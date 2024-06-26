Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 26, 2024

COVID-19 Coronavirus (& H5N1) Updates: June 26, 2024

This is really good — here’s a gift link, so you can read the whole thing:

Right now public health experts have the difficult task of urging authorities who can do something about H5N1 to take action while maintaining public trust. Americans have just been through a pandemic that resulted in over one million U.S. lives lost. They may feel weary of more bad news or fear-based messaging. It is not easy but is important to communicate that the threat level for most people is low but that if nothing is done, it could become quite high.

No one knows whether H5N1, if left unchecked, will become the deadly pandemic that public health experts like me worry it could. Many of us have been watching H5N1 with alarm for more than 20 years…

Milk drinkers and meat eaters probably have little to worry about if they follow recommendations. Tests conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration have so far confirmed that pasteurized milk and beef cooked to at least medium is unlikely to make anyone sick. (Though a recent experiment showed that milk may retain infectious virus after pasteurization if it is contaminated with high levels of H5N1, it seems unlikely that this will occur with pasteurized milk produced under real-world conditions.)

It’s riskier to consume raw milk or undercooked meat, both of which may carry infectious H5N1 virus and have caused outbreaks of other pathogens. Though we don’t yet know of anyone who got H5N1 from consuming milk or meat in the United States, cats that drank raw milk on H5N1-infected dairy farms have died.

Even if the food supply is largely safe, H5N1 threatens our economy. The virus is lethal to birds and has caused hundreds of millions of dollars in losses to the poultry industry and left consumers with skyrocketing egg prices last year. The response to H5N1 and other avian flu viruses on poultry farms has prompted swift containment actions that continue. The U.S.D.A. requires farmers to kill entire flocks if just one infection is identified.

In comparison, the response to H5N1 on dairy farms has been sluggish. Though cows are less likely to die from H5N1, the virus can make cows quite sick and decrease their milk production. Farmers in multiple states have killed infected cows that have not recovered from H5N1 infections.

Of great concern is that surveillance and response to infections on dairy farms is largely voluntary. Testing on farms is not systematic or fast enough to protect workers before they are exposed to infected cattle. In some states, health officials have been unable to get access to farms to monitor workers and investigate how the virus is spreading. This is why if anyone is kept up at night over bird flu, it should be those leading our agriculture and health organizations, who can protect farm workers and prevent a pandemic.

H5N1 is enough of a risk now to warrant action, before the virus becomes a pandemic threat to America. By that point, everyone will have to worry.

A large post-covid global surge in common communicable diseases including influenza, measles, tuberculosis, and whooping cough has been identified in a new analysis of data from 60 organisations and public health agencies.

Since the beginning of 2022, 44 countries have experienced a 10-fold increase in the incidence of at least one of 13 infectious diseases compared with a pre-pandemic baseline, according to the analysis1 by the UK based disease forecasting firm Airfinity and the US news website Bloomberg.

Experts said that with no historical precedent, they can’t fully explain the resurgence in infectious diseases.

Jeremy Farrar, World Health Organization chief scientist, told The BMJ, “We’ve not had an acute, fast moving, and devastating pandemic in the modern scientific era. The last major devastating pandemic was in 1918 when there was no vaccination, no diagnostics or treatments. We’re in new territory here.”

Airfinity scientists said, however, that declining vaccine rates during the pandemic, notably for children—because of disrupted supply chains and limited immunisation during lockdowns—is likely to be a major factor for measles, polio, tuberculosis, and whooping cough, all classified as vaccine preventable diseases…

peaking at the report’s launch, Farrar said rebuilding society’s trust in vaccines is essential. “While the world is out of the acute public health emergency phase, the pandemic has had second order effects including a growing anti-vaccine movement,” he said. “We can’t just say some people are anti-science or anti-vaccine and forget them. We’ve got to make the case for science and for vaccines and explain their importance.”

Influenza is one of several diseases not categorised as vaccine preventable where incidence is also increasing. The number of cases in the last flu season was 75% higher in Europe and 28% higher in the US compared with 2019. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus have nearly doubled in parts of Australia compared with a year ago. This may be because of immunity debt following the protection from routine pathogens during the pandemic lockdowns, leaving people more vulnerable as life got back to normal…

Many, many people in power — and those that serve those people — would like to rewrite the pandemic narrative, to turn it into a story of deliberate malignity overcome by the strength and wisdom of Those in Charge. Thus, “The New York Times Is Failing Its Readers Badly on Covid”

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a flurry of revisionist press articles seeking to rewrite the history of the Covid-19 pandemic. These pieces describe a past that we do not recognize from our perspectives as infectious disease and public health researchers—and that’s alarming, because how we think about the past plays such an important role in how we shape our collective future…

The New York Times published two problematic examples of the science opinion genre earlier this month. The first was a rehashing of old and frequently rebutted arguments that the Covid-19 pandemic started at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China. The author, Dr. Alina Chan, has never worked on infectious diseases or the science of how viruses enter the human population, but she has become the go-to expert for proponents of the lab leak theory.

To be clear: while the ultimate origins of SARS-CoV-2 are still unknown and may well never be fully understood, the preponderance of the evidence implies that the virus jumped from an animal to a human host in a Wuhan “wet market”. Unfortunately, Chan’s utterly one-sided article overlooked this aspect of the pandemic origin story. Ironically, the Times’ science and politics reporters have covered all aspects of this saga objectively and fairly.

The key point here is that we see a “science be damned” aspect to both Chan’s opinion piece and the decision to run it. No new facts were presented in the piece. And an awful lot of words were spent speculating about the alleged role of the National Institutes of Health as a key funder of virology research at the WIV when those dollars were a very small fraction of the institute’s funding, most of which the Chinese government provided. Much space was also allocated to promoting a “cover-up” argument that hinges on paperwork and not virology. All of this plays into the hands of right-wing politicians eager to bash science and find scapegoats. Science works slowly—for instance, it took years to understand the origin of HIV-1 in chimpanzees—and the arduous process of scientific discovery is being weaponized here to promote conspiracy theories and sinister motives without evidence to back them up…

The second example of “science opinion” run amok in the Times is a piece on public trust and the pandemic by Dr. Zeynep Tufekci. Here again, a commentator with no training or expertise in the biological sciences or epidemiology stands in judgment of the scientific and public health communities. Tufekci’s main contention is that Anthony Fauci and public health leaders misled the country about Covid during 2020 and thereby destroyed the public’s faith in science. As scientists who watched these same events unfold, we believe this telling of history is highly simplistic and all too often flawed.

Tufekci focuses much of her writing on the early debates about the origins of the virus, the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and the role of masking. She seems to favor the lab leak hypothesis but offers no new insights and elects instead to attack individuals, fairly and not, for their actions and opinions during the earliest stages of the pandemic—when facts were few and uncertainties abundant. Again, she plays into the hands of the anti-science politicians who now seek vengeance on the flimsiest of grounds…

So, in the space of just a few weeks, the Times has revived the lab leak hypothesis, muddied the waters about the origins of the virus, and undermined the scientists who seek to better understand viral emergence and how new pathogens may soon threaten us. It is not helpful to elide the uncertainties of the early days of the pandemic, to ignore the real-time scientific debates that took place, and to trash the seat-of-our-pants actions taken when hospitals and morgues were overflowing.

Why does this happen? We think it’s because too many commentators don’t understand the limitations of their knowledge. It’s essential to understand what you don’t know, and refrain from pontificating on it. Neither of us would opine on climate science or nuclear physics, and nobody should pay attention if we did. Today’s appetite for hot takes unmoored from expertise has become fashionable for some of the largest media outlets, including the Times. This does not serve us well.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      WereBear

      Many, many people in power — and those that serve those people — would like to rewrite the pandemic narrative, to turn it into a story of deliberate malignity overcome by the strength and wisdom of Those in Charge.

      Except… it was during the Trump Administration. So that dawg won’t hunt.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Cases are most likely increasing in 39 states and aren’t declining anywhere in the U.S.,

      I was gonna be flippant and say, “Not here in Misery!” and lo and behold, colored Not estimated on the map. No no noooooooo, we don’t got no stinkin’ covid here, so we ain’t gonna bother even lookin’ for it!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      My wife just tested positive for Covid yesterday.  She woke up Monday feeling like crap, and by yesterday she figured she’d better self-test, and then she went to the doc who confirmed it. She’s got a telehealth appointment in the early afternoon.  The doc didn’t want to prescribe Paxlovid last time she had Covid (December 2022), and it was bad, so she’d damn well better prescribe it this time.

      I was still testing negative as of yesterday afternoon, and feel fine this morning, so I seem to have dodged the bullet so far.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      New Deal democrat

      BIobot’s latest report for the week of June 17, in contrast to the CDC, states: “In good news, wastewater data show that COVID-19 activity and community viral load slightly declined during week 24. The national average SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentration is now 330 copies per mL.” This is about 2.5x their lowest level from May. Concentrations are highest and still slightly rising in the Northeast, while the South is the lowest, and decreasing. The CDC’s report, noted in the post above, ends June 15, with wastewater levels still increasing, especially in the West, but only to the level of early April.
       
      Deaths as initially reported remained close to steady for the 7th week in a row. Here’s what the initial and final counts look like for those weeks:
       
      5/4. 153. 378
      5/11. 141. 303
      5/18. 143. 311
      5/25. 108. 316
      6/1  144. N/a
      6/8. 132. N/a
      6/15. 148. N/a
       
      The week of May 11 May well have been this year’s low.
       
      JPWeiland has not updated his near term forecast. In its latest variant report last Friday, this spring’s JN.x variants are down to 15% of cases, with the new KP.x variants at 65%, and LB.1 at 17.5%. We probably won’t really see a peak in this wave until one variant emerges victorious and 4th of July spawned infections peak.
       
      Still, in the longer view endemic COVID continues to slowly evolve towards a flu-level mortality.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Kay

      The NYTimes is a terrible newspaper. Insanely over rated. My husband reads it and then reads it to me I often have to flesh out whatever he read with either context or a correction – if I know enough. Often I don’t know so don’t weigh in but given how it’s so slanted on what I do know I just assume he’s being misinformed on all of it now.

      I tell him if he’s not reading wedding announcements or book reviews or recipes or pricey real estate or product reviews he shouldn’t buy that paper but he loves newspapers and had to give up the WSJ when Murdoch damaged it. He’s out of options.

      Reply

