I quit watching. Moderators doing nothing about the lies.
-
1.
Hard to watch, still at it 9:10 central.
-
2.
Yep. He is lying. Why do white people like this guy?
-
3.
@schrodingers_cat: Because a lot of people are assholes and often racist and will align with a racist asshole of their own race because that’s just who they are.
-
4.
It’s not a debate if one person who’s a known habitual liar is lying his flaming pants off.
-
5.
Joe’s got him off his talking points.
-
6.
It’s not high minded stuff but just keep calling him a loser.
-
7.
Not watching either. I heard Joe started calling out malarkey and catching a second wind.
And called the former guy a convicted felon?
-
8.
@Mousebumples: Apparently he said he had the morals of an alley cat.
-
9.
What will you do about child care?
-
10.
@Mousebumples: He’s had some good ones – called him a whiner too!
-
11.
I’m not all that worried about the lies this time, because the lies are so obvious. This isn’t ‘say something that sounds reasonable but isn’t true’. Trump is going on and on about migrants, saying weird shit about absolutely clean air and water, saying events the public knows well like Charlottesville were ‘debunked’. If your lie is to say that everybody wanted Roe vs Wade to be overturned, nobody has to fact challenge you, because you sound like an idiot.
-
12.
Y’all–& by that I mean *Democrats*–need to learn how to drive a fucking narrative.
Yeah, Biden looked quite old & tired at the beginning. Now he’s kicking ass. Trump looks like a damn fool. Drive the god damn narrative. Be confident for once in a god damn while.
If all you fucking tweet about for the rest of the night is that our Decent Grandpa sounded old for a 15 minutes, that’s all that’s gonna be reported on. You know how this bullshit works. Recover yourselves. Biden is kicking ass right now.
-
13.
The numbers. The numbers. The only number Trump has mentioned is 19.
-
14.
@UncleEbeneezer: Democrats are allowed to live in the reality-based community.
-
15.
This.
-
16.
This white woman can’t say. He repulses me. However, maybe the convicted felon says what his mostly-white fans want to hear.
-
17.
I’m sorry. I’m sick of hearing about the shitty moderation and lying. We all know he lies and there’s no way to rebut it in a debate format. Joe shouldn’t have agreed to this. This is a major strategic error.
-
18.
How will Jon Stewart “BOTH SIDES!” this orange shitstain’s crap tonight?
-
19.
https://bsky.app/profile/swolecialism.bsky.social/post/3kvxawvwp6r2x (must be logged in to view)
To the extent that this matters at all, I suspect it will be biden’s enormous advertising budget taking choice clips of trump sounding insane and putting them on every swing state TV for the next five months
https://bsky.app/profile/figgityfigs.bsky.social/post/3kvxbfcn3y52b
Right, exactly. I wish Biden were doing better (he’s doing better as he goes on), but they’re gonna get outlandish claims from Trump on commercials for the next four months.
https://bsky.app/profile/pahuski.com/post/3kvxb4454ms2c
here in Philly they got an absolutely brutal abortion one in during the commercial break that ended with “Donald Trump did this.”
https://bsky.app/profile/swolecialism.bsky.social/post/3kvxbctsx4x2w
Fun fact: the Biden campaign just had a huge ad spend for spanish-language ads on the UEFA
-
20.
The lie about of Roe v Wade, that “everyone wanted it overturned” should absolutely sink him. I wonder if he said that because he’s just that addled or because his team geniunely thinks that’s a winning position
-
21.
@Starfish: The reality is: Democrats don’t know how to drive a narrative.
-
22.
@zhena gogolia: that seems mean to alley cats.
-
23.
@Avalune: love to hear it!
-
24.
I want that clip of the lying felon broadcasted far and wide.
-
25.
@schrodingers_cat: besides the obvious racist and bully overtones that draw out the racists and bullies… I also think sometimes it’s like when someone pretends they understand a joke when it makes no fucking sense but they are afraid to look stupid.
Or maybe we all have brain worms.
-
26.
Meaning what?
-
27.
@Suzanne: At the time I did think, “Why trust CNN?”
-
28.
@different-church-lady: Yes, that reply by Starfish is a beautiful demonstration of the truth of the adage.
-
29.
@Mousebumples: I’ve seen some of those abortion commercials; they’re fucking brutal. Good, every single person needs to be hit with this every damned day. Good.
-
30.
@mrmoshpotato: don’t know, don’t care. I stopped respecting Stewart a long time ago, which is a shame because he used to be so good.
-
31.
Trump is talking about acing his cognitive test.
-
32.
Oh good we got man person woman camera tv back!
-
33.
There is if the moderators are willing to enforce the debate rules
-
34.
@Leto: Sen. Baldwin has a similar one against Hovde on the streaming channels right now. Hovde also ran (unsuccessfully) for Senate like 12 years ago, and he talked about wanting to outlaw abortion then.
Her campaign is coming with receipts.
-
35.
Dump: I’m excellent at not cheating at golf!
-
36.
The Gish Gallop is definitely something that Biden should have been prepared for. After all, TFG set a land speed record for lies in his first term, and he has only gotten worse. I suspect Joe would be ready for it if there is a round II, but I also suspect that Trump’s handlers will argue against a round II.
Of course, TFG will want to do this again, since his fans will tell him he won bigly. It will be an interesting exercise to keep him from following his reptilian instincts…
-
37.
“Take a look at what he said he is and take a look at what he is” Heh.
-
38.
On the other thread, debit just said BURN!!! What did that refer to?
-
39.
Oh damn! Hahaha Biden said he’d be happy to play golf against Trump if Trump carries his own clubs.
Can you do that?
Hahahaha I mean this is childish but funny.
-
40.
Trump can’t bring himself to say that yes, he’d accept the results.
-
41.
@zhena gogolia: Biden challenged Trumpov to a golf round if Trumpov carried his own clubs; lol
-
42.
I just [tuned in] for this last half hour, and my God, WTH is wrong with Biden’s voice? (Must be those hyper drugs for Dementia.) But yeah, Trump just lies and lies about everything. And Joe, do not get into a debate about your damn handicap. Not here.
-
43.
“We’re a failing nation right now.” – Trump
-
44.
@Leto: That’s a good one!
-
45.
@different-church-lady: It’s very hard to drive a narrative when someone else has control of the car; we are at a fundamental disadvantage because we don’t control any of the media channels.
-
46.
Joe called him a fat ass.
-
47.
https://bsky.app/profile/slooterman.bsky.social/post/3kvxb636zyg2n
Kelly O’Donnell from NBC News, over on the other website, is saying multiple sources have told her that President Biden has a cold. #Debate2024
I’m sure we’re all surprised.
Maybe his cold meds are kicking in?
-
48.
@Leto: She says Biden made a joke about what Trump says his height and weight are.
-
49.
Not surprising, sadly, but an incredibly bad look for him
-
50.
He. Will. Not. Answer. The. Fucking. Questions. Stop giving him more time. He had his time, move the fuck on.
-
51.
Given another chance to answer the “will you accept the election result” question, he again refuses to answer.
-
52.
Tangental, but related to carrying golf clubs: does tRump have a driver’s license? Anyone ever seen a photo of him behind the wheel? Limos since he was a kid???
-
53.
That was never going to happen.
The only thing moderators are gonna do is make sure tehy don’t go over the time limit. The debate is between Joe and Trump, I don’t think it’s their job to jump in and fact check.
The thing is, nobody is going to keep up with Trump’s lies. I’m hoping that he’s told a lie that everyone even his supporters know it’s not true and hopefully that might make think.
All Biden needs to do is look presidential – and calm and speak slowly. In fact, the right way to do this is to make sure that he fades into the background and keep giving Trump more ammo and use quips like:
“oh that’s good one! I’m definitely going to use that on my attack ads”
He does _not_need to debate. Hell, he doesn’t even need to answer the questions proposed to him. IT’s not that kind of event.
-
54.
Trump is fucking this away.
-
55.
@zhena gogolia: He did that too; Biden reminded everyone that old Ronnie Jackson said he was 6’ 4” and 235; Trumpov- “I never said that, I never said that”. Multiple burns in a row there.
-
56.
“You’re a whiner.”
-
57.
@JWR: The White House has now stated(after the debate started) that he has had a cold for the last few days.
-
58.
@different-church-lady: The reality is that in a social media world, we literally create the narratives with what we post and say. Putting our collective or underpants-wetting on public display only hurts us. One thing Republicans do better than our side is Message Discipline. We all can (and should) easily spin this is a win for Biden. Hammer Trump’s lies and Biden’s truths. Highlight the great sections and don’t even acknowledge the others.
FFS this isn’t complicated: Sell the story we want to sell and stop obsessing over the mistakes.
-
59.
Joe is clocking him and Trump can’t deal with it.
-
60.
“He’s a whiner” LOOOOOL, that got to the shit stain; his face visibly scrunched up. Had to get himself under control there. Good barb, keep doing it.
-
61.
@Albatrossity: The Gish Gallop is definitely something that Biden should have been prepared for.
That is his people’s fault. They prepared him for talking to the American people. Any fool can look at all the footages of Trump’s previous debates – he’s following the exact same thing. He’s doing nothing different. This is his people’s fault for not prepping him properly.
-
62.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): A live debate cannot stand up to a Gish gallop. It makes terrible TV. It’s not interesting or memorable. Fact-checking is slow, methodical, requires parsing, requires good faith. None of that works in this format.
Funnily enough, the “readers added context” things on Xhitter are often really great and funny.
Biden should never have agreed to an in-person debate with this guy. Wrestling with a pig.
-
63.
@Omnes Omnibus: that’s one of those old school insults, and I appreciate it.
-
64.
@3Sice: I like the cut of your jib!
-
65.
The thing is, nobody is going to keep up with Trump’s lies. I’m hoping that he’s told a lie that everyone even his supporters know it’s not true and hopefully that might make think.
I’d say, “everyone wanted Roe v Wade overturned” could qualify as that. Being hardline anti-abortion is generally not a popular position, even among some Republicans, as we’ve seen over the past two years
-
66.
Yes, but this is where joe needs to pounce and keep hitting him with jan 6 over and over and over again. Then go back to him being a felon – I mean, come on, yo. He’s a fucking criminal – treat him like one.
-
67.
This has been quite the rollercoaster. Hang in there, Joe. He alway looks happier when he winds up the orange menace.
-
68.
https://bsky.app/profile/cooperlund.bsky.social/post/3kvxb25ns4h2y
Biden really is improving as this thing goes along, it’s a shame every poster has already made up their minds about this
https://bsky.app/profile/yossarianjumps.bsky.social/post/3kvxb47vfco2v
He had one really bad answer at the beginning. And clearly has a really bad cold. But beyond that his answers and vigor are very solid!
FROM THE ONION
https://bsky.app/profile/theonion.com/post/3kvxaxgfpf22k
Breaking: Kamala Harris Warming Up In Debate Bullpen
-
69.
Biden will do best if he successfully manages to land insults on Trump and that’s what people focus on.
All anyone really remembers from the 2020 debates is Malarkey!, C’mon Man, and Would You Shut Up?
The rest is just fodder for attack ads.
If we’re lucky there’ll be more focus on Trump never answering the questions than on Biden taking a little while to hit his stride or his voice being hoarse. And it’ll have to be luck. The journalists and social media reposts won’t be focused on substance.
-
70.
TCFG is babbling some stuff that will have people going “Huh? What the hell is he talking about?”
-
71.
Of course Tapper & Bash weren’t gonna do anything. They are who they are.
I’m sure Joe’s team knew that going into this. If they didn’t account for that, well, they fucked up. Basically what cain said in #61. Shit happens in campaigning, it’s not the end of the world. Obama showed that in 2012 after his first debate with Rmoney.
Sucks, sure because, well, Failed Corporate Media. But also entirely predictable.
Nice to hear Biden recovered somewhat as things went along.
Per UncleEbeneezer: FFS this isn’t complicated: Sell the story we want to sell and stop obsessing over the mistakes.
-
72.
After Joe’s off note open all the felon had to do was take the high line. He can’t not jump into the pig shit.
-
73.
@UncleEbeneezer: the #whiner tag needs to be trending now with his face on it.
@cain: we’re wrapping it up here, but incorporate that it for the next debate. If there is one.
-
74.
@UncleEbeneezer: I don’t always agree when people talk about narratives, but I am so glad you posted!
The convicted felon guy has his crew ready to call it his victory all over the airwaves… Even though the disadvantage @Eolirin: pointed out is real and a real problem, at least we can stand up for POTUS and Madame VP not cut them down!
Maybe the WH staff should’ve mentioned that POTUS has a cold before, maybe that would’ve been seen as trying to change expectations. POTUS has to swim upstream through all this MAGA crap…
-
75.
@p.a.: Dump screaming in that truck like a stupid child.
-
76.
joe needs to pounce and keep hitting him with jan 6 over and over and over
Trump is punching himself in the face just fine there, repeatedly trying to claim it was no big deal and his supporters were peaceful and allowed in and that it’s all Nancy Pelosi’s fault. Joe has thrown some punches, but if someone has a takeaway at all about Jan 6th, it’s going to be that Trump is pretending it didn’t happen.
-
77.
I’m not living in hell.
I live in the greatest country – the United States of America.
-
78.
@3Sice: Is that a quote or you’re saying that yourself?
-
79.
Oh, are we no longer dooooomed?
-
80.
@Mousebumples: Kamala would verbally eviscerate that fool, while looking absolutely fabulous doing it.
-
81.
Over at kos, Mark has long since thrown in the towel:
UPDATE: Thursday, Jun 27, 2024 · 10:32:50 PM EDT · Mark Sumner
Every single round of this might as well be “Mr. Trump, will you now lie to us for two minutes?”
Thank of all the time CNN could have saved pretending to make up questions.
-
82.
Dumb dumb makes it easy.
-
83.
@Frankensteinbeck: Trumpov is pretending so much shit didn’t happen, or did happen like VA funding, HBCU funding, or insulin price decrease. Always trying to take credit for shit he didn’t do.
-
84.
@UncleEbeneezer: So much easier to do that when you’ve got bot armies simultaneously pushing the pro narrative you want for your side and also fomenting conflict in the discourse for the other side.
We have huge operational disadvantages because there’s no centralized propaganda machine working for us.
-
85.
Maddow pointing that Biden got stronger, in both voice/answers, as the night went on; Trumpov was the inverse. Became more flustered as the night went on.
-
86.
I haven’t been watching the debate, but from following people’s reactions, I think the biggest loser here might be CNN.
It doesn’t sound like Trump has been doing himself any favours either.
-
87.
Summer at Teh Orange summarizes it best:
Trump’s tactic is simply to never bother answer the question he was asked,
This whole format is a joke. CNN is not only not correcting Trump when he absolutely lies, they’re doing nothing to get him to answer the questions. They might as well not have questions.
They could just give Trump a rally and it would be the same thing, because he’s not bothering to answer a thing. Trump is just going to talk.
F**k, CNN. This isn’t a debate. It’s just blocking off minutes for Trump to lie.
Tonight might be a mess but the Biden campaign has shown how adroit it can be using episodes like this.
-
88.
Biden got exponentially better after the first 25 mins, and Trump got exponentially worse after that time too.
Biden sounded better, and sharper, even though his reported cold was a hamper.
Trump started word-salading pretty quickly, and he keeps going back to a bunch of buzzwords to excite his Fascist Cult…and not much else.
Does it make me concerned? Sure, but I’m concerned that Biden isn’t crushing Convicted Felon Donald Trump by 15 points because…come the fuck on, people.
Anyone who was taking their cyanide pulls before 945pm EST did so prematurely.
Anyone who thinks this was the best Biden performance ever needs to pull off their rose colored glasses.
Maddow basically just said what I was thinking too. They traded places of strength after the first 25-35 mins.
Of course now the talking heads are going to say things about whether he should even be in the race so.
