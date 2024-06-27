(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Every accusation is a confession https://t.co/Wtws0Zw9RC — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 23, 2024

MARIA BARTIROMO: They're probably experimenting with getting doses right, giving Biden medicine ahead of the debate. Is that what you think? REP. ERIC BURLISON: Yeah … whether they're gonna jack him up on Mountain Dew or whatever it is. pic.twitter.com/qrGTmP5O1Z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2024

Truly, when it comes to the GOP, Every accusation is a confession. I can personally attest that Mountain Dew Orange Mango Energy can get an aging brain through a burst of tedious late-night covid posting. But if there existed a formulation that could arrest senile decline even for ninety minutes at a time, hundreds of thousands of Boomers and their loved ones would trade anything up to a spare kidney or their least attractive grandchild for a dose of it. This is the saddest outburst of GOP copium since… well, since the last time TFG had to appear in public without a phalanx of party defenders and groupies as a human shield.

Biden guzzling Panera Death Lemonades https://t.co/IT5cqDGalG — River_Tam (@RiverTamYDN) June 26, 2024

Wait, now it's energy drinks? I thought it was some secret drugs that cure Alzheimer's for an hour or two. Now it's "so unfair because Joe drank a Red Bull!" https://t.co/MuFuRS67sB — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 26, 2024

So (1) it remains very funny to me that people think Biden has a drug that totally fixes cognitive issues but only uses it sometimes, and (2) Miller is slightly smarter than the median fascist creep and clearly realizes that Trump is very likely to faceplant at this debate https://t.co/KpOXJBJ7rD — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) June 20, 2024

I was told last week that I was overreacting by criticizing this nonsense because clearly Trump was joking. Uh-huh. https://t.co/dbrEMeCqlR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 25, 2024

Sure, let’s hear from the guy who got busted from the Navy for being a gropy drunk:

A Pentagon report found that, when Ronny Jackson was White House doctor, medical teams were "widely dispensing sedatives and stimulants, failing to maintain records on potent drugs including fentanyl, providing care to potentially hundreds of ineligible White House staff and… https://t.co/Ic8xixapEN — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 23, 2024

Democrats: Trump suffers from the kind of dementia that was caused by cocaine. — Chris Lamb (@16campaignbites) June 25, 2024

Rather than admitting that they've been bullshitting their viewers about Biden having dementia, the right has settled on the notion that Joe Biden has access to a regimen that hides all the signs of his purportedly extreme mental deterioration… but only takes it on special… https://t.co/GUJLDD1ZTS — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 20, 2024

The FTFNYTimes, once again doing its best to assist the GOP…

How about "alleges"? "Concocts claim" ? "Levels specious charge"? "Airs right-wing theory"? (Lots of room to make the headline fit.) Two guesses where this came from. pic.twitter.com/SjahQLXNm7 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) June 24, 2024

So, if Biden is taking some kind of mystery drug to perform for State of the Unions and debates when he is a senile invalid every other day, then why doesn't the White House just give him that drug all the time? https://t.co/x2lBYa73ij — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 27, 2024