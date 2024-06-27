Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Post-Debate Thread

Post-Debate Thread

by | 154 Comments

This post is in: 

Post-Debate Thread

Well, unfortunately, my wife, a normie, wanted to watch the debate.  We watched it together.  Here’s my frank take:

  • Biden looked terrible.  Bronzer!
  • The moderation was awful.  An 8th grader could have done as well by watching the clock and reeling off questions.  This is especially true when you have a liar like Trump involved.
  • Biden perked up towards the end but overall I think he missed the mark.  He tried to pack too much into every question and that worked against him.
  • Trump did his best to lose by circling back on things that pricked his ego.  He also spouted a bunch of nonsense that might turn off people who have a clue.
  • Biden’s closing statement didn’t mention the word “abortion”.  That was a miss.

Overall, I think debates don’t matter that much, and this one matters less since we’re a long way from the election.  But, we all should steel ourselves for a negative turn in the polls and bad media reactions.  This was not a good debate for Joe Biden.  He stumbled at the start and recovered pretty well.  This was not a good debate for CNN.  They allowed Trump to platform lies with basically zero pushback.  If it wasn’t a good debate for Biden, and it wasn’t a good debate for CNN, we have to recognize that it was a good debate for the other person on the stage. I don’t think debates matter that much, but here we are.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    154Comments

    1. 1.

      cmorenc

      The CNN commetariat post-debate is: Biden’s performance was a disaster, and failed to parry Trump’s numerous lies.  And Democrats are post-debate in panic mode – and Biden should consider stepping aside.

      Ugh.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Usual greatness from Driftglass on Twitter:

      Some pissed off dude like most of us here: CNN is giving free airtime to a torrent of lies, unchecked.

      Driftglass: It’s not a glitch, it’s a business model.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debit

      At the end of the day, I think no one had their minds changed.  I am going to vote for Biden no matter what.  Trumpers are going to vote for Trump no matter what. Undecided voters don’t even know there was a debate.

      No kidding, I was hoping for a West Wing moment where Biden came in like a very nice shark and ripped Trump apart.  But Sorkin didn’t script this and we have to accept it wasn’t great and move on.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Archon

      The beginning looked like the debate would be a catastrophe but I thought Biden found his footing and got some zingers in.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Trump did his best to lose by circling back on things that pricked his ego. He also spouted a bunch of nonsense that might turn off people who have a clue.

      My two cents this will be the keep, since it makes for good comedy routine fooder.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chris

      Overall, I think debates don’t matter that much, and this one matters less since we’re a long way from the election.  But, we all should steel ourselves for a negative turn in the polls and bad media reactions.

      That’s the main thing.  It’s less the debates and more the coverage of them that ends up making the difference.  (IIRC, a furious media blitz in 2000 essentially turned a Bush v. Gore debate that most people thought Gore won into an “everybody knows Gore lost” in an especially egregious example).

      Fingers crossed that it doesn’t make a critical difference.  Also that Biden, like Obama, is able to bounce back, although the fact that the next debate is in September is one hell of a gap to let narratives form in.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      @cmorenc: How the hell could a candidate step aside after the primaries? Not exactly how democracies work — the people have spoken, who cares what they said?

      Obviously too much to ask that the talking heads analyzing tne debate have any analytic chops.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      I didn’t see the debate, but let me add a historical perspective:

      Obama lost the first debate against Romney and there was general panic, yet things work out well.

      In 1984 Reagan lost the first debate badly to Mondale.  It’s sparked strong scrutiny about his age, his supporters even panicked.  But he recovered for the second debate and received the second term.

      Hillary beat Dump decisively in the first 2016 debate.  Outside events had a larger effect than any of the debates.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      People who are persuaded by a Gish Gallop of lies aren’t the people we’re attempting to persuade to vote with us.

      It’s early.  Joe did fine.  He made a strong case that he’s working on good policies and more good policies are coming.

      “You’re a whiner” is a great line, and it’s accurate.

      Don’t panic.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Grover Gardner

      I’m very, very sorry to say that I was shocked.  Biden really looked and sounded awful, 110 years old, and he struggled to cram in all this “good stuff” he’s doing and is going to do–if you could make it out between his stuttering and stumbling.  Anyone who questioned his health and acuity surely came away with a decisive answer to both.  Won’t change my vote–I’m confident he can run the country–but…Oy!  In contrast, Trump sounded strong and crisp–nutty as always–but in control of himself.  That surprised me too.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      What Biden has missed is that Trump creates his own reality (as all the other GOP) it’s how every GOP presidential candidate have debated. They lie their ass off, and the moderators are not there to correct them because rightly, that’s your problem not theirs.

      What Joe needed to do is not even answer the questions – just keep attacking Trump and Trump’s ego. Just keep pushing him on his 34 convictions – when he lies. Just keep pushing “yeah, that’s exactly what would a 34 count convicted felon would say” and you keep repeating that over and over again. You don’t have to say anything else. Repeatedly.

      The media is going to say something negative regardless – but who gives a shit. Just keep repeating the same answers.

      That is the “debate” Biden’s team should have prepped him for.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      EarthWindFire

      @Chris: A lot will happen between now and September that can overshadow that narrative. Trump’s sentencing, for instance.

      In the meantime, best thing Democrats can do is stop panicking and move on. Joe Biden is not the only winning presidential candidate who had a bad debate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      @cmorenc: In memory of our late great commenter efgoldman,

      fk ’em…

      I don’t know, I figure the work ahead is not changed by much.  Volume of crap from the horse-race loving media will get cranked up for a while, but now the Biden Harris campaign and Vote Vets and all have some more clips of the other guy’s lunacy and shilling for white supremacists to put in some more ads.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      @Chris: As my currently totally despondent husband is insisting, Why would Trump agree to a second debate? By most people’s measure, Trump won. Why risk a loss?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Michael Bersin

      “…we have to recognize that it was a good debate for the other person on the stage.”

      Only if we concede that incessant lying and gaslighting are a win for the attendee (never graduated) of The Nathan Thurm School of Discourse.

      “…Listen. Strange women lying in ponds distributing swords is no basis for a system of government. Supreme executive power derives from a mandate from the masses, not from some farcical aquatic ceremony…”

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SenyorDave

      The only way Biden could step aside is if there is a true health emergency or family health emergency.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      cmorenc

      Trump thinks he got what he needed out of tonight’s debate – and will probably back out of the second debate because he doesn’t need it.   And he may be right in terms of political judgment.  Expect GOP ads highlighting Biden’s most halting moments tonight.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Barbara

      @Chris: ​My feeling at this point is that most people tune out political coverage. I know I do. They are mostly talking to each other. I didn’t watch because I just loathe every modern debate format I have ever seen and watching Trump and hearing his voice makes me ill.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Ohio Mom:

      As my currently totally despondent husband is insisting, Why would Trump agree to a second debate? By most people’s measure, Trump won. Why risk a loss?

      Tell your husband that he definitely will agree because his ego will demand it.  He thinks he won and he’ll want to wipe the floor with Biden at the next debate.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Noskilz

      I think Biden did well on substance, but on appearances left a lot to be desired – the big line of attack the trumpalos push is “sleepy joe” and he did come across as kind of old and tired rather than old and feisty.

      Biden frequently had an air of loathing about him when he was listening to Trump blather, and I kind of wish he channeled that kind of energy into his responses, but whatever.

      For people who care about what is said, Biden did well, for people who just care about how something is said, not so great.

      Trump just pitched obvious nonsense, but for those who don’t know or don’t care about that, he did do it a bit more energetically.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Splitting Image

      My two takeaways are that Trump didn’t care what questions he was being asked and CNN didn’t care that he wasn’t answering them.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      gene108

      Biden’s old and his stutter got the better of him.

      His voice has been getting weaker throughout this term in office.

      Trump will always be loud.

      Joe really needed a “will you shut up, man” moment. He couldn’t do it.

      My solace is Obama performed badly during the first debate with Romney and the other debates Obama clearly did better than Romney.

      I think this will matter somewhat. Trump didn’t seem old. Biden seemed old. With EC, and close margins in Georiga, Arizona, etc. we need every vote.

      Also, can we sue the SCOTUS and Judge Cannon for election interference? If those cases had gone to trial already, and Trump was found guilty – as he has been in all his other trials – it’d have an impact on this election.

      Trump is a brash showman. That’s his strongest skill. Get in front of people and sound supremely confident, even is what he’s saying is bullshit. CNN let him do it without any interruption.

      I am bummed that this will be a close election because of the fucking Electoral College. Fucking EC didn’t work as intended and the 12th Amendment just lets it lie dormant for most of the time before the monster wakens like it did in 2000, 2016, and might have in 2020 if Pence did what Trump wanted.

      The worship of the Founding Fathers as infallible men is one of the biggest reasons we’re stuck with shit like the EC.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ohio Mom

      I gotta turn in. I have to be up early to feed my vacationing neighbor’s neurotic dog. And let her out in the back yard where she will hide behind the bushes until the mid-day walker shows up.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Anne Laurie

      Looks like nobody’s gonna change their minds after this debate… which was exactly what all the smart people (and also me) predicted.

      Biden came armed with (rather too many) facts, never the best message against a congenital liar like TFG. Joe *did* loosen up quite a bit as the debate went forward, and there will be some great clips from his social media team using his facial expressions, too.

      Trump spent his time lying & bragging — none of it was new, but all of it can be weaponized by Democratic operatives.

      My hope is that President Biden and his team learn from this, and that he shows up for the second debate prepped to do nothing but mock TFG’s bottomless neediness and dishonesty.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Avalune

      @Noskilz:

      “Biden frequently had an air of loathing about him when he was listening to Trump blather, and I kind of wish he channeled that kind of energy into his responses, but whatever.”

      I dunno how else anyone could look at that blowhard.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @gene108:

      I am bummed that this will be a close election because of the fucking Electoral College. Fucking EC didn’t work as intended and the 12th Amendment just lets it lie dormant for most of the time before the monster wakens like it did in 2000, 2016, and might have in 2020 if Pence did what Trump wanted.

      The worship of the Founding Fathers as infallible men is one of the biggest reasons we’re stuck with shit like the EC.

      All true, but if the numbers went the other way for the current Republicans (i.e., all R’s lived in cities and D’s were rural), they’d be yelling about how the founders wanted a “living document” and would be proposing tons of amendments.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mai Naem mobile

      AI would have done a better job moderating than Tapper and Bash. Honestly what was the point of having them there.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      debit

      Listening to Biden speak to a crowd and he sounds great.  Maybe not having an audience hurt him more than Trump.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      catclub

      Biden did a terrible job with numbers. He nearly had a great zinger on 6-4 and 225 pounds and then got it confused. gaah

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Anne Laurie:Looks like nobody’s gonna change their minds after this debate… which was exactly what all the smart people (and also me) predicted.

      the narrative about the candidates is Biden old and Trump lives in bullshitland, and that wasn’t changed.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @$8 blue check mistermix:

      That makes me think about how the GOP would be reacting now to a 5-4 liberal majority court now if Obama had successfully appointed Garland and Hillary had won in 2016. Trump would’ve played sore loser then, just as he did in 2020. I can’t help but think they’d have followed as similar path to now and outright tried to ignore SCOTUS decisions

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cmorenc

      @Ohio Mom:

      @cmorenc: How the hell could a candidate step aside after the primaries? Not exactly how democracies work — the people have spoken, who cares what they said?

      The point is: that Biden did not present himself well enough tonight to counter the spin that he’s too old – he had too many moments when he lost his train of thought and stumbled to complete thoughts, whereas Trump coherently spun out his lies.  And there is post-debate a media chorus reinforcing this impression.

      We were hoping for a performance like Biden did crushing Paul Ryan, but honestly, he had a bad night.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      SW

      This doesn’t change much if anything but I think it revealed that Biden’s advisors and prep people are not very good.  The combination of incompetence and confidence is often lethal.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Splitting Image:

      My two takeaways are that Trump didn’t care what questions he was being asked and CNN didn’t care that he wasn’t answering them. 

      Surprised CNN didn’t ask about Hillary’s emails.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      By the way, I know I haven’t been as present as I used to be, but whatever happened to commenter Jim, Foolish Literalist? I haven’t seem him lately when I’ve lurked

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I watched big chunks of it.  I don’t like debates and I don’t like listening to Trump, but I figured I should see what’s happening rather than listening to reviews.

      The media is going to scream about how Democrats are losing, panic panic panic.  They’ve been doing that nonstop since I started paying attention decades ago.

      We’re hyper-fixated on wanting Biden to sound firm and powerful and make zingers.  We’re terrified of him sounding old, and if things go bad even briefly, we stop taking things in and panic.  This misses a lot else that went on.  Trump got to lie, but his lies were nutso.  It doesn’t help you if you get to lie but your lies are so obvious they still hurt you.  His ranting about immigrants is going to sound creepy as fuck to anybody not in his base.  He repeatedly denied Jan 6th, and that doesn’t go over well with people who remember it happening.  Sounding strong and dynamic as you talk about how you aced cognitive tests isn’t a great look.  Sorry, it isn’t.

      Biden sounded old.  Trump sounded like a deranged asshole.

      My takeaway is that despite media attempts to assure us Democrats are dooooomed, the only long term result will be Democrats hitting Trump on claiming that everyone wanted Roe vs Wade ended.  Trump gave almost the worst possible answer on the biggest issue of the election, and that’s not going to disappear.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      gene108

      @Another Scott:

      People who are persuaded by a Gish Gallop of lies aren’t the people we’re attempting to persuade to vote with us.

      I disagree.

      All the fund raising Ballon-Juice is doing this cycle and did in earlier cycles is to get the irregular voter who makes their decisions on god knows what criteria to turn out to vote.

      A talking head on CNN immediately said Biden stepping aside might be an option Democrats should consider.

      Biden’s greatest weakness is the fact he’s old and age has caught up to him physically. His voice weaker than in 2020. His gait is more shambling. I don’t think there’s any real way to cover it up.

      Plus, with age President Biden might not have the control he needs over his stutter. His stutter really kicked in at the start of the debate and throughout the debate. That’s what tripped him up at first.

      Media’s already set the narrative that Biden is clearly too old and should step aside, if my brief take of the CNN post-debate coverage is anything to go on.

      The real problem is if the narrative sets in that Biden’s too old, rather than Trump’s a convicted felon.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      oldgold

      It was a horrible night for our Republic.

      The terrible truth is that at this time in his life Biden is a very poor candidate.  Believe your eyes.

      I fear we need a black swan to land in our political pond. Otherwise, the future appears damn grim. 

      Reply
    59. 59.

      cmorenc

      @Anne Laurie:

      My hope is that President Biden and his team learn from this, and that he shows up for the second debate prepped to do nothing but mock TFG’s bottomless neediness and dishonesty.

      There won’t be a second debate.  Trump’s take from tonight is that there is no advantage for him to a 2nd debate, he accomlplished what he needed to tonight.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Grover Gardner: I’m not confident he could run the country for another 4 years, but I am confident Kamala and the dem party can run it better than Trump or any maga Republican.  I’m voting for the dem party and it’s policies and the sanity of Biden and his VP.

      However, the election is going to be close and we needed to shave a few more points to our side by any means available. This debate sure isn’t gonna do that. People like to say, “debates don’t matter,” this doesn’t matter, that doesn’t matter…however, when talking about a margin of a few percentage points in a few swing states…actually all the things that “don’t matter” kind of do matter (because they all always did matter a little bit and now the little bit is the margin).

      Reply
    61. 61.

      dimmsdale

      I’m watching Biden on MSNBC at the post-debate watch party, and THAT’s the guy I wanted to see in the debate: energetic, fiery, enthusiastic. I’m putting his debate performance down to ABYSMAL prep by staffers (there’s no excuse for his not being prepped to handle Trump’s Gish Gallops), the somewhat confusing structure of the debate, Joe trying to honestly respond to a festoon of lies (in the Trump attacks/Biden responds dynamic always disadvantages the responder) and the absolutely scandalous lack of any obligation whatever on the part of Bash and Tapper to act like journalists, instead of a couple of ciphers standing on the sidewalk watching the traffic go by. Biden should have been prepped to present in the debate, the way he did in the watch party.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      gene108

      I wish someone with a platform would point out that America’s been running presidential elections every four years, since 1788.

      Trump is implying by saying there’s massive fraud in 2020 that after 230+ years, our fellow Americans are stupid or corrupt or incompetent to run a fair election. That should be an insult to this country, but so many people are fascist curious now, I’m not sure it’d matter.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Soprano2

      Biden’s problem was that he thought facts and being truthful mattered. Turns out that to the press and some “top Democrats” all that mattered was how he looked and sounded. I wish he had preceded every response to TCFG with “for someone who was convicted of 34 felonies” or “as someone who is still facing felony charges in three different cases”. He should have said it over and over.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Splitting Image

      On reflection, I think the GOP figured out how to square the circle we were wondering about last week: would Trump show up to the debate or would he chicken out?

      Here’s our answer: they figured out a way to do both. Trump showed up to the place where the debate was being held and spoke when his microphone was on, but he didn’t actually debate. You could cut out Biden and the moderators from the footage and what you’d be left with is a televised Trump rally. By answering the moderators’ questions, Biden was more or less debating against himself.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @cmorenc:

      There won’t be a second debate. Trump’s take from tonight is that there is no advantage for him to a 2nd debate, he accomlplished what he needed to tonight.

      No, his huge ego will compel him to agree to second debate

      Reply
    67. 67.

      hrprogressive

      “On the substance, Biden won the debate” – Gavin Newsome.

      Will that fix one less than stellar performance? No.

      But that’s more of what we need to hear.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      catclub

      dmsilev caught it:

      “Take a look at what he said he is and take a look at what he is” Heh.

      That was when Trump said he is probably better now than 20 years ago.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      w_seattle

      While I wish that Biden had started off a bit better, he was overall OK. And a poor initial debate performance for an incumbent is actually expected regardless (see James Fallows talking about this for Obama). Will be curious to see if there’s a second debate — Trump dropped seeds a couple of times that there shouldn’t even be a debate.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @SW: yep. They apparently prepped him like it’s 2016. We often comment that Trump is incapable of learning. What I see is that Democratic campaigns cannot learn. There was not a reason in the world for Biden to prep on policy and numbers. None. Yet per reports, that’s all they did.

      ah well.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      mrmoshpotato

      @zhena gogolia: At my parents’ – we watched Dump’s CNN shitshow.  Now The Daily Show.

      I really hate Stewart’s both sider bullshit for the sake of “comedy.”

      I hated it on The Daily Show – like letting John McCain lie to Jon’s face – and I still hate it now.

      Right now – “Both of these men should be using performance enhancing drugs.”

      GET FUCKED, JON STEWART!

      Reply
    74. 74.

      hrprogressive

      Biden Camp needs Gavin Newsome everywhere. He’s coming across really well, and pushing back on the “but both sides” nonsense from Alex Wagner.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      gene108

      @cain:

      What Joe needed to do is not even answer the questions – just keep attacking Trump and Trump’s ego. Just keep pushing him on his 34 convictions – when he lies. Just keep pushing “yeah, that’s exactly what would a 34 count convicted felon would say” and you keep repeating that over and over again. You don’t have to say anything else. Repeatedly.

      Some people, even on this here almost 10,000 blog, want the Biden campaign and Biden to highlight all his accomplishments and not just attack Trump.

      I think it’s a stupid idea. Get people to remember all the negative feelings they had about Trump and means going negative almost all the fucking time.

      I think his campaign people were hearing about people wanted to know what Biden’s done for them.

      Save that for the glossy TV ads in September.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      SenyorDave

      @hrprogressive: He won on substance by default.  Trump always loses on substance, but Biden needed to hit it out of the ballpark on substance and he didn’t.  Missed opportunities, time wasted on golf, he could have mentioned how much time Trump spent playing golf

      He might have mentioned that Trump faces time in the slammer just to get his goat.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      catclub

      @gene108: That should be an insult to this country,

       

      Biden got better responding when trump kept saying that the US is in a terrible place now. I can think of better responses… now, at home.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Betty

      On MSNBC Gavin Newsome telling everyone to get a grip. The guy has been a great President. Substance. Understanding the stakes. Alex is annoying.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Patricia Kayden

      @cmorenc: This is the problem with the left. We’re quick to throw our people off the cliff if they don’t perform perfectly. The right embraces their trolls no matter what.
      I didn’t watch the debate. I will be voting for President Biden. Period.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @gene108:

      I think his campaign people were hearing about people wanted to know what Biden’s done for them.

      I hear a lot, here on BJ and on the news, people saying that Biden needs to let people know about his accomplishments.  It particularly comes up in regard to black voters.  Well, if anyone watched that debate and that was what they were wondering, Biden knocked it out of the fucking park.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      hrprogressive

      @Quinerly: ​
       

      He is doing a great job of selling the big picture here.

      Which, again, the big picture is far more important.

      Biden may not have been on fire, but he’s the only thing standing between us and The Trump Reich.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      different-church-lady

      We needed like sixteen home runs to feel better, and we didn’t get them.

      I won’t get much sleep tonight, but I’m still not slitting my wrists.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Juju

      I figured Biden stressed his vocal cords or something like that. The cold makes more sense. Biden is doing better at his appearance at the watch party. He improved through the debate and his replies were for the most part accurate and coherent.  I’m glad I got to see more typical Joe, with the sly grin and occasional snort when something was a knee deep lie.  Trump started out well but devolved to his typical me, me, me,  I did everything better, in fact perfectly.  Also lie, lie, lie, and lie some more.  Trump started well, for him, Biden did not. Biden ended better, Trump just sounded borderline nuts at the end.  When one uses the “I didn’t sleep with a porn star”, line in a debate, that’s not a good moment

      I just donated $25 to Biden. I’m taking Gaven Newsome’s advice and doing more, worrying  less.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Soprano2

      One guy on CNN said TCFG sounded strong, but he has terrible policies and all he did was lie, and that Biden told the truth and had good policies but sounded weak. I wish Biden had pointed out that TCFG wants to deport 11 million people, and I wish he had mentioned Project 2025.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @dimmsdale: I’m watching Biden on MSNBC at the post-debate watch party, and THAT’s the guy I wanted to see in the debate: energetic, fiery, enthusiastic.

      Hmm, the conspiratorial minded could be forgiven for thinking maybe the plan along was give Trump enough rope to hang himself? Figure, the Maga hats are unreachable, Biden wants the wafflers, and now everyone is want to see Trump “crushing” Biden and hear the kind of BS Trumps spews.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Mike E

      1. I’m way more bummed about the Phillies shitting the bed vs. the Marlins at home tbh.
      2. CNN is an IQ test: if you tune in to it you have failed. Same for every other channel.
      3. Put on your big boy/girl pants, don’t be suckers for all the baldfaced grifters making you panic like idiots and get out there with the singular purpose of denying the fascists their end goal of getting what they want from you.
      Reply
    94. 94.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      It particularly comes up in regard to black voters.

      I’m kinda confused as to why this is. Maybe I’m wrong, but my impression is that African Americans as a group are generally very plugged in to politics, because it affects them broadly more than white people, for obvious reasons. Black Dem voters were and are vital to Dem successes. Why wouldn’t they know about Biden’s accomplishments?

      Reply
    95. 95.

      dimmsdale

      @Chief Oshkosh: There are messaging experts (as opposed to the same tired band of ‘consultants’, who have shat the messaging bed for decades) who could have prepped Joe MUCH more effectively, to avoid what you’re talking about: Anat Shenker-Osorio being one. I also think CNN should never be trusted with another debate EVER, for reasons I mentioned earlier

      The other thing a ‘bad night for Biden’ does is knock any sense of complacency out of our heads. If I was going to write postcards to voters, I’m gonna write BEAUCOUP postcards now.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Mike E: CNN is an IQ test: if you tune in to it you have failed. Same for every other channel.

      The man speaks truth here.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      catclub

      @Soprano2: I wish Biden had pointed out that TCFG wants to deport 11 million people,

      CNN did try to ask about that. That was one they did NOT follow up on.  Others – accepting the election, and ‘what will you do on climate change’ They did ask a second time – and still got no answer to the question.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Ivan X

      @Quinerly: I mean, the thing is, I know people, and perhaps you do too, in their later years, who can be quite acute. The problem is, it’s not consistent, and once that uncertainty is in your mind, you consider that person’s reliability.

      This outcome was not at all what I was hoping for, but is why I didn’t watch the debate. I always find myself holding my breath when I hear Biden speak and have for years, despite my happiness with his presidency.

      Biden, regardless of his actual competence and abilities, projects being really old, even back in 2020, which invites doubt into his competence and abilities. Trump sounds insane, and hateful, but vigorous.

      I’ve had people angry at me for saying this, but it’s only what my dad and father in law, no spring chickens and no Republicans, have said for years, and they’re not stupid. I’m sad and scared to hear that Biden had a bad night, because, even if he has a good followup debate (if one even happens), the age-related unreliability narrative may persist, which wasn’t a factor for Obama. Obama was “he didn’t do well once but I can now reassess” whereas Biden invites “oh he might not *be* well, at least dependably.”

      I am far from a doomer, and I genuinely don’t think anything is known about the election. but I can’t help but finding myself in a defensive crouch.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Mallard Filmore

      @cmorenc

      Biden’s performance was a disaster, and failed to parry Trump’s numerous lies.

      I do with that Biden had said, “Was anything Trump just said true? I don’t have time to argue against all his lies, so I will answer the moderators’ question instead.”

      Reply
    103. 103.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

       

      And Obama had a bad first debate with Romney too

      The Obama-Romney debates were only a few weeks apart in the fall of 2012. This risk here is Biden’s old and feeble gets cemented into people’s minds. There are people worried about, whether they are right or not, I don’t know.

      One big reason Obama won in 2012 is that Mitt Romney came off as a rich fuckwad who was disconnected from ordinary people. The negatives about how he made his money and his car elevators set the narrative in 2012 that helped Obama.

      Trump’s negatives are really high. People need to be reminded and reminded about it.

      No one really cares what Presidents do, except for political junkies, because most people’s lives don’t change that much from one administration to the next.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Almost Retired

      @gene108:  I agree (and love) this framing.  I’m not going to pretend there was much of a silver lining in this evening, but you’re right that BJs efforts to turnout the irregular voter is an important offset.  Onward!

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Barbara

      @dimmsdale: ​
       If Biden had given back to Trump in kind the reaction would be that they traded insults and were just the same. No doubt there is some pitch perfect style or attitude out there but it doesn’t matter. The media needs its horse race. We are being used. It’s annoying as fuck.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Richard Fox

      I actually was pleased with Biden’s answers to that disgraceful orange man. He was substantive and actually answered questions put to him. Listening to talking heads bemoaning optics is truly a waste of time. That’s my take. Thanks all.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      cain

      @dimmsdale:

      He needs to get preppers who actually understand Trump. It’s not even rocket science! He was entire predictable. It’s fucking stupid that they prepped him for a ‘debate’. Goddam.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      SenyorDave

      I was surprised about one thing, at no point did Trump have one of his “magnets in the ocean” type moments.  I honestly did not think he could go an hour and a half without some truly incoherent rant.  He lies all the time, but that has never really hurt him too much.  I assumed he would say some completely inane shit at some point and it would hurt him, but he never really did.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @cmorenc:

      failed to parry Trump’s numerous lies.

      Actually, I think Biden did that just fine.  Time and again, Trump would come out with bizarre bullshit, and Biden’s answer would be in three parts.  A) Trump is lying.  B) Here is what actually happened, in detail.  C) Here are a bunch of awesome things that I accomplished.

      I think the actual problem is that everyone politically tuned in was hoping for Biden to swagger out on stage and spend the evening beating Trump up with powerful witticisms.  No, we didn’t get that, although Biden did get some hits like that in.  But we didn’t get what we were looking for, so we jump to thinking we got nothing.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      cain

      @Soprano2:

      Biden’s problem was that he thought facts and being truthful mattered. Turns out that to the press and some “top Democrats” all that mattered was how he looked and sounded. I wish he had preceded every response to TCFG with “for someone who was convicted of 34 felonies” or “as someone who is still facing felony charges in three different cases”. He should have said it over and over.

      That’s EXACTLY what i’ve been saying. All he needed to do to prep for this debate was 3-4 canned responses to Trump when he answers a question. Keep hitting him the same way, over and over again.Hit him with his ego – I don’t know why this wasn’t obvious.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Eolirin

      @SenyorDave: We’ll see if “everyone wanted Roe v Wade overturned” has legs, because that may be more significant than anything else if it gets picked up.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      hrprogressive

      So msnbc is now running some voting folks that, apparently, we’re described as “double haters” who don’t like either candidate.

      Allegedly they thought, independent of talking heads, about Biden not being fit for the job. But they also didn’t like Trump.

      These sound like super soft voters either way.

      But like, these are the types of people who may well decide the election.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      dimmsdale

      @Barbara: Agree about not trading insults, and I don’t *think* that’s what I was saying. I suppose I would have preferred Biden to articulate more of a soaring vision of what America STILL needs to have done, rather than trying to bat back Trump’s wiffle balls of lies. I’m not saying this very well, but descending into Trump’s well of grievance, even to correct his lies, is a losing proposition.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      Another Scott

      @Barbara:

      The media needs its horse race.

      Bingo. The media wants a horse race and panicked clicking to see what’s new.

      Eyes on the prizes.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      BellyCat

      Biden, weakly, pursued good faith argument.

      Trump, vigorously, pursued bad faith argument.

      The results are TBD.

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Chris

      @TeezySkeezy:

      However, the election is going to be close and we needed to shave a few more points to our side by any means available. This debate sure isn’t gonna do that. People like to say, “debates don’t matter,” this doesn’t matter, that doesn’t matter…however, when talking about a margin of a few percentage points in a few swing states…actually all the things that “don’t matter” kind of do matter (because they all always did matter a little bit and now the little bit is the margin).

      Yeah, the “well this didn’t change anyone’s mind” comments have big rationalizing energy.  Of course the debates matter.  Everything matters.  Voters at the margin are influenced by this kind of thing; it’s why the Valley Forge and State of the Union speeches mattered in the other direction.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      cain

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      They needed to prep him like “PeeWee Herman”  “I know you are, but what am I?” – the whole thing should be around being entertaining – you’re going against an entertainer.

      I have a strong belief that the preppers are people over the age of 55.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Eolirin:

      We’ll see if “everyone wanted Roe v Wade overturned” has legs, because that may be more significant than anything else if it gets picked up.

      YUP.  It’s the giant issue that the national press really wants to pretend doesn’t exist and has no power, and yet their attempts to wish Dobbs into the memory hole have been failing hard.  I’ll be surprised if you hear much about what a gigantic blunder that was for Trump on the news, but it was.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      My parents apparently don’t think Biden finished up strong towards the end.

      When I said I thought this, I just got a long silence from them.  Then I get this:

      “It’s CNN! Most of the people on the panel are for Biden and they said somebody should go and talk to him about stepping down”.

      “They’re talking head idiots who only focus on the “optics”. CNN isn’t trustworthy anymore since being bought by a right-winger.”

      “Well, we’ll see how it shakes out in the morning”

      Gah! It pisses me off

      Reply
    124. 124.

      cain

      @gene108: We’ll agree to disagree. Look at your 24 hour news show, all they care about is the optics. Nobody gives a shit about the accomplishments – it’s certainly not being explained by the media.

      These debates are about optics. The entire threads on this debate this evening on this blog has only been about optics.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      RaflW

      @SenyorDave: To Eolirin’s point below yours, “everyone wanted Roe v Wade overturned” is some pretty weird and crazy shit.

      Not ‘shark or electrocution’ weird, but pulled out of some fantasy view of the United States that is utterly at odds with reality. Like, not a lie. Not even a whopper. Totally ungrounded

      And we cannot expect the press to care. So every talking hed that wants Biden to win should be hammering Trump for it. Use paid ads to clip Trump saying this.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      dnfree

      @Grover Gardner: That’s what we thought. Biden looked like someone who might not make it through the rest of this term, let alone another four years. He looked frail and feeble. Not of the time his mouth was hanging open a little and that made him look not quite with it. I would like to be wrong, but I expected Trump to be the more feeble-looking, and he was not.

      The panel afterwards was describing candidates in downballot races as being concerned about coattails.

      Afterwards they were saying Joe had a cold but not Covid; I think they may have overmedicated him.

      Heck, I’m Trump’s age, and if I’m thinking Joe doesn’t look like someone who could do another term, what are younger voters thinking?

      YES I’ll still vote for him, but this was discouraging. Very much so.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      cmorenc

      Honestly, at best Biden did not help himself tonight.  Trump lied his ass off, and Biden too often stumbled trying to call Trump on it.  Trump did not grow his voter base tonight – but honestly, neither did Biden’s performance likely tip many stil-persuadable voters.  The election is going to be decided by whether enough still-persuadable voters are more concerned which is the worse of two problematic choices – Biden the shaky grandpa vs Trump the crazy uncle, and that enough of them choose Biden over Trump’s repulsiveness rather than staying home vs a 3p candidate.  Just enough of them chose 3p in 2000 and 2016 to tip close elections to the GOP.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Captain C

      From this article on Digby comes a good ad with a theme that should be hammered home, that TCFG is a “convicted criminal who’s only out for himself.”  Straight from the campaign.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Soprano2

      I wish, when they were talking about why they were running, that Biden had said “You’re running to stay out of jail and so you can pardon yourself.” Make him deny it. Biden was too nice.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      gene108

      @Skippy-san:

      We didn’t always get it right. 1800, 1877, near miss with Nixon in 1960, And since 2000 we have candidates who lost the popular vote win the EC.

      The only time the EC ever worked as intended were in the elections of 1788 and 1792, when Washington won unanimously won the EC.

      In 1796, Adams and Jefferson were running against each other. They tried to organized their voters so Jefferson and Adams respective choices for VP, Aaron Burr and Thomas Pinckney, would be second, ie Jefferson wanted the most EC votes and wanted Burr to have the second most. Same with Adams and Pinckney.

      The end result was Adams winning the EC and Jefferson finishing second.

      As VP, Jefferson left Washington for Virginia, where he spent the latter of half of his term in office assiduously writing articles for pro-Jefferson news papers he controlled under pseudonyms and generally undermining President Adams, so Jefferson could win in 1800.

      The 12th Amendment sort of settled things down a bit until the election of 1824. Neither John Quincy Adams nor Andrew Jackson received the majority of electoral votes, so the election was decided by the House of Representatives.

      This made the Jackson people very angry, as more people voted for Jackson than Adams.

      There’s also 1880, when Benjamin Harrison lost the popular but beat incumbent President Grover Cleveland in the EC.

      Than the EC lay dormant throughout the 20th century, only waking up at the start of the new millennium to make a mess of things.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Jackie

      I have a feeling I’m going to be staying off BJ and the internets a few days for my sanity’s sake.

      The adage that Democrats always wring their hands in despair is front and center here tonight.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Archon

      @cain: In representative forms of government optics matter and its been that way for 2500 years.

      After the terrible beginning Biden was ok but he looked and sounded like a very old man, even older then his age.

      I wish it didn’t matter, especially in an election where American democracy is on the line, but it does.

      Reply
    135. 135.

      cain

      I would like to leave you all with this thought.

      The person who won the first debate has never won the presidency in the past 10 years.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Damien

      Wow, I pop in here and find everybody crying in their beer. Look, Biden is old and had a worse debate performance than we were all hoping.

      Okay?

      He’s still the best president of my lifetime, and I’m still gonna wake up tomorrow and get back in the fight.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      munira

      I just gave Biden some money. To the media, this is just a game. They don’t care about content. I think it would be interesting if Biden had a good fund-raising night.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      O. Felix Culpa

      I honestly expected Joe to come out strong and swinging.  Looking and acting confident and presidential. When Ms.O expressed concern before the debate,  I said he’s got this.  Which is why I was so shocked during the opening.  His performance was the opposite of what I expected. He came across weak, flustered and rambling. His prep team did a shit job with their strategy for dealing with the predictable firehose of lies.  And sorry, optics do matter, whether we think they should or not.

      I’m glad to hear that Biden got stronger as the not-a-debate event went on. It sounds like the Felon provided some choice clips for future attack ads. All is not lost. We can still win this thing, and I’ll do my best to aid in that effort. But I’m not going to pretend this was a triumph for our side. It wasn’t.  And tomorrow we rise to fight again.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      hrprogressive

      VP Harris making a good case about the strength of what Biden has done and the damage the stolen scotus has done.

      She talked about “Trump Abortion Bans” and noted that Biden “has been clear where he stands and that was reinforced tonight”.

      Not as good as Newsome IMO, but it’s good.

      It’d help if msnbc would stop running shitty chryons about all the panicking dem consultant class claiming “Biden can’t win”.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      West of the Rockies

      Mediaite is a shitstorm of supposed (and some real) Democratic panic & Joe Must Go stories.  Almost nothing about Trump’s lies.

      F them.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      Soprano2

      @hrprogressive: I can’t believe they can’t keep that to themselves. I think it’s all the people who didn’t want Biden in the first place. It’s dumb to sabotage yourself. Talk about how almost everything TCFG said was a lie.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Jim Foolish Literalist has been scarce here lately. He wasn’t commenting much last year either. I wonder about James E. Powell too. Roger Moore hasn’t been around either, at keast not since October.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      hrprogressive

      @Soprano2: ​
       

      I think, msnbc like every other media outlet not already 100% in the tank for Fascism, has to have their “horse race” like it’s oxygen. So of course spinning the bad news is gonna drive clicks and eyeballs, unfortunately.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Chris

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      “It’s CNN! Most of the people on the panel are for Biden and they said somebody should go and talk to him about stepping down”.

      I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, this, more than anything else in American politics, is what’s killing liberals.  The fact that anybody believes, even after 2016, that anybody on a mainstream media panel is “for” a Democrat is absolutely batshit insane, but it leads to precisely this result: CNN, NPR, the New York Times, can say absolutely anything negative about any Democrat and the response even from most liberals is “wow, this must be really bad if even CNN is saying it!”  Meanwhile, on the rare occasions they say anything bad about Republicans, it’s dismissed as “well, of course they’re going to say that.  They’re The Liberal Media.”

      I have no idea how to kill the myth of The Liberal Media.  I really don’t.  The myth of The Liberal Courts seems to have finally died after Dobbs, but I can’t even fathom what kind of equivalent would be required to pull people’s heads out of their asses (if only liberals‘ heads, FFS).

      Reply
    151. 151.

      wjca

      Quick summary from reading these threads:

      • Biden did not start strong.
      • Everybody here was conflicted to go into panic mode or just freak out.  Many opted for both.  (More certainty that Trump was winning massively than even Truth Social had.)  A significant number seemed certain, less than half way thru, that the election was irretrievably lost.
      • Biden looked better as things went along.
      • Some people here reluctantly admitted that, just possibly, something might maybe be salvaged from the ruins.

      There were a few voices of sanity, but they were pretty much drowned out.

      I’m new around here.  But I gotta ask: is it routinely like this? Because I shudder to think what election nights must be like, with any and every less than perfect early returns causing total freak out.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Jay

      So here, in BC, we are going into another election year, probably.

      For decades, it was always the NDP vs the Social Credit Party.

      The Social Credit Party eventually became the BC Liberal Party, (hint, not Liberal with25% more crazy than the Socreds).

      After the Libs blew up, they were split between the BC Conservatives and BC United.

      The NDP were first out of the gate with an attack ad, targeting both Leaders of both Parties. They simply pointed out that both were Minister’s in Christie Clark’s Liberal Government and what they had trashed and burned.

      In the Debate, The Felon just wrote 1,000 attack ads against himself.

      Reply
    154. 154.

      gene108

      @cain:

      We’ll agree to disagree. Look at your 24 hour news show, all they care about is the optics. Nobody gives a shit about the accomplishments – it’s certainly not being explained by the media.

      These debates are about optics. The entire threads on this debate this evening on this blog has only been about optics.

      Re-read my comment. I’m agreeing with you. I think pounding Trump’s innumerable negatives so the populace does not forget is the way to win.

      I think some people really want the Biden campaign to highlight all the great things he’s done, and too much negativity can turn off our voters or something like that. I don’t agree with them.

      It hit me just now, during this thread, why negative partisanship is so effective over talk on policy. Most people’s lives really do not change that much from one election to the next.

      The USA has set up a system where things still run smoothly, even though the people in charge change every few years.

      Getting people emotionally invested against a candidate is the only real way to get them to understand the stakes in an election.

      Reply

