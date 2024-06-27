(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

CNN is (more than) ready to rumble.

Politico ran down every ‘expert’ they could winkle a ‘contrasting viewpoint’ from, and I found this one mildly interesting:

Philippe Reines, longtime Hillary Clinton adviser who played Trump in her 2016 debate preparations: I’ll be watching the introduction and their walking on stage. These two haven’t seen each other in 1,343 days. They’re not fond of each other. Plus, Trump will be triggered in ways he might not even realize. When’s the last time he wasn’t the biggest big shot in the room? He’ll be introduced as a “former” — which probably doesn’t happen at Mar-a-Lago weddings or UFC MMA events. His plane will have had to idle in deference to Air Force One. His motorcade is smaller. The animosity will be seismic and immediate. As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until they’re punched in the face. Don’t discount the impact of such emotionality on a candidate’s performance. It would manifest itself differently in each. Such a dynamic would redound to President Biden’s favor. Not so much for the former. One concern is in an area I can’t believe I’m saying with a straight face: Policy. Unless Trump is muted for all 90 minutes, the lies will fly. So it might seem to viewers like a blow landed when in fact he threw a punch below the belt that Biden and the moderators couldn’t process fast enough to call bullshit. This is the type of attack Trump relishes and relied on during the 2015 Republican primary season.

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)



CNN reports that Trump has ensured a fierce post-debate defense of his performance by enticing all his potential running mates into the fray: