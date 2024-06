I dozed off too early, so I’ve been wide awake for hours. But that’s okay — there’s a new season of “The Bear” to binge.

Not sure why I find that show so fascinating. There’s a lot of screaming and general fuckery.

I worked in a kitchen or two back in the day, though my employers were pizza chains and a crappy lounge rather than an aspiring Michelin starred eatery.

Still, there was lots of screaming and general fuckery, so it’s relatable.

Open thread!