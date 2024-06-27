(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)

What time is the debate?

The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. It’s being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. What channel is the debate on?

CNN is carrying the debate live on its broadcast network, as well as on CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. Viewers can also stream it without a log in on CNN’s website. Several networks have also agreed to carry the event live. Where is the debate?

The setting for the first general election debate is CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Unlike the Republican primary debates, no audience will be present…

No big, just reporting on what advisers say the expectations for each candidate should be, which of course we will take as gospel and repeat. [image or embed] — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 24, 2024 at 2:55 PM





The Biden team is also preparing for the debate to be deeply personal and potentially angry, too Biden makes no secret of his distaste for Trump, whom he refers to as a “sick fuck” in private and believes is a stain on the White House https://t.co/HykweylBDE — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 26, 2024

If either candidate doesn't show up to the presidential debate, the moderators should just ask questions to the candidate that does and to the empty podium next to him. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 25, 2024

Seriously, forget about boxing him in on public policy. If you’re doing Biden debate prep, the key question is: what are the five craziest-ass things I can get Trump to go off on a giant rambling soliloquy about, and how? — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 24, 2024

If you declassified all the material in Mar a Lago can you tell us what it was? https://t.co/6O21kK3eso — the pier is back (@CentristMadness) June 18, 2024

"When he was in the White House, he so regularly gamed media outlets into lauding his temporarily subdued 'tone' or fleeting 'presidential' behavior here and there, that he would literally laugh about it with aides."https://t.co/ZStZR0Dyad — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 26, 2024

But what about all his predictions? pic.twitter.com/g8cdoDoJBI — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) June 26, 2024

The President of the United States of American is forced by Republicans to share a stage with an unhinged convicted felon, found liabile for sexually assaulting a woman, under indictment for an insurrection against our country & hiding national security documents It's wrong pic.twitter.com/hBibXwMZm7 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) June 27, 2024

I’d bet some of Trump’s younger, ‘daring’ handlers (Charlie Kirk, for instance) could’ve suggested this, but I don’t think the Sundowning Felon is capable of putting any new ‘zingers’ together…

Ligma, BOFA, and hawk thua: Inside Trump's plan to unleash "zingers" at debate. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) June 26, 2024



