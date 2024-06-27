On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

During my long distance hikes through mostly desert country, with a few routes through more temperate country thrown in here and there, one of the highlights for me is the local flora. This bug was planted in me by my mother when I was a young boy while we were hiking in the mountains during summer vacations.

She, sadly, lacked any formal education owing to the time, place and family she was born into. By the time she had accomplished the Münchhausen feat of pulling herself by her hair out of that morass, it was too late since the educational system was not accommodating for late bloomers in general, and late-blooming women in particular. She would have made a fine botanist. As it was, she became an avid gardener, a keen and sharp observer of plant life who could tell you at the drop of a hat how what you were looking at was related to other plants or to what she had in her garden, including the Latin names. Quite remarkable!

She never cared much for my hiking adventures, being afraid that I was taking too many risks, but when the pictures of plants came out, she was all eyes and ears. So this submission is in memory of my mother who passed away eight months ago at the ripe old age of 101.

It is also in honor of those of you who get up early on a Sunday morning to decide of which plants to order too many varieties of seeds of or run out to save a precious flower from an impending summer thunder storm. That’s apart from all the weeding, pruning, watering, mulching. I am very familiar with these travails, even if I do not partake as an apartment dweller who spends six months of the year out in the backcountry, for now at least.

I will split this up into two parts, one dealing with desert plants, or, more precisely, plants that I encountered in the deserts of Utah and Arizona, and one with pictures from temperate zones, California, Wyoming and the Pyrenees.