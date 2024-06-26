This is my favorite sign from the marches in 2017.

It’s not just that we actually know how to spell; our side is fun and clever, and they are not. They may have all the best people (no they don’t!) but we definitely have the best people – and the best signs!

Okay, the SUMMER SCHOOL reference is a bit of poetic license. I’m talking about Worker Power Leadership School, and with your help, we’ll be raising $15,000 to cover the cost of one future leader to attend Leadership School.

This project with Worker Power hits all the sweet spots for me. In the Spring, we funded a team of 10 people for 3 weeks to get people registered. This summer (now) we’ll be funding someone who can attend Leadership School where they can can learn the skills to allow them to be a great leader of a 10-person canvass team in the fall. The person we fund for Leadership School may or may not be the team leader for our team again in the fall when we fund 3 weeks of a 10-person GOTV team in September.

*can I just say that I am STILL getting ads for boots because when we were funding Worker Power in the spring, I searched for images of boots so I could add a new image each time we raised another $1,000 in the thermometer. Stupid Google, wasting all these months trying to sell me boots.

Worker Power Leadership School

We are raising funds to send one person to Leadership School. Our $15,000 will cover housing + training for a campaign leader who will lead a canvass team of 10 to knock on over 25,000 doors during this election year!

We all know that the 2024 election on November 5th will decide whether our Democracy as we know it survives, and the swing state of Arizona is a major path to victory for the Presidential, House, and Senate races.

In the coming weeks, Worker Power will run once again the largest field operation in Arizona and knock on over 1.1 million doors! They will hire over 500 canvassers to deliver the White House, secure our Democratic U.S. Senate seat, and flip Congressional Districts 1 and 6, giving us a path to control of the House!

To keep Arizona blue, they created the Worker Power Leadership School, a free, month-long, in-residence training program educating the next generation of organizers to run strong field campaigns.

Building on the successes of 2022, when they secured the Governorship, Secretary of State, and Attorney General’s office in Arizona and the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, the Worker Power Leadership School will offer 150 hours of campaign training to 24 organizers, guided by some of the nation’s top strategists.

Following their graduation in August, these 24 organizers will lead a team of 10 canvassers who will help knock on over 1.1 million doors!

Is this effort something you guys can get behind? I am so fucking tired of waiting for the corrupt Supreme Court. I am so fucking tired of waiting for Cannon to make a move that will allow the 11th Circuit to slap her down. We are not without agency, even when it feels like we are in limbo. Let’s do this!

Open thread.