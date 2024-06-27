Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

We’re not going back!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

My right to basic bodily autonomy is not on the table. that’s the new deal.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Republicans don’t trust women.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

The willow is too close to the house.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Sweaty Grey Debate-Prep Open Thread: Druuuuuugs!…

Sweaty Grey Debate-Prep Open Thread: Druuuuuugs!…

by | 7 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Sweaty Grey Debate-Prep Open Thread: <em>Druuuuuugs!... </em>

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)

Truly, when it comes to the GOP, Every accusation is a confession. I can personally attest that Mountain Dew Orange Mango Energy can get an aging brain through a burst of tedious late-night covid posting. But if there existed a formulation that could arrest senile decline even for ninety minutes at a time, hundreds of thousands of Boomers and their loved ones would trade anything up to a spare kidney or their least attractive grandchild for a dose of it. This is the saddest outburst of GOP copium since… well, since the last time TFG had to appear in public without a phalanx of party defenders and groupies as a human shield.

Sure, let’s hear from the guy who got busted from the Navy for being a gropy drunk:

The FTFNYTimes, once again doing its best to assist the GOP…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • hueyplong
  • Martin
  • Nukular Biskits
  • p.a.
  • raven
  • Ruckus
  • thruppence

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Martin

      Didn’t realize Red Bull or Mountain Dew constituted a controlled substance in the US. To think that coffee I picked up before my morning staff meeting was giving me a competitive advantage. I should probably return those medals.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      thruppence

      Frist! at stupid o clock in the morning. I’m blessed to be working tonight, so I’ll DVR the debate and some reactions, but I’ll probably fast forward through Trump’s parts, I don’t need more of him in my head, I’ll also donate $50 to Power leadership since I’m up

      ETA not first. too slow

      Reply
    4. 4.

      hueyplong

      Seems like (1) Red Bull should cost a whole lot more, but, seeing as how it doesn’t, (2) I should own a shit ton of Red Bull before it goes all Schedule I.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ruckus

      @thruppence:

      I believe that positive mental health is not being exposed to complete and utter idiots or senior citizens in mid to late stage dementia unless one is a current medical practitioner or mental health counselor. So really President Joe Biden should not be on a stage with shitforbrains. And I say this as a trained, although past mental health counselor. OTOH, given that some people will vote for  shitforbrains, and mainly because he is insane, it is possible that some will take this debate as proof that shitforbrains really, really isn’t in any way fit or able to be in charge of anything. Although I do get the impression that shitforbrains may not show up because it is possible that someone may be able to talk him out of it or his “doctor” may talk him into one of those cosy places where they lock the doors behind someone like him as they arrive, to protect the rest of society.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Nukular Biskits

      Not one single media outlet is aggressively pushing back against this bullshit, demanding those making the claims to provide evidence?

      As for Hannity, he’s a walking, talking piece of trash.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      p.a.

      @Ruckus: They will back out, but have a stage set up where tRump will perform opposite a Biden cut-out while thinking it’s the real debate.  The only issue will be after, when he claims publicly he “won”.  But his 40+/-% won’t care that it’s just another fantasy.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.