On The Road – TKH – My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

TKH

During my long distance hikes through mostly desert country, with a few routes through more temperate country thrown in here and there, one of the highlights for me is the local flora. This bug was planted in me by my mother when I was a young boy while we were hiking in the mountains during summer vacations.

She, sadly, lacked any formal education owing to the time, place and family she was born into. By the time she had accomplished the Münchhausen feat of pulling herself by her hair out of that morass, it was too late since the educational system was not accommodating for late bloomers in general, and late-blooming women in particular. She would have made a fine botanist. As it was, she became an avid gardener, a keen and sharp observer of plant life who could tell you at the drop of a hat how what you were looking at was related to other plants or to what she had in her garden, including the Latin names. Quite remarkable!

She never cared much for my hiking adventures, being afraid that I was taking too many risks, but when the pictures of plants came out, she was all eyes and ears. So this submission is in memory of my mother who passed away eight months ago at the ripe old age of 101.

It is also in honor of those of you who get up early on a Sunday morning to decide of which plants to order too many varieties of seeds of or run out to save a precious flower from an impending summer thunder storm. That’s apart from all the weeding, pruning, watering, mulching. I am very familiar with these travails, even if I do not partake as an apartment dweller who spends six months of the year out in the backcountry, for now at least.

I will split this up into two parts, one dealing with desert plants, or, more precisely, plants that I encountered in the deserts of Utah and Arizona, and one with pictures from temperate zones, California, Wyoming and the Pyrenees.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 9
Mogollon Rim Arizona

The tufted evening primrose (Oenothera caespitosa) often found on talus slopes, but here on the forest floor

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 8

Kingcup cactus a member of the hedgehog cactus family (Echinocereus triglochidiatus).

I love it when I come around a corner while hiking through a landscape dominated by kind of drab colors grey, beige or reddish-brown and chance upon one of these bright red cacti.

Sometimes you have to wind your way through fields of these and then I could do with out the thorns. But you  won’t get one without the other, and nobody ask my opinion anyway.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 7
Utah

Sand Verbena (Abronia sp.), not related to Verbenas, the common name notwithstanding. They have an absolutely delightful scent. and believe me, after hiking through the desert for a few weeks anything that smells delightfully is very welcome!

Often found in sandy washes as here, where you ask yourself how they can possibly survive.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 6
Death Hollow above Hackberry canyon, SW Utah

prairie spiderwort or western spiderwort (Tradescantia occidentalis)

I encountered this first while crossing Southwest Utah in Spring of 2019 on a bench above Hackberry canyon, not before and not after, where it was dominating.

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 5
Death Hollow above Hackberry canyon, SW Utah

This either a variegated form of Tradescantia occidentalis, the prairie spiderwort, or another species, or another species, Tradescantia ohiensis. The plant ID app is not consistent

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 4

The glory of Texas ( I am sorry, I’d never have thought that I would have to type these words) (Thelocactus bicolor)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 3

Mariposa lily (Chalocortus sp.)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 2
SW Utah

Plains pricklypear (Opuntia polyacantha)

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert 1
SW Utah

Smallflower fishhook cactus (Sclerocactus parviflorus)

Look at the end of the thorns! And be careful not to step on the real thing in real life, pulling out the thorns will be doing some damage!

On The Road - TKH - My Backcountry Garden Part 1: In the desert
Mogollon Rim , AZApril 16, 2024

Bitterroot (Lewisia sp.) This was the first time that I have seen this. I am wondering whether this gives the Bitterroot valley in Wyoming its name and whether the “Lewis” in the Latin name is the Lewis of Lewis and Clark? (Google to the rescue: it is named for not by Meriwether Lewis.

