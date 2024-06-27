Well, unfortunately, my wife, a normie, wanted to watch the debate. We watched it together. Here’s my frank take:

Biden looked terrible. Bronzer!

The moderation was awful. An 8th grader could have done as well by watching the clock and reeling off questions. This is especially true when you have a liar like Trump involved.

Biden perked up towards the end but overall I think he missed the mark. He tried to pack too much into every question and that worked against him.

Trump did his best to lose by circling back on things that pricked his ego. He also spouted a bunch of nonsense that might turn off people who have a clue.

Biden’s closing statement didn’t mention the word “abortion”. That was a miss.

Overall, I think debates don’t matter that much, and this one matters less since we’re a long way from the election. But, we all should steel ourselves for a negative turn in the polls and bad media reactions. This was not a good debate for Joe Biden. He stumbled at the start and recovered pretty well. This was not a good debate for CNN. They allowed Trump to platform lies with basically zero pushback. If it wasn’t a good debate for Biden, and it wasn’t a good debate for CNN, we have to recognize that it was a good debate for the other person on the stage. I don’t think debates matter that much, but here we are.