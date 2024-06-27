Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Night Open Thread

I have been in a foul mood and lethargic and unmotivated, but I guess as the owner of an almost top 10,000 blog, I have to watch this fucking debate whether I want to or not, and I am here to tell you that I do not want to watch this fucking debate. I find everything about Trump to be repellent and vile, the sound of his voice gives me angina, looking at his orange malformed visage makes my stomach churn, and reading and watching the sick cultists makes me want to punch this Baron Harkonnen motherfucker in the dick and blast them all back to Giedi Prime. So here we fucking are, and because I have no fucking self control and ruined drinking for myself with my gluttonous excess, I’ll be watching sober with nothing to dull my pain.

God damnit.

***

I’ve been vacillating between “I can’t believe this fucking guy is going to get elected again” and doubting the accuracy of the polling for the better part of the last week, and that’s been fucking great for my mental health, let me tell you. I find the entire thing to be terrifying- he’s such a bad person and he is surrounded by other equally awful but in different ways people and cheered on by the worst people and it’s just disgusting. If he wins the Supreme Court is done for several more decades and I just don’t think people understand how bad they will make life for so many people. It’s too horrifying to contemplate.

On the other hand, I still do not feel the Trump energy the way I did in 2016. Maybe they’ve all learned to take off their hats and big signs so people don’t know they are garbage human beings. I don’t know.

***

The worst part about this debate is that the scripts are already written by the media, who love themselves a horse race and chaos in general, so what actually happens at the debate really doesn’t matter. Barring Trump’s pants falling down and showing his diaper or him dropping dead, I doubt any minds will change. The worse he is will probably increase his support among the base. God, they are so awful. Life today is like wearing the glasses in They Live, but it’s half the fucking country.

As you can see, I am not doing well with this election cycle. I’ll just stop here.

    73Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      My personal take? The polling is bullshit. We don’t know the methodology or the sample, and yet the MSM swears by it because the horse race meme must be preserved at all cost because the MSM is made up of very lazy motherfuckers who are out the door at 1630 to get to Sally’s for tiger shrimp.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Barring Trump’s pants falling down and showing his diaper or him dropping dead, I doubt any minds will change.

      Tightened that up for you.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      suzanne

      I am not sure how I feel about the election. I’m not sure if I truly think Biden is going to win easily, or if I really just want to believe that.

      This feels more like 2020 than 2016 to me, but that’s probably just vibes.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I just saw a funny tweet that mentioned that Biden refers to drumph as a sick fuck behind closed doors.  The tweeter said if Biden called trump a sick fuck on live tv tonight he’d win 40 states. Go Dark Brandon.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      You have no obligation to watch.  So don’t.  You already know the stakes.  You know what you need to do.  Do those things and skip stuff like this that provides no benefit for you.

      It’s like the people who think they need to watch every horrible video from Gaza or Ukraine in order to “bear witness.”  No, you don’t.  You don’t have to take on those psychological scars to care about the situation or be informed.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      As I said before, I will not watch.  I’m too scared.  I am sure Joe will do fine, I just can’t have a heart attack watching.

      Gawd I already have a monster case of hiccups.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      I’m with you that I just don’t see or feel the manic support for TCFG that I felt the last time, and I sense more ambivalence and skepticism.  This may just be hopium, but I am VERY far from despair.

      In any case, I think his awfulness is now fully evident, where perhaps it wasn’t quite as fully so before, and none of his WWE razzle-dazzle or the various media confabulations are going to change that.  In that sense, and especially compared to past elections, the voters will know well what the choices are.

      I’m curious to see what Joe’s strategy is.  Trump is a chaos agent, and the media love that, so I’m guessing that’s a done deal.  I can’t imagine he’d decide to be “calm sober President Trump” even if he were able to pull it off; he’s much more in his element the other way.  But what’s Joe gonna do?  (Note to those needing reminder: Joe is actually good at politics and has not in fact lost his marbles.)

      No way not to watch — all you get is media spin.  Don’t gimme that cut sh!t; mainline the pure stuff.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      @Old Dan and Little Ann:The tweeter said if Biden called trump a sick fuck on live tv tonight he’d win 40 states. Go Dark Brandon.

      indeed!

      Nickel bet he does in fact call him ‘sick’, and I’ll even go a dime on Biden saying right to trumpov’s ugly orange mug,  “you clearly snapped after you lost in 2020”.  ;)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Another Scott

      re the polls. Remember Kansas in July-August 2022:

      KansasReflector.com – Poll shows Kansans closely divided on constitutional amendment on abortion – July 20.

      KansasReflector.com – Kansas voters defeat abortion amendment in unexpected landslide – August 2.

      Good polling depends on good models and good sampling. Lots and lots of polls these days – especially post-Dobbs – have crap models and crap sampling.

      Hang in there.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @bbleh:I’m curious to see what Joe’s strategy is.

      I have a feeling it’s going to be a lot of ignoring trump while speaking directly to the American people (like a presidential address) and reminding them of the choice & the stakes here.

      With a generous helping of mockery, of course!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      @bbleh:

      That’s what I don’t understand, How many people aren’t worried about 4 years of choas. Whatever you think of Biden, he’s not a chaos president.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      if it helps any, here’s Biden/Harris ’24’s social media take on trump getting out of his plane this afternoon…

      A feeble and tired Donald Trump slowly trods down the stairs

      DO IT DARK B!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Anoniminous

      I don’t think Trump 2024 can keep it together for 90 minutes.  At some point he’s going to go off on one of his psycho-demented harangues.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      ANOTHER nickel bet: President Biden will note how Pence & MANY other trump cabinet officials will not endorse trump’s ’24 run

      ONE MORE (please Brandon): he will likely also note Kinzinger’s and Duncan’s endorsements from yesterday/today

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I’m all in for tonight’s debate.  Biden’s going to drop some mad zingers on the traitorous felon and make him stroke out.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Hungry Joe

      I’m whipsawing between “This won’t be that big of a deal” and “The fate of the nation, and maybe the world, depends on whether or not this shallow, demented buffoon wanders into a shark story.”

      Praying (or rather, hoping) for sharks.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: this. John, pet the animals, read a book out on the porch, play some WoW classic (are you playing Cata Classic?)… ask Breanna to go get some Mexican followed by some ice cream.

      Take a mental health break. Most of us will be there with you.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      waspuppet

      @bbleh: Trying to figure out what Trump is going to do is like trying to figure out (Martin O’Malley’s words as far as I know) a monkey with a machine gun. If he tries to act “presidential” Peter Baker will carry him off the stage on his shoulders (in a totally nonbiased way of course), but then again one of the few things Trump has ever been right about in his 78-year fall up the stairs of a life is that nobody cares what Peter Baker thinks.

      Anyway, like I said yesterday, I can’t watch because listening to Trump sends me back to my first marriage. Her politics were much better, but a very similar way of interacting with people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      bbleh

      @Baud: Just guessing, but I think two large camps among them are (1) the nihilists, who feel abandoned and abused by pretty much the whole system (not without reason), who don’t realize who’s helping them and who’s hurting them nor how much worse off they’d be, and who don’t CARE ANYWAY YAAAAHH, and (2) various groups — dyed-in-the-wool Republicans, Trump cultists, et al — who don’t think he WOULD be an agent of chaos and think (or prefer to think) instead that, whatever else he did, he would Clean Up The Mess and shut Those People up and make the trains run on time.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      zhena gogolia

      I will probably follow along on BJ, although we’re having dinner late tonight so I’m not sure we’ll be done.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      MazeDancer

      In the primaries, Trump consistently got 10 points less in actual votes than he did in polls.

      Also, today, the NYT admitted that Republicans get overpolled because they answer the phone more. And are eager to participate in polls.

      The Times did not admit they like it that way. And they are in the tank for Trump.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      zhena gogolia

      @H.E.Wolf: #1 works for me too, but for some reason my go-to remedy is one I heard in an old movie that I’ve never been able to identify: Hold your breath and drink 9 swallows of water. It works every time. But it has to be 9 swallows, not 8.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      West of the Rockies

      You ever try edibles, jC, or even just CBD

      I also loathe Trump, his tired, repetitive gestures, his Jiminy Glick voice (and I actually enjoy THE Jiminy Glick)…  I wish he’d croak on national TV.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      thruppence

      I will blessedly be at work. I’m DVRing the thing and I can fast forward if there’s anything worth watching.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      DARK B: “Tonight, sadly, I have to share a stage with a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist…”

      (every response)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      bbleh

      @H.E.Wolf@zhena gogolia: there’s a mechanical One Weird trick that works for me every time.  Put a spoon in a glass of water, put the handle UNDER your tongue, and drink the water.  It pokes uncomfortably (obviously if it’s tearing your tongue out, try a deeper glass or a shorter spoon, but it should hurt a little), and apparently it like stretches something somewhere and … they stop!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:That was a disaster.  Obama wasn’t prepared for the lying.

      Same thing with Tim Kaine debating Mike Pence in 2016.  He (Kaine) just couldn’t believe it, the whole way through.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Harrison Wesley

      I have no intention of watching this thing, and unless aliens teleport in during a commercial break I won’t miss squat.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      JCNZ

      @suzanne: it is mathematically and morally impossible for trump to win. Not a D or D-leaning person in America will not vote for Joe. Apart from Maga – a minority of a minority party – hardly any Rs will get out of bed to vote (which will have a glorious down-stream effect). This will be like the Tory win in the UK in 2019. People didn’t vote for Boris – rather, they couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Jeremy Corbyn.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Josie

      John, You don’t have to watch the damn debate just because you own the blog. Do something fun instead and catch up later if you feel like it. There is absolutely no reason to make yourself sick watching this side show. I feel the same way you do about it, and I will not watch. The world will just keep turning. I think I will write some of my post cards tonight and maybe work on my book.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      ColoradoGuy

      Orange Caligula promised nonstop chaos in 2016, and delivered. The Ship of State sailed on until we hit Covid, and having a malevolent gameshow host didn’t work. Unlike the Republicans, the virus wasn’t scared by him, and ripped through the country.

      This time, Caligula isn’t promising chaos. He’s promising a hard-core dictatorship, assisted by his Nazi-clone true believers, which has a very different feel. How many closet Nazis and Seven Mountains theocrats do we have in the USA? Maybe 27%?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      hueyplong

      If Trump drops dead on stage, I’m fairly confident that replays will be available at a site or two on the Internet.

      Otherwise, not real interested in watching the pig bloviate.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      laura

      I won’t be watching it live, but I’ll be lurking all over the nitter and other interwebs for the curated stuff, the analysis, the shenanigans and the hot takes after action reports. I anticipate that President Biden will be “presidential and a bad ass mofo” and that shakes the clown will spin like a dervish of shite and really distinguish himself like no one’s ever seen. Bigly.

      We should each do what’s best on an individual basis wrt the debates. We should all continue to chop wood and carry water to ensure massive turnout. I got a text from Voces de la Frontera today- I was Chuffed! I’m thrilled that the Blog Father and his Front Pagers have engaged in on the ground groups and that jackals have had the opportunity to invest in those groups. If I could offer any advice to J Cole, it would be to take a nice bath- hydrotherapy is underappreciated IMHO.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Anoniminous

      @JCNZ:

      I wouldn’t go that far.  The silly archaic way a US President is elected means it is mathematically possible for Trump to win.  It’s mathematically impossible to predict he’s going to win.  Biden won Arizona by 0.003% of the vote.  That is WAY beyond the granularity of telephone polling.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Redshift

      IMHO, if you’re thinking of “will any minds be changed” in terms of people switching support from one candidate to the other (or the media favorite, “undecided swing voters”), that’s the wrong way to look at it. I agree that’s unlikely, but it also doesn’t matter.

      Campaigns would love to pick up new supporters, but they’re way more concerned with motivating everyone who would never support TCFG to vote, and to talk to their friends, etc. That’s something debates can affect.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Jackie

      @Villago Delenda Est:

      The polling is bullshit. We don’t know the methodology or the sample, and yet the MSM swears by it because the horse race meme must be preserved at all cost

      Worse; TstupidCFG uses the faulty polls as his basis for a rigged and ‘stollen’ election – and his poorly educated MAGAts believe him.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Mike in NC

      Won’t watch the debate because I’ve never watched one before. Fat Bastard’s voice is so whiny and nasal that I can’t listen to him wallowing in self pity. His bloated, ugly, shiny orange face looks like a rotting jack-o-lantern topped with urine-colored cotton candy.

      How did we ever get to this point? This country used to elect politicians who at least pretended to have a molecule of decency and dignity. Trump’s a worthless cretin who once danced on stage on SNL with some people dressed up like chickens.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      CaseyL

      @H.E.Wolf: ​
      The first solution – a spoonful of sugar – has always worked for me. I could probably do it even now, as a Type II Diabetic, because it’s just one spoonful.

      (And, yes, you better believe I always sang the Mary Poppins song while measuring out the spoonful.)

      John, I don’t know where you got the idea that being our Blogfather means you have to watch the debate.  Please be disabused of that notion.  We love you! We don’t want you to suffer!  (And certainly not on our behalf, an ungrateful pack of jackals that we are!)

      I, for one, am totally not watching the debate, but will be following it here and on social media.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Mike in NC: Trump’s a worthless cretin who once danced on stage on SNL with some people dressed up like chickens.

      Sure, pick the most tasteful thing he has done in his life.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @suzanne: Both the 2016 and 2020 elections could have gone either way.

      One thing that encourages me about this year is that Joe Biden’s campaign is much better funded. In 2020, the Biden campaign did not reach parity with Trump’s until mid-August and they had to play catch-up. This time, they started putting resources into the battleground states last Fall.

      That includes North Carolina. Trump is staging a rally in Cheapeake, Virginia tomorrow. He really should have picked Charlotte, North Carolina instead. But Trump can come to Virginia as much as he wants, I don’t care. He’ll just drive up Joe Biden’s vote total.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      zhena gogolia

      @Omnes Omnibus: You’re making me hungry. My husband is listening to a Zoom lecture live from Milwaukee. The pronunciation of “dah-cument” is making me nostalgic. And hungry (we can’t eat until it’s over).

      ETA: Ooh, and “Wis – CAH -sin”

      Reply

