washington Nationals in a Harlem Globetrotters game).  Instead, he’s trying to juice turnout of his base and maybe mine a few relatively marginal elements, such as  misogynist nonwhite males.  He’s really doubling down on evangelicals.  I think he may even be worried about loss of enthusiasm in that base, as there is some evidence that some of the nuts are actually turning on him because they think he’s not sufficiently nutty.

      Some people were surprised that Trump agreed to the debate rules and think he will try to get out of the debate, but he may have done this with another purpose in mind.   You have to remember that Trump operates on different narratives than most pols which, regrettably, often works.   His debate approach may involve casting himself as Daniel in the Lion’s Den, e.g., CNN liberals and Jacked Up Joe ganging up on him.   He’ll try to do that by engaging in some sort of theater that will particularly rely on his base’s ignorance and gullibility.  For example, you can bet that most of his base do not understand the debate rules his campaign agreed to, and will see them as unfair when they are applied to him.  Trump will deliberately break the rules but in a way that suggests he actually didn’t agree to them, which would enable him to do things like claim that muting his mic is an attempt to cancel him and prevent him from addressing all those unfair attacks by Biden and the moderators.  It doesn’t matter how he objectively performs with respect to the rules – which is something normies might care about – because his goal is to shore up his base and look “strong.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Newly identified tipping point for ice sheets could mean greater sea level rise

      A new study has examined how warming seawater intrudes between coastal ice sheets and the ground they rest on. The warm water melts cavities in the ice, allowing more water to flow in, expanding the cavities further in a feedback loop. This water then lubricates the collapse of ice into the ocean, pushing up sea levels.

      The researchers used computer models to show that a “very small increase” in the temperature of the intruding water could lead to a “very big increase” in the loss of ice – ie, tipping point behaviour.

      It is unknown how close the tipping point is, or whether it has even been crossed already. But the researchers said it could be triggered by temperature rises of just tenths of a degree, and very likely by the rises expected in the coming decades.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TBone

      @MagdaInBlack: was just reading about that AND Charlie Kirk and the Libs of TikTok lady terrorist saying they are going to “outbreed the left” as if they can own their kids’ ideology and sexual preference forever 😆

      I saw a photo of fElon’s paramour (an employee at Neuralink) and she has the crazy eyes syndrome like Michele Bachmann!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      @TBone:

      was just reading about that AND Charlie Kirk and the Libs of TikTok lady terrorist saying they are going to “outbreed the left” as if they can own their kids’ ideology and sexual preference forever 😆 

      This is such a weird trope from them. Like….. do they think religion is genetic?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.