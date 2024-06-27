Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

The choice is between normal and crazy.

It’s a doggy dog world.

When you’re a Republican, they let you do it.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

We’re not going back!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Afternoon Beat Down Open Thread: Buttigieg On Fire

Afternoon Beat Down Open Thread: Buttigieg On Fire

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I can’t wait to post this in a climate post, I needed you to see it now

Here’s the full testimony (ongoing, I believe)

Kick them harder, Pete, kick them harder.

Open thread

ETA: Since this is technically about climate – and I follow David Roberts pretty closely, he just posted this about their new pup. As the mom of Great Danes, I can sympathize, but will say, at least he didn’t EAT the couch (I’ve had two couches eaten by Danes, and a half wall and a porch railing).

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Belafon
  • Chet Murthy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • laura
  • Martin
  • matt
  • rikyrah
  • Scott
  • TaMara
  • Trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      matt

      You know, there’s a pretty small dog cage in the background of that photo, which suggests to me a certain line of causality.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Chet Murthy

      @rikyrah: you know, i’m no fan of Mckinsey at all, but Pete’s delivery there is sort of the trademark of what these big management consulting firms look for in their hires.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Chevez-Deremer is up there yammering about the cost of projects during these “high inflationary times”.

      Lie #1.

      Her spiel is “permit by rule”, another (R) deregulatory pet rock.  JFC, my agency was nothing but trimming regulatory timelines and working with state DOTs to track that and make it very streamlined without sacrificing appropriate regulatory oversight on safety, environment, etc.

      Sec Pete didn’t have to say much in response and didn’t.

      We’ve said it many times and it’s always on display, he’s a *really* effective communicator.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Pete would make a great solicitor general. He so quick witted, he’d rip Alito and Judge Rapey apart during oral arguments.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Belafon

      One of my coworkers got hit by the “Hi, I’m sheriff Brown and you have outstanding warrants and you need to pay and you need to pay with gift cards to clear it up” scam. He’s a software engineer, so not exactly dumb, but when you think about what people might know compared to you, I have known about this particular scam for at least two years. He lost money, but it was someone at a CVS who helped him figure out what was going on.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Martin

      @different-church-lady: Oh, no fucking way kids are falling for that. To start with, it would require answering a cold phone call, which they aint doing unless you text them first because that’s how you filter out the scammers.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      different-church-lady

      @Martin: ​No matter what age you are, I’m a bit stumped by the “Can’t figure out a real Sheriff wouldn’t want gift cards” part.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Geminid

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Rep. Chavez-DeRemer represents an Oregon district that Joe Biden would have won by almost 10 points, so she may end up a one-termer. In 2022, she barely beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, by 7400 out of 351,000 votes cast. Fifth CD Democrats are running Janelle Bynum this year.

      Curt “Fvcking” Schrader represented the 5th until McLeod-Skinner knocked him out in the 2022 primary.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chet Murthy

      @Trollhattan: I wondered that too.  Maybe the couch cushions ?  And the cushion cover/bag/whatever is underneath the pile of stuffing ?

      ETA: on second thought, after a more-careful inspection of the photo, I retract my suggestion.  Got no idea what that stuff was.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Trollhattan

      @Belafon: I treasure that one.

      An early version had the computer lady telling me that if I did not immediately clear up my “outstanding warrants” then they would be “forced to turn them over to the local cops.” Exact quote.

      You can imagine how little I slept after that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.