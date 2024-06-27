Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Debating a Chaos Agent Leads to Chaos

Debating a Chaos Agent Leads to Chaos

Josh Marshall often makes the point that understanding pro wrestling is a key to understanding Trump.  This is especially true for events like tonight’s debate.  I stopped watching pro wresting as a kid, so I’m not planning to watch the debate to see just which rules Trump breaks and what new batshit ideas he trots out.  I’ll be more interested in the takes and vibes, since those will fan out into social media and influence the undecided / sometimes voters who will decide this election mainly by their choice of whether to stay home or come out and vote.

The Biden campaign’s decision to push Trump into an early debate was probably driven by a combination of wanting to put Trump’s decline on stage, to show that Biden is still sharp, and to get people focused on the contrast between the actual two candidates rather than whatever bullshit is circulating on Grandma’s Facebook page.  I mean, it’s worth a try.   They were smart in ignoring the debate commission, thereby getting rid of some of the stupid stuff the commission insists on, like having a live audience.  The ability to mute mics is also a good thing.  Jake Tapper and Dana Bash have the ability to be decent moderators, but I’ll bet a shiny quarter that the ref working efforts of Trump’s army of ass lickers will keep the moderators from turning in a Kyle Clark debate performance.

Anyway, my expectations are some Trump “norm busting” (read:  rude asshole behavior), a decent performance by Biden where any mis-step he makes will be amplified on right-wing media, and an event that will be quickly forgotten by most unengaged voters, if they even pay attention in the first place.  Biden has always been a just OK debater, which is fine — Obama wasn’t that great either.    As Steve M pointed out, it would be great if Democrats started talking about the 140 officers injured during Jan 6, and maybe there will be a couple of Jan 6 questions that at least make Trump struggle a bit.  Otherwise, he’ll shit talk his way through the thing, as he always does.

We know what Trump’s like as President.  We know what Biden’s like as President.  The notion that 90 minutes (minus commercials, bleagh) will change any minds is pretty far fetched when you think about it.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • fancycwabs
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • JPL
  • kindness
  • Mike E
  • RandomMonster
  • Renie
  • rikyrah
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      JPL

      It’s time for President Biden to use the snake story against trump, because he told us who he was.   Maybe call it a shark instead.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Renie

      I’m reading trump is ahead in swing states.  If this is true, I will never understand how so many Americans can be so ignorant and evil to support this disgusting human being.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      RandomMonster

      I’m gonna watch the debate, at least some of it, just to judge for myself each side’s strategy (like Trump has strategy…I crack myself up) and each guy’s performance. Unfortunately, I have an appointment tomorrow so I can’t drink my way through it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      ArchTeryx

      Reposted from dead thread:

      If the SCOTUS overturns Chevron the civil service side of the federal government is effectively powerless. All regulatory power would promptly devolve to the states since Congress is perpetually gridlocked, which effectively means no more federal agencies with any power. That’s effectively pulling the doomsday switch on Republican government in this country.

      And that’s the point where I think the federal government – starting with Biden – needs to have its Andrew Jackson moment and simply declare the decision null and void, the court arrogating itself power it is not allowed to have. The Supreme Court does not have the power to make us into the Holy Roman Empire, and they should be summarily called out on it and ignored.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      rikyrah

      I believe NOT having an audience is the best thing about tonight.

      Biden can only answer the questions given.

      Ready for the Orange Menace to be who he is.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Baud: One advantage of being a leftcoaster is that the thing starts at six.

      Not sure I want to watch Trump as I eat dinner though.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Obama may not be a fantastic debater, but his zingers are first class.  “Please proceed, governor.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      The Kreskin in me assumes Trump is going to bray and howl like a stuck wild critter.  I suspect he’ll try to prowl the stage again (Hillary redux) when his mic is cut and shout over Biden and the moderators.

      Really CNN needed to go with locked soundproof booths since a ball gag would be a tad unseemingly.

      Also too, it’ll be minutes before chopped up and faked videos of the debate get released and those will be the one’s right wing media will push.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      We know what Trump’s like as President.  We know what Biden’s like as President.  The notion that 90 minutes (minus commercials, bleagh) will change any minds is pretty far fetched when you think about it.

      Lots assumptions about “we” in this take.

      I think we’re clearly seeing that “we” include a lot of voters who make their choices based on other factors than the ones valued by the Balloon Juice readership. So I strongly disagree with this take.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike E

      @schrodingers_cat: White supremacy is in its end stages, and “polls” are a means to an end. We must not ignore the aims and methods being deployed here which serve to demoralize us into not taking action to combat it.

      Reply

