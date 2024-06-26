Biden pardons potentially thousands of ex-service members convicted under now-repealed gay sex ban https://t.co/zoiQO94yfv
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2024
biden very deliberately targeting hispanic voters at a hugely cheap ad buy.
— not an art thief (@famousartthief.bsky.social) Jun 25, 2024 at 10:43 PM
A US officiant marries 10 same-sex couples in Hong Kong via video chat https://t.co/CZTOrA1ACC
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2024
Native American ceremony will celebrate birth of white buffalo calf in Yellowstone park https://t.co/LDyQpt9e3e
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2024
The cargo ship Dali headed out of Baltimore for Virginia, nearly three months after it lost power and crashed into one of the Francis Scott Key bridge’s supporting columns and caused the bridge to collapse. https://t.co/FldcPB6Wg1
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2024
BREAKING: In a stunning announcement, Chief Executive Leadership Institute CEO Jeffrey Sonnenfeld says there will not be one Fortune 500 CEO supporting Donald Trump. This is wholly unprecedented. Retweet so all Americans see this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/X6w4OQFwqO
— Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) June 24, 2024
I'm a Supreme Court voter because of some simple math:
Trump already appointed 3 justices who helped overturn our reproductive freedoms.
If he wins again, he could appoint as many as 4 more.
We need justices who'll stand up for our rights—not their own right-wing agendas. pic.twitter.com/rLTgT1v9op
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2024
Most Americans plan to watch Biden-Trump debate, and many see high stakes, AP-NORC poll finds https://t.co/J7GFVRWglr
— The Associated Press (@AP) June 26, 2024
By extremely limited definitions of ‘watch’… Most people, I suspect, will tune in for the intro, and let their attention wander if there are no immediate fireworks. I’m planning on watching through liveblogs, and only switching to the actual debate if something useful happens, because there’s only so much my blood pressure medication can handle:
… About 6 in 10 U.S. adults say they are “extremely” or “very” likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or read about or listen to commentary about the performance of the candidates in the news or social media.
The poll suggests tens of millions of Americans are likely to see or hear about at least part of Thursday’s debate despite how unusually early it comes in the campaign season. Both Biden and Trump supporters view the debate as a major test for their candidate — or just a spectacle not to miss…
About half, 47%, of Americans say the debate is “extremely” or “very” important for the success of Biden’s campaign and about 4 in 10 say it’s highly important for Trump’s campaign. About 3 in 10 Americans say it is at least “very” important for both campaigns.
Most Democrats, 55%, think the upcoming debate is extremely or very important for the success of the Biden campaign. About half of Republicans, 51%, say the same thing about the importance of the debate for the Trump campaign. Only about one-third of independents say the debate, taking place at a CNN studio in Atlanta, is highly important for either campaign…
About 4 in 10 say they are likely to watch or listen to some or all of the debate live, while a similar share say they will watch or listen to clips later. Another 4 in 10, roughly, expect to consume commentary about the debate and candidate performance in the news or on social media. Republicans and Democrats are more likely than independents to be following debate coverage in some capacity…
