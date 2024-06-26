Looks like the Supremes are going to make the slightest nod to letting women have the same rights as human beings by letting Idaho hospitals stabilize them if they’re bleeding out due to a pregnancy. Clarence Thomas and Sam Alito are taking turns whipping the ass of the intern who accidentally posted that decision on the court’s website as we speak (it apparently wasn’t supposed to be released today).

The mercy shown by acknowledging that in the 21st century there are ways to save women’s lives even if they happen to have a non-viable embryo implanted in their uterus would make me want to pen numerous breathless encomiums to the new-found “moderation” of the court — if I were an idiot journalist living in DC.

Speaking of the rights that women don’t have, if you’re a member of the GOP, as these three are, you certainly don’t have the right to fight for even a modest restriction in abortion rights:

These are three state legislators from South Carolina all lost to their primary challengers because they did the unthinkable:

They only rejected a newer version of the [South Carolina abortion] ban that didn’t allow minors a right to petition a judge for an abortion at up to 12 weeks, and Shealy tried and failed to amend the abortion ban from six weeks to 12 weeks. But this doesn’t change the fact that Shealy and Gustafson did vote for the ban at one point. Meanwhile, Senn previously said she supports an abortion ban after the first trimester, which is still an abortion ban.

Since they’re Republicans, they received a JFK Library “Profile in Courage” award. If they were Democrats, they would be told to shut the fuck up.

Two more days of Supreme court rulings to come, and a debate to boot. I hope my liver can handle it.