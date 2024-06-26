Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Three Days, Filled with Pain and Sorrow

Three Days, Filled with Pain and Sorrow

by | 44 Comments

This post is in: 

Looks like the Supremes are going to make the slightest nod to letting women have the same rights as human beings by letting Idaho hospitals stabilize them if they’re bleeding out due to a pregnancy.  Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito are taking turns whipping the ass of the intern who accidentally posted that decision on the court’s website as we speak (it apparently wasn’t supposed to be released today).

The mercy shown by acknowledging that in the 21st century there are ways to save women’s lives even if they happen to have a non-viable embryo implanted in their uterus would make me want to pen numerous breathless encomiums to the new-found “moderation” of the court — if I were an idiot journalist living in DC.

Speaking of the rights that women don’t have, if you’re a member of the GOP, as these three are, you certainly don’t have the right to fight for even a modest restriction in abortion rights:

Three Days, Filled with Pain and Sorrow

These are three state legislators from South Carolina all lost to their primary challengers because they did the unthinkable:

They only rejected a newer version of the [South Carolina abortion] ban that didn’t allow minors a right to petition a judge for an abortion at up to 12 weeks, and Shealy tried and failed to amend the abortion ban from six weeks to 12 weeks. But this doesn’t change the fact that Shealy and Gustafson did vote for the ban at one point. Meanwhile, Senn previously said she supports an abortion ban after the first trimester, which is still an abortion ban.

Since they’re Republicans, they received a JFK Library “Profile in Courage” award.  If they were Democrats, they would be told to shut the fuck up.

Two more days of Supreme court rulings to come, and a debate to boot.  I hope my liver can handle it.

  mistermix
  • 3Sice
  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • gene108
  • Jay
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Martin
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Princess
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • Trivia Man
  • waspuppet

    44Comments

    1.

      Princess

      I wrote this on that at  the end of a dead thread: The thing is, when it comes to abortion and the health of the mother, Catholics have a loophole called the doctrine of double effect. If you do something to save the life of a pregnant woman, and the baby dies as a result, as long as the first intention was saving the mother, that’s okay. So Barrett as a Catholic can rule with the liberals in comfort. So could Kavanagh, Thomas and Alito but then fewer men would have the chance of scoring hot younger wives when their old wife died in childbirth, and we can’t have that.

      Also too: No accident.  Alito leaked this so the Fed Society could put the squeeze on Barrett and possibly Roberts before it’s announced. Is Roberts the weakest most pathetic chief justice ever? He has zero control of his court.

    5.

      rikyrah

      Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) posted at 3:19 PM on Wed, Jun 26, 2024:
      Many news agencies report a coup is underway at this minute in Bolivia. The elected, civilian govt is under siege from the military — appears to be a right-wing takover.
      Pres. Luis Arce warns, naming a key General as responsible.
      https://t.co/MS6B3d7DYY
      He said “democracy must be respected.”
      (https://x.com/Laurie_Garrett/status/1806059681133035953?t=GVf59Xa8MLKTomutwaaSQg&s=03)

       

      CNW (@ConflictsW) posted at 3:02 PM on Wed, Jun 26, 2024:
      Bolivian military armoured vehicle breaks down the doors of the Palacio Quemado (former presidential residence) in La Paz and soldiers enter to secure the building.
      #Bolivia

    9.

      rikyrah

      Why the Leaked SCOTUS Ruling Isn’t a Victory
      The Court will allow emergency abortions, but it’s not a win

      JESSICA VALENTI

      JUN 26

       

      Well this is unexpected! The Supreme Court accidentally released their decision in Moyle v. United States, and it appears that they are poised to allow emergency abortions in Idaho.

      That doesn’t mean this is a win. If the draft ruling obtained by Bloomberg stays the same, the justices will dismiss the case as “improvidently granted”—meaning the Court shouldn’t have accepted the case to begin with. The ruling would reinstate a lower court’s decision to allow Idaho doctors to perform life-saving and stabilizing abortions, and is not a decision on the merits of the case.

      In that way, it’s similar to the SCOTUS decision on mifepristone: while it may seem positive at first glance, all the ruling does is kick the issue down the road. It’s a way to ensure that the Court doesn’t release an unpopular anti-abortion opinion that would hurt Republicans before November.

      As Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote, the ruling “is not a victory for pregnant patients in Idaho.”

    10.

      gene108

      The SC primary just reinforces my view that the Republican Party are religious fanatics, who want to impose their will on everyone else.

      Their “policies” are either about self-enrichment and/or imposing their religious beliefs on everyone else.

    13.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @rikyrah: Yeah, I don’t think any of these decisions on abortion (or gun rights) are “permanent” in any sense…the court wants to get through the election before they really start throwing down.

    14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      the slightest nod to letting women have the same rights as human beings by letting Idaho hospitals stabilize them if they’re bleeding out due to a pregnancy

      Sadly no.

      They punted on the case. They made no ruling. Instead they sent the case back to a lower court. After the lower court finishes then they’ll take their turn to make their final ruling. In short they didn’t want to further hurt Dump a few months before the election, so they’re gonna do it next year.

    17.

      Baud

      @JPL:

      The good news is this litigation was brought by the Biden DOJ. Trump can be asked if he would allow his DOJ to continue litigating.

    18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Coup in Bolivia?   I thought Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid retired.

    22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Cacti: The Chief Justices who have had some measure of control over the associate justices have had it because of their personal strength/charisma/moral authority not due to the inherent power of their position.

      Not arguing with you.  Just expanding on the point.

    23.

      Martin

      So, the coup seems a bit like the Wagner coup in Russia. General gets pissed off, grabs a bunch of guys, makes a run at the guy who fired him, and it sort of fizzles out? The general and president met, but the president wasn’t arrested and appears to have left. There isn’t really a military presence – just the general and some guys.

      I wonder how much smartphones and social media have done to quell coups now that the foot soldiers can in real time get feedback on what is being claimed and how the public is reacting.

      But there appear to be no shots fired, everyone standing around.

    24.

      NotMax

      @rikyrah

      So old can remember when the independent states of South America were referred to as the LP countries.

      33 revolutions per minute.
      //

    25.

      Martin

      Need to ask Adam if a llama with a machine gun on its back counts as a ‘technical’ because I just saw a photo of one.

    26.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Martin: But there appear to be no shots fired, everyone standing around.

      To be fair, most military operations consist of a lot of that.

    28.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      They punted on the case. They made no ruling. Instead they sent the case back to a lower court. After the lower court finishes then they’ll take their turn to make their final ruling. In short they didn’t want to further hurt Dump a few months before the election, so they’re gonna do it next year.

      Which is probably why Coathanger Amy could vote the way she did.  Assuming this gets back down the line, she’ll vote with the bitter, old, right-wing cranks.

    33.

      Martin

      Sounds like the coup is basically over. President named new generals, sounds like the coup leaders troops have arrested him after getting new orders.

      Good job Bolivian president for ending a coup with less violence than the typical American traffic stop.

      Reply
    35.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      less violence than the typical American traffic stop.

       
      I haven’t been stopped in a very long time, but I’m going to express some skepticism over your claim that violence is typical.

    37.

      Martin

      Sounds like the guys the general brought with him to arrest the president didn’t know why they were there. Cell phones and TikTok save the day once again.

    38.

      Martin

      @Baud: Ok, typical is an overstatement. How about less violence than occurred across all traffic stops today. Guarantee we don’t get through the day without shots fired in a traffic stop.

    42.

      Kay

      @Princess:

       someone should tell Catholic hospitals about the loophole- they’ve been refusing to provide emergency medical care to pregnant women for 100 years. They’ve been sued over and over and over again on it.

      Both Italy and Ireland modernized their abortion laws because Catholic hospitals killed women rather than allow risk to the fetus. The woman who spurred change in Ireland’s abortion laws died in agony of an untreated infection over five days. They tortured her.

      New reports from the ACLU and MergerWatch reveal that one in six hospital beds in the U.S. is in a facility that complies with Catholic directives that prohibit a range of reproductive health care services, even when a woman’s life or health is in jeopardy. In some states, more than 40 percent of all hospital beds are in a Catholic-run facility, leaving entire regions without any option for certain reproductive health care services.

    43.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: Like, stylishly? Your lt is m-4 propped on right shoulder, left hand on back hip, leaning back a bit, sassy little smirk. That feels like a power coup pose.

    44.

      Trivia Man

      @Omnes Omnibus: Never assign them to write an opinion? I recognize everyone is free to write a concurrent opinion on either side, but getting author credit might be a teeny tiny carrot?

