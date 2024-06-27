Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Supreme Court Decisions Again Today at 10 am ET (June 27 Edition)

If you want to follow along on SCOTUSblog.

I’ll copy the short summaries as each one shows up on their website.

Here we go!

The court grants a group of states’ request to put the EPA’s “good neighbor plan” on hold in Ohio v. Environmental Protection Agency. The rule was issued to reduce air pollution from power plants and other industrial facilities based on the EPA’s interpretation of a provision of the Clean Air Act, which requires “upwind” states to reduce emissions that affect the air quality in “downwind” states.

Opinion:  5-4  (ugh)

 

The court rules in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma L.P. that the bankruptcy code does not authorize a multi-billion-dollar bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the maker of the highly addictive opioid painkiller OxyContin, that would release members of the Sackler family, which owned the company but did not declare bankruptcy, from any future liability for claims against them.

Opinion:  5-4  (ugh)

 

In SEC v. Jarkesy, the court rules that when the SEC seeks civil penalties against a defendant for securities fraud, the Seventh Amendment entitles the defendant to a jury trial.

Opinion:  5-4  (Perdue loses?)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      WaterGirl

      Decorum be damned, I hope the 3 Justices who still believe in the rule of law start calling out the corrupt justices by name in their dissents.  We saw a tiny bit of that yesterday from our newest justice, and I love to see it.

      rusty

      Pointing out they aren’t following the plain letter of the law is a good start.  Last year on the student loan case the dissent pointed out that the court itself was acting unconstitutionally because it wasn’t following the plain letter of the law (the dept. of education was explicitly allowed to change the terms of loans).  The dissents need to start pointedly stating that this court is acting outside of its constitutional remit.  It would at least start to make the court apologists start to grapple with the blatant power grab of unelected and unaccountable justices running the country.  There are plenty of opportunities here for the dissent to be much more direct.

      Anonymous At Work

      The only accountability corrupt Justices face are either: 2/3 of the Senate and majority of House can no longer stomach the corruption OR 50+1 in Senate and President decide teh court needs more members who are not corrupt.  Everything else is just talk to them.

      And even then, if Justices try it, they might rule that the Court can never again have anything other than 9 members.

      TBone

      The highlight of the dissent yesterday was, for me, use of the word “atextual.”  The connotation literally jumped off the page.

      Baud

      @rusty:

      Not that I have proof, but I predicted years ago that the conservatives would start to abandon textualism as soon as they had a lock on power at the court.

      Dagaetch

      @Baud: either that, or they plan to drop ALL the terrible decisions on Friday after the debate in the hopes of a news cycle that can’t handle it.

      TBone

      Tomorrow is the day that I really don’t look forward to.  They’ll change the subject from the debate to something outrageous in a New York minute!

      JPL

      Earlier today Satby Linked to Nazi Town USA which was a program on American Experiece.   It should be much watch viewing for all Americans, but trump and others would reject that.   The one thing that stopped the nazi right was a free press.

      trump if elected will use the social media decision to change all that and this court will let them.

      Nazi Town USA

      TBone

      @JPL: link says I can’t watch unless I donate to my local PBS station for a “pass.” 🙄😣

      Isn’t it ironic…dontcha think?

      Free press.  💔

      catclub

      @TBone: When Amy Coney barrett was scolding that the facts the plaintiffs claimed were all lies, and that the events described happened before ANY interaction with the government, and still there were three votes in favor of the non-facts side, was appalling.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Baud: I think ACB’s sharpness in some opinions was because she really did think that Thomas, Scalia, etc. were really textualists and originalists.  Then, on the Court, she’s figured out that they start with their political opinion and find a rationalization moving backwards.  It will NOT change her votes often or in decisive cases, though.

      So, at best, she’ll be the Suzy Collins of the Court.

      JPL

      @smith:  thanks I just found it.   Once again even though I’m in my seventies, I learned a few new things.   trump’s immigration policies is a mirror of the American German Bund party.

      Dagaetch

      Second decision is Purdue Pharma, again 5-4 with liberals Sotomayor, Kagan, Roberts + Kavanaugh in the minority.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      Not that I have proof, but I predicted years ago that the conservatives would start to abandon textualism as soon as they had a lock on power at the court. 

      Any time you make a prediction that works from the basic precept that conservatives don’t really have principles, they only have a will to power….. you will be correct.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Baud: I agree, oddly, with majority.  Bankruptcy Court is about a bankrupt entity (person or Romney-person) and debtors.  Sacklers were not declaring bankruptcy but Perdue was.  Therefore, the Sacklers could only have criminal and civil liability discharged if the debtors agreed.  The debtors did not, therefore the bankruptcy court lacked the authority.
      Note: Roberts still batting perfectly for protecting Romney-Persons’ interests.

      Dagaetch

      SEC v. Jarkesy next. I think I was right earlier, they’re holding all of the really awful ones for tomorrow (or possibly next week).

      Anonymous At Work

      @Dagaetch: Jarksey is complete bullshit, piled deep, just not wrapped in sexy trappings.  Government agencies must use a full trial-by-jury in federal court to seek civil penalties, “alternative facts” made up by Jarkseys be damned.  Federal agency enforcement got trashed.

      Only upside is now Biden and Democratic trifecta can claim in 2025 that the federal courts need to double the number of justices on all levels.

      catclub

      @TBone: I would guess written opinion, since I only saw/heard it yesterday.  Yes. Long footnote on page 12-13 of the majority opinion.:

      The Fifth Circuit relied on the District Court’s factual findings, manyof which unfortunately appear to be clearly erroneous. The DistrictCourt found that the defendants and the platforms had an “efficient re-port-and-censor relationship.” Missouri v. Biden, 680 F. Supp. 3d 630,

      715 (WD La. 2023). But much of its evidence is inapposite. For instance,the court says that Twitter set up a “streamlined process for censorshiprequests” after the White House “bombarded” it with such requests.Ibid., n. 662 (internal quotation marks omitted). The record it cites saysnothing about “censorship requests.” See App. 639–642. Rather, in re-sponse to a White House official asking Twitter to remove an imperson-ation account of President Biden’s granddaughter, Twitter told the offi-cial about a portal that he could use to flag similar issues. Ibid. Thishas nothing to do with COVID–19 misinformation. The court also foundthat “[a] drastic increase in censorship . . . directly coincided with De-fendants’ public calls for censorship and private demands for censor-ship.” 680 F. Supp. 3d, at 715. As to the “calls for censorship,” the court’sproof included statements from Members of Congress, who are not par-ties to this suit. Ibid., and n. 658. Some of the evidence of the “increasein censorship” reveals that Facebook worked with the CDC to update itslist of removable false claims, but these examples do not suggest that theagency “demand[ed]” that it do so. Ibid. Finally, the court, echoing theplaintiffs’ proposed statement of facts, erroneously stated that Facebookagreed to censor content that did not violate its policies. Id., at 714,n. 655. Instead, on several occasions, Facebook explained that certaincontent did not qualify for removal under its policies but did qualify forother forms of moderatio

       

      It is really an indictment of the 5th circuit’s complete lawlessness in opposition to anything the federal government does witha Democratic president.

      MomSense

      I just want to scream.  This fucking SCOTUS was completely preventable.  I’m so angry at all the progressives who accused us of fear mongering when we talked about the courts and who after the fact were mad that Dems didn’t codify Roe.  The voting rights act was codified. McCain Feingold was codified. The clean air and water acts were codified.  The Supreme Court has us in checkmate.

      Reply

