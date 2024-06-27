In case you missed last night’s thread, we are in the process of raising $15,000 to send one young person to Leadership School to learn about organizing and how to lead a political team. We don’t know if the person who will be funded by our $15,000 will be the actual leader for OUR TEAM in the Fall – the 10-person team we will fund again for 3 weeks, as we did in 2022 – but our team leader will be one of the people who attended Leadership School.

We completed the first Angel match overnight, and that Angel match is already in the thermometer. Friend of the blog Andrew wrote last night to offer a match, so we are starring a brand-new $1,000 Angel match this morning. The usual terms – matching up to $100 per person. No external match for the Leadership School, so these will be 2x donations.

As I said last night, I am so tired of waiting on this corrupt Supreme Court. I am tried of waiting for Cannon to be held accountable and for the DC trial to resume. I am fucking tired of the assaults on the basic rights of women. Waiting, waiting, waiting. But this we can do now, and we don’t have to wait on anyone else.

Worker Power Leadership School

We are raising funds to send one person to Leadership School. Our $15,000 will cover housing + training for a campaign leader who will lead a canvass team of 10 to knock on over 25,000 doors during this election year!

We all know that the 2024 election on November 5th will decide whether our Democracy as we know it survives, and the swing state of Arizona is a major path to victory for the Presidential, House, and Senate races.

In the coming weeks, Worker Power will run once again the largest field operation in Arizona and knock on over 1.1 million doors! They will hire over 500 canvassers to deliver the White House, secure our Democratic U.S. Senate seat, and flip Congressional Districts 1 and 6, giving us a path to control of the House!

To keep Arizona blue, they created the Worker Power Leadership School, a free, month-long, in-residence training program educating the next generation of organizers to run strong field campaigns.

Building on the successes of 2022, when they secured the Governorship, Secretary of State, and Attorney General’s office in Arizona and the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, the Worker Power Leadership School will offer 150 hours of campaign training to 24 organizers, guided by some of the nation’s top strategists.

Following their graduation in August, these 24 organizers will lead a team of 10 canvassers who will help knock on over 1.1 million doors!

Is this effort something you guys can get behind? I am so fucking tired of waiting for the corrupt Supreme Court. I am so fucking tired of waiting for Cannon to make a move that will allow the 11th Circuit to slap her down. We are not without agency, even when it feels like we are in limbo. Let’s do this!

Open thread.