In February of 2023 I flew from Denver to Phoenix to visit my sister who was competing in a tennis tourney there. The plan was to take a mini vacation to Sedona to visit a friend of hers after the matches. My sister had also booked a tour of Upper Antelope Canyon as a side trip, so early one morning we headed up to Page to catch our 12 o’clock tour.
The canyon is on the Navajo Reservation and can only accessed by booking a tour with a Navajo guide. Tour slots fill up fast, so if you are planning to visit you should sign up several months in advance. Lynn, my sister, made our February reservations in early November. Cindy, our guide, drove our van on the short drive out to the canyon, including a sandy bumpy ride over what resembled a trail.
Tours are managed so that you are not rushed through or pushed along by a crowd. Cindy pointed out landmarks and features, gave tips on taking photos that she gleaned from professional photographers, took pics of individuals and the group and most importantly let you have time to appreciate the canyons space in solitude.
I didn’t bring my DSLR since I tend to obsess over shots spending time bracketing exposures and playing with different framing and focal lengths so all these photos are taken with an iPhone. If you do bring a dedicated camera make sure you have a good wide angle lens
This is the entrance to the canyon. The picture doesn’t really show the height of the rocks which is thirty to forty feet above the floor. The entry is the darker area to the left.
Once you walk inside you are in a slot canyon which seems like a labyrinth of sculpted sandstone.
There are many places where you can touch both sides of the canyon walls. This is not a place for the claustrophobic.
This gives you a sense of the height of the walls.There are people at the bottom the frame
There are places that are landmarks in the canyon. This is “The Bear” emerging from the rocks on the upper part of the frame.
Nature as an abstract sculpture.
Otherworldly shapes.
This is one of my favorite photos of the tour. The February sun was low on the horizon so we did not get the shafts of light that are often featured in canyon photos, but the sun bounced off the top of the walls creating an orange glow, while the blue sky outlines the texture of the rock.
It’s not just the light that changes with the seasons. The heavy flash floods of spring scours out the sandy canyon floor, dropping it by as much as five feet. Then the smaller floods of summer and fall bring sand back in. Just to state the obvious, you do not want to be caught inside the canyon when a flash flood arrives, as you can see from the high water mark of debris left behind.
It’s a one way tour through the canyon. To get back to the van we needed to take a short hike across the hill that forms the canyon rim. If you were traveling across this landscape would you notice the crack in the earth nearby? I grew up on the east coast, so when I moved out west I did not appreciate the beauty of the desert, thinking of it as empty desolation. Now I admire the stark beauty of the landscapes.
