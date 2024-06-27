Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Presidential Debate Open Thread: At Last, the Showdown

Presidential Debate Open Thread: At Last, the Showdown

67 Comments

2024 Elections

Presidential Debate Open Thread: At Last, the Showdown

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

CNN is (more than) ready to rumble.

The Washington Post‘s liveblog is here.

The Guardian‘s is here. (They report that TFG showed up in Atlanta, so that’s one hurdle down.)

Politico ran down every ‘expert’ they could winkle a ‘contrasting viewpoint’ from, and I found this one mildly interesting:

Philippe Reines, longtime Hillary Clinton adviser who played Trump in her 2016 debate preparations: I’ll be watching the introduction and their walking on stage. These two haven’t seen each other in 1,343 days. They’re not fond of each other. Plus, Trump will be triggered in ways he might not even realize. When’s the last time he wasn’t the biggest big shot in the room? He’ll be introduced as a “former” — which probably doesn’t happen at Mar-a-Lago weddings or UFC MMA events. His plane will have had to idle in deference to Air Force One. His motorcade is smaller. The animosity will be seismic and immediate. As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they’re punched in the face. Don’t discount the impact of such emotionality on a candidate’s performance. It would manifest itself differently in each. Such a dynamic would redound to President Biden’s favor. Not so much for the former.

One concern is in an area I can’t believe I’m saying with a straight face: Policy. Unless Trump is muted for all 90 minutes, the lies will fly. So it might seem to viewers like a blow landed when in fact he threw a punch below the belt that Biden and the moderators couldn’t process fast enough to call bullshit. This is the type of attack Trump relishes and relied on during the 2015 Republican primary season.

Presidential Debate Open Thread: At Last, the Showdown 1

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

 
CNN reports that Trump has ensured a fierce post-debate defense of his performance by enticing all his potential running mates into the fray:

The jockeying to be Donald Trump’s vice president will be on full display tonight, as his surrogates take to the spin room following the debate.

All of Trump’s potential vice presidential picks are planning to flood the airwaves in defense of the former president.

Sens. Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance as well as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — who CNN recently reported has emerged at the top of Trump’s list — will be in attendance.

Dr. Ben Carson, Sen. Tim Scott, and Reps. Elisa Stefanik and Byron Donalds, all of whom have done some version of vetting for the job will also be in the room.

Trump has said that he has chosen his vice president, but has not shared this with anyone close to him. Sources said he was likely to announce his choice before the convention next month.

    67Comments

    4. 4.

      bbleh

      I’ll be watching the introduction and their walking on stage.

      I don’t know if they’re gonna do a handshake, but if so I would not put it at all past Trump to try to use his much heavier weight to pull Biden visibly off balance.  He tried it with Trudeau and got his lard-ass politely handed to him, but Biden ain’t as big.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      @zhena gogolia: he’d need to be well braced for it, ie anticipate it, and that’s hard to do smoothly in motion, and even more so without looking defensive (scared).  And it would be just the kind of dominance trick that TCFG would try, and of course if it succeeded even to some degree, the media would never stop wallowing in it.

      I hope no handshake.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HeleninEire

      I cannot believe I am actually watching this. Why? Yeah. I’m a little bit drunk, had a day a work.

      Nice to see you all. ❤️

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      I am NOT watching, for my own sanity. Instead I am revisiting something far more realistic and historical lyrics accurate than any of Felonious Thunk’s rantings: Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

      I am reading here and a couple other sites, watching for tidbits of Cheatolini’s insanity.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      FastEdD

      I will be reading liveblogs to keep my blood pressure down. I’l know what is going on without listening to THAT voice.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      hitchhiker

      you guys are my safe space.

      those of you watching, just tell me it’s going well and going to be okay.

      Biden should refuse to shake his hand if it’s offered. trump didn’t have the grace or patriotism to show up for the inauguration, so fuck ‘im.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      NotMax

      Dictionary contrasts with the wording of the headline.

      Showdown: a meeting, argument, fight, etc., that will finally settle a disagreement between people or groups

      Nuthin’ final about what is about to unfold.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      hrprogressive

      Kind of don’t even know why I am tuning in.

      Trump isn’t going to alienate his cult. Biden isn’t going to bring any cult members over.

      Anyone who considers themselves “Undecided” about whether they should pick “The End of the American Republic” or “Flawed, But Still Vaguely Democratic” is either insane, super contrarian, a “true leftist” moron, or a Fash For Profit business type who maybe doesn’t really like Trump but really likes ultra tax cuts and deregulation.

      I don’t know if I’ll watch the whole thing but I am curious to know if CNN and the moderators and the audience-free environment actually makes a difference.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      VFX Lurker

      I like Joe Biden, but I can’t look at or listen to the felon. So, I’ll hit “refresh” on this page to follow along.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      I’m wondering if Trump will bring up the Israeli/Hamas war. He might believe Biden is vulnerable on this issue.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @zhena gogolia: ​
       

      We’re reading an oral history of Airplane! It is hilarious.

      Link please.
      Simply one of the best comedies ever made. Back in the day, we’d watch in on then-new HBO and were constantly amazed at how much we “caught” on repeated viewings.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      hrprogressive

      Biden sounded super fired up at SOTU.

      He unfortunately does not sound that way right now.

      Perhaps because the atmosphere is different.

      It doesn’t bother me because I don’t want this country to fall into Fascism, but yeah, that’ll probably affect some people.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Leto

      If you haven’t opened your bottle of Everclear, and mainlined it straight to your veins, then you need to fix that now.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Joe’s voice isn’t strong, and he’s not as focused as I would like. Maybe too geeked up? He’s normally good at debates.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Salty Sam

      That’s it, all I can take, I’m tapping out.

      This is the most ridiculous format I’ve ever seen.  I’m sorry Joe has to stand there and go through this.

      Reply

