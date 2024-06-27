I have been in a foul mood and lethargic and unmotivated, but I guess as the owner of an almost top 10,000 blog, I have to watch this fucking debate whether I want to or not, and I am here to tell you that I do not want to watch this fucking debate. I find everything about Trump to be repellent and vile, the sound of his voice gives me angina, looking at his orange malformed visage makes my stomach churn, and reading and watching the sick cultists makes me want to punch this Baron Harkonnen motherfucker in the dick and blast them all back to Giedi Prime. So here we fucking are, and because I have no fucking self control and ruined drinking for myself with my gluttonous excess, I’ll be watching sober with nothing to dull my pain.

God damnit.

***

I’ve been vacillating between “I can’t believe this fucking guy is going to get elected again” and doubting the accuracy of the polling for the better part of the last week, and that’s been fucking great for my mental health, let me tell you. I find the entire thing to be terrifying- he’s such a bad person and he is surrounded by other equally awful but in different ways people and cheered on by the worst people and it’s just disgusting. If he wins the Supreme Court is done for several more decades and I just don’t think people understand how bad they will make life for so many people. It’s too horrifying to contemplate.

On the other hand, I still do not feel the Trump energy the way I did in 2016. Maybe they’ve all learned to take off their hats and big signs so people don’t know they are garbage human beings. I don’t know.

***

The worst part about this debate is that the scripts are already written by the media, who love themselves a horse race and chaos in general, so what actually happens at the debate really doesn’t matter. Barring Trump’s pants falling down and showing his diaper or him dropping dead, I doubt any minds will change. The worse he is will probably increase his support among the base. God, they are so awful. Life today is like wearing the glasses in They Live, but it’s half the fucking country.

As you can see, I am not doing well with this election cycle. I’ll just stop here.