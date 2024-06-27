I can’t wait to post this in a climate post, I needed you to see it now

Pete Buttigieg is live fact-checking republicans in Congress right now pic.twitter.com/vjNbrHpcuf — chyea ok (@chyeaok) June 27, 2024

Here’s the full testimony (ongoing, I believe)

Kick them harder, Pete, kick them harder.

Open thread

ETA: Since this is technically about climate – and I follow David Roberts pretty closely, he just posted this about their new pup. As the mom of Great Danes, I can sympathize, but will say, at least he didn’t EAT the couch (I’ve had two couches eaten by Danes, and a half wall and a porch railing).