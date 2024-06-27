Josh Marshall often makes the point that understanding pro wrestling is a key to understanding Trump. This is especially true for events like tonight’s debate. I stopped watching pro wresting as a kid, so I’m not planning to watch the debate to see just which rules Trump breaks and what new batshit ideas he trots out. I’ll be more interested in the takes and vibes, since those will fan out into social media and influence the undecided / sometimes voters who will decide this election mainly by their choice of whether to stay home or come out and vote.

The Biden campaign’s decision to push Trump into an early debate was probably driven by a combination of wanting to put Trump’s decline on stage, to show that Biden is still sharp, and to get people focused on the contrast between the actual two candidates rather than whatever bullshit is circulating on Grandma’s Facebook page. I mean, it’s worth a try. They were smart in ignoring the debate commission, thereby getting rid of some of the stupid stuff the commission insists on, like having a live audience. The ability to mute mics is also a good thing. Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have the ability to be decent moderators, but I’ll bet a shiny quarter that the ref working efforts of Trump’s army of ass lickers will keep the moderators from turning in a Kyle Clark debate performance.

Anyway, my expectations are some Trump “norm busting” (read: rude asshole behavior), a decent performance by Biden where any mis-step he makes will be amplified on right-wing media, and an event that will be quickly forgotten by most unengaged voters, if they even pay attention in the first place. Biden has always been a just OK debater, which is fine — Obama wasn’t that great either. As Steve M pointed out, it would be great if Democrats started talking about the 140 officers injured during Jan 6, and maybe there will be a couple of Jan 6 questions that at least make Trump struggle a bit. Otherwise, he’ll shit talk his way through the thing, as he always does.

We know what Trump’s like as President. We know what Biden’s like as President. The notion that 90 minutes (minus commercials, bleagh) will change any minds is pretty far fetched when you think about it.