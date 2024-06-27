Well, unfortunately, my wife, a normie, wanted to watch the debate. We watched it together. Here’s my frank take:
- Biden looked terrible. Bronzer!
- The moderation was awful. An 8th grader could have done as well by watching the clock and reeling off questions. This is especially true when you have a liar like Trump involved.
- Biden perked up towards the end but overall I think he missed the mark. He tried to pack too much into every question and that worked against him.
- Trump did his best to lose by circling back on things that pricked his ego. He also spouted a bunch of nonsense that might turn off people who have a clue.
- Biden’s closing statement didn’t mention the word “abortion”. That was a miss.
Overall, I think debates don’t matter that much, and this one matters less since we’re a long way from the election. But, we all should steel ourselves for a negative turn in the polls and bad media reactions. This was not a good debate for Joe Biden. He stumbled at the start and recovered pretty well. This was not a good debate for CNN. They allowed Trump to platform lies with basically zero pushback. If it wasn’t a good debate for Biden, and it wasn’t a good debate for CNN, we have to recognize that it was a good debate for the other person on the stage. I don’t think debates matter that much, but here we are.
