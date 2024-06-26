On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

snarlymon

In February of 2023 I flew from Denver to Phoenix to visit my sister who was competing in a tennis tourney there. The plan was to take a mini vacation to Sedona to visit a friend of hers after the matches. My sister had also booked a tour of Upper Antelope Canyon as a side trip, so early one morning we headed up to Page to catch our 12 o’clock tour.

The canyon is on the Navajo Reservation and can only accessed by booking a tour with a Navajo guide. Tour slots fill up fast, so if you are planning to visit you should sign up several months in advance. Lynn, my sister, made our February reservations in early November. Cindy, our guide, drove our van on the short drive out to the canyon, including a sandy bumpy ride over what resembled a trail.

Tours are managed so that you are not rushed through or pushed along by a crowd. Cindy pointed out landmarks and features, gave tips on taking photos that she gleaned from professional photographers, took pics of individuals and the group and most importantly let you have time to appreciate the canyons space in solitude.

I didn’t bring my DSLR since I tend to obsess over shots spending time bracketing exposures and playing with different framing and focal lengths so all these photos are taken with an iPhone. If you do bring a dedicated camera make sure you have a good wide angle lens