On #H5N1, @JenniferNuzzo nails it.https://t.co/4eVwlPM9Px @nytopinion

With the virus widely disseminated across dairy cattle and other mammals, the risk of a recombinant event to enable human-human transmission (while quite low) increases. Unfortunately, the @USDA is like the… — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 20, 2024



This is really good — here’s a gift link, so you can read the whole thing:

… Right now public health experts have the difficult task of urging authorities who can do something about H5N1 to take action while maintaining public trust. Americans have just been through a pandemic that resulted in over one million U.S. lives lost. They may feel weary of more bad news or fear-based messaging. It is not easy but is important to communicate that the threat level for most people is low but that if nothing is done, it could become quite high. No one knows whether H5N1, if left unchecked, will become the deadly pandemic that public health experts like me worry it could. Many of us have been watching H5N1 with alarm for more than 20 years… Milk drinkers and meat eaters probably have little to worry about if they follow recommendations. Tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration have so far confirmed that pasteurized milk and beef cooked to at least medium is unlikely to make anyone sick. (Though a recent experiment showed that milk may retain infectious virus after pasteurization if it is contaminated with high levels of H5N1, it seems unlikely that this will occur with pasteurized milk produced under real-world conditions.) It’s riskier to consume raw milk or undercooked meat, both of which may carry infectious H5N1 virus and have caused outbreaks of other pathogens. Though we don’t yet know of anyone who got H5N1 from consuming milk or meat in the United States, cats that drank raw milk on H5N1-infected dairy farms have died. Even if the food supply is largely safe, H5N1 threatens our economy. The virus is lethal to birds and has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to the poultry industry and left consumers with skyrocketing egg prices last year. The response to H5N1 and other avian flu viruses on poultry farms has prompted swift containment actions that continue. The U.S.D.A. requires farmers to kill entire flocks if just one infection is identified. In comparison, the response to H5N1 on dairy farms has been sluggish. Though cows are less likely to die from H5N1, the virus can make cows quite sick and decrease their milk production. Farmers in multiple states have killed infected cows that have not recovered from H5N1 infections. Of great concern is that surveillance and response to infections on dairy farms is largely voluntary. Testing on farms is not systematic or fast enough to protect workers before they are exposed to infected cattle. In some states, health officials have been unable to get access to farms to monitor workers and investigate how the virus is spreading. This is why if anyone is kept up at night over bird flu, it should be those leading our agriculture and health organizations, who can protect farm workers and prevent a pandemic. H5N1 is enough of a risk now to warrant action, before the virus becomes a pandemic threat to America. By that point, everyone will have to worry.

Forbes: Masks, vaccines and safety goggles will be needed if a bird flu pandemic is declared Dr. Donal Bisanzio told Forbes that methods like masking and social distancing should be the first implemented.https://t.co/M9EFvbWIWr — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 25, 2024

Bloomberg: Bird Flu hits Texas, Kansas milk production Milk output in Texas and Kansas .. slumped in March and April Bloomberghttps://t.co/7U7aWvsvUJ — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 22, 2024

US: The Covid summer wave is here Infections are most likely rising in at least 39 states, with California in particular appearing to be experiencing a notable rise in infections.https://t.co/pw5AL12xo4https://t.co/8L4ZZF8UBd — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 25, 2024





There are no signs so far that the new LB.1 variant is causing more severe disease in COVID-19 patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, as infections have begun to accelerate in this summer's wave around the country. https://t.co/zwBfJeD3Fe — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 25, 2024

An update on this year's summer COVID wave – trends are picking up earlier this year vs last year, which didn't peak until late August

– @CDCgov's wastewater surveillance is already close to "high" levels across western stateshttps://t.co/PTf6XWyNGB pic.twitter.com/cGpma3L58l — Alexander Tin (@Alexander_Tin) June 21, 2024

U.S. CDC warns of rising COVID-19 cases due to new variant LB.1 COVID-19 test positivity in the U.S. has increased to 6.6 percent from 5.4 percent in the previous week.https://t.co/WD6WJEBAux — SARS‑CoV‑2 (COVID-19) (@COVID19_disease) June 23, 2024

Last night's update: 80,464 new cases, 459 new deaths https://t.co/MW09LLCOta — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 24, 2024

Only 35% of hospitals in the U.S. submitted COVID data this week, which is similar to last week but down from 91% in early May. This means actual case numbers and hospitalizations are higher than reported. — BNO News (@BNOFeed) June 24, 2024

Despite not being in the news, #COVID19 has not gone away. @WHO continues to work with all countries on surveillance, reporting & risk assessments of circulating variants (JN.1, KP.2, KP.3…) & their impact. Our latest Epi Update (with variant update) ⬇️https://t.co/I4XqirGobH — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) June 24, 2024

France's Macron, African leaders push for vaccines for Africa after COVID-19 exposed inequalities https://t.co/wlQDOql8Bp — The Associated Press (@AP) June 20, 2024

Philippines: Pentagon smear campaign against Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine exposed Foreign relations committee probes the alleged operation to discredit the Sinovac vaccine in the Philippines through the use of social media trolls. https://t.co/rOkjBMQ7NB — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 25, 2024

Taiwan: COVID-19 hospitalizations almost double in one week "The weekly number of local hospitalized COVID-19 cases last week rose to 623 from 329 a week earlier" Taipei Timeshttps://t.co/9n4U1wO3tH — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 20, 2024

How it's going in New Zealand.https://t.co/KTghQlVPcj — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) June 20, 2024

France: Fairly powerful wave of Covid is forming in France and Europehttps://t.co/uVk3WwgiBJhttps://t.co/RKwfYdrt18 pic.twitter.com/DYHdO7V0yo — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 22, 2024

Portugal: Growing trend in Covid-19 cases "Between June 9th and 16th, 2,337 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, and 68 deaths were recorded in Portugal." The Portugal Newshttps://t.co/AsqQDjJI4R — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 25, 2024

Spain: Test kit sales skyrocket amid Covid spike "In the first half of May we sold 18 tests and in the first half of June 180, ten times more," said one Madrid pharmacist Sur in Englishhttps://t.co/ITXGEYpPT7 — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 25, 2024

Italy: Covid cases almost double compared to 3 weeks ago https://t.co/1cHsVErBXj — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 26, 2024

UK: Covid hospitalisations increasing Covid hospital admissions increased by 24 per cent in the week to Sunday, according to the UKHSA. The Independenthttps://t.co/xyDU3kE3CS — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 22, 2024

A huge study of #LongCovid in South Korea and Japan

shows a pronounced increase of Guillain-Barré syndrome, cognitive deficit, insomnia, anxiety disorder, encephalitis, ischemic stroke and mood disorder. Reduced by vaccinationhttps://t.co/XEztk0KJsg@NatureHumBehav pic.twitter.com/unt4QGX5Ob — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 25, 2024

It is #COVID19 that is leaving people with neurological problems. It is not the vaccine.

SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA vaccine does not contain the intact virus. Only active virus infecting the brain can replicate inside the neuron, as shown in the image below. It is crystal clear. pic.twitter.com/aTDnxQTeUH — Danielle Beckman (@DaniBeckman) June 23, 2024

BMJ: Analysis reveals global post-covid surge in infectious diseases Since 2022, "44 countries have experienced a 10-fold increase in the incidence of at least one of 13 infectious diseases compared with a pre-pandemic baseline" H/t @ToshiAkima The BMJhttps://t.co/FRVoxKFfKi — CoronaHeadsUp (@CoronaHeadsUp) June 22, 2024

A large post-covid global surge in common communicable diseases including influenza, measles, tuberculosis, and whooping cough has been identified in a new analysis of data from 60 organisations and public health agencies. Since the beginning of 2022, 44 countries have experienced a 10-fold increase in the incidence of at least one of 13 infectious diseases compared with a pre-pandemic baseline, according to the analysis1 by the UK based disease forecasting firm Airfinity and the US news website Bloomberg. Experts said that with no historical precedent, they can’t fully explain the resurgence in infectious diseases. Jeremy Farrar, World Health Organization chief scientist, told The BMJ, “We’ve not had an acute, fast moving, and devastating pandemic in the modern scientific era. The last major devastating pandemic was in 1918 when there was no vaccination, no diagnostics or treatments. We’re in new territory here.” Airfinity scientists said, however, that declining vaccine rates during the pandemic, notably for children—because of disrupted supply chains and limited immunisation during lockdowns—is likely to be a major factor for measles, polio, tuberculosis, and whooping cough, all classified as vaccine preventable diseases… peaking at the report’s launch, Farrar said rebuilding society’s trust in vaccines is essential. “While the world is out of the acute public health emergency phase, the pandemic has had second order effects including a growing anti-vaccine movement,” he said. “We can’t just say some people are anti-science or anti-vaccine and forget them. We’ve got to make the case for science and for vaccines and explain their importance.” Influenza is one of several diseases not categorised as vaccine preventable where incidence is also increasing. The number of cases in the last flu season was 75% higher in Europe and 28% higher in the US compared with 2019. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus have nearly doubled in parts of Australia compared with a year ago. This may be because of immunity debt following the protection from routine pathogens during the pandemic lockdowns, leaving people more vulnerable as life got back to normal…

Wastewater levels of #SARSCoV2 are on the rise, particularly in the West region, CDC update from 6/20 pic.twitter.com/t75boSHZxg — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) June 21, 2024

.@SymoneDSanders: Trump and MAGA Republicans keep trying to say life was better four years ago. Four years ago we were in the midst of a pandemic and people were dying while Donald Trump was telling us to take bleach to cure COVID pic.twitter.com/12n6TxnuLu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 20, 2024

Supreme Court rejects COVID-19 vaccine appeals from nonprofit founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. https://t.co/On0jppsBrA — The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2024

"A pair of shoddy opinion pieces proves that the [@NYTimes] is letting its audience down and undermining the fight to improve our knowledge of the virus" via @TheNation: https://t.co/EQxiVjtJUd — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) June 23, 2024



Many, many people in power — and those that serve those people — would like to rewrite the pandemic narrative, to turn it into a story of deliberate malignity overcome by the strength and wisdom of Those in Charge. Thus, “The New York Times Is Failing Its Readers Badly on Covid”