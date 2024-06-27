(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)



Starting this during the first commercial break. President Biden, I have to agree, did *not* get off to a good start — his voice is very raspy, and he looks less than well-rested. And if Trump had actually had an ankle monitor that went off every time he lied, it would’ve been the Clay Jones cartoon personified.

I take heart in knowing most ‘viewers’ will see only clips and recaps, and Biden’s actual responses are sound. (He could’ve supported abortion rights more whole-heartedly, but he’s an elderly Irish Catholic.) Trump’s base will love his Gish gallop, but The Base would’ve applauded if Trump had staggered on stage naked but for a diaper and proceeded to throw its contents…