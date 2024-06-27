Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Addressing the Topic of the Day

Thursday Morning Open Thread 21

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)


Just in case anyone missed it:

What time is the debate?
The debate will start at 9 p.m. ET Thursday. It’s being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

What channel is the debate on?
CNN is carrying the debate live on its broadcast network, as well as on CNN International, CNN en Español and CNN Max. Viewers can also stream it without a log in on CNN’s website. Several networks have also agreed to carry the event live.

Where is the debate?
The setting for the first general election debate is CNN’s studios in Atlanta. Unlike the Republican primary debates, no audience will be present…

No big, just reporting on what advisers say the expectations for each candidate should be, which of course we will take as gospel and repeat.

[image or embed]

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) Jun 24, 2024 at 2:55 PM


I’d bet some of Trump’s younger, ‘daring’ handlers (Charlie Kirk, for instance) could’ve suggested this, but I don’t think the Sundowning Felon is capable of putting any new ‘zingers’ together…


Ligma / BOFA jokes

‘Hawk tuah’

    1. 1.

      Baud

      whom he refers to as a “sick fuck” in private and believes is a stain on the White House

      This yellow dog would love to hear that said publicly tonight, but I can’t in good conscience recommend it.

      Also, too, don’t listen to Twitter.

      (And especially not to X.)

    6. 6.

      different-church-lady

      Another way of putting that double-standard in the WaPo tweet: Biden has to (yet again) prove who he is, while Trump has to disguise who he is.

    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: And the audience. Biden’s got the tougher task tonight, given that he’s trying to reach a lot of people, although I’m hopeful that he can, in passing, cause his opponent to go into catastrophic cerebral meltdown.

