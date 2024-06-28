HumboldtBlue teased in a couple of posts that he had a meet-cute set up with a tuxedo kitten. She was adorable, but as is the way with the cat distribution system, that is not the kitten he came home with because he was chosen and he could not refuse. Meet by Noodles. And what a match it is. From HumboldtBlue:

Well, what a wonderful 24 hours it’s been. Noodles is a little 3-pound whirlwind of energy and non-stop movement right up until the moment it’s time for a nap, and then he just folds himself up on my chest with a series of chirps, peeps and little meows and dozes off. We’ve had a ton of fun chasing the feather and the ball on the stick, and he’s all kitten, with plenty of bristling hair and hunchback side jumps while I continually laugh at his little bow-legged back legs as he scampers across the floor. I went to the clinic expecting to meet Cosmo, the little girl, and I did, but they also brought in Noodles (they were calling him Holland but after what the Oranje [Dutch men’s national soccer team] did in the Euros that name was never gonna stick) and from the first moment he was on my leg, scampering around and behind me while Cosmo pretty much ignored me. It became clear pretty quickly he and I were gonna be pals. I spent 40 minutes with him and then signed the foster-to-adoption paperwork (he gets neutered in two weeks) and then we got in the car and headed home. Not before a stop at the local vet to pick up some toys and food supplies, and when we got to the apartment he settled in immediately. He was litter box trained and used mine without trouble after I showed him where it was. He spent an hour exploring every nook and cranny of the apartment he could, squeaking and peeping and just having a blast while I exhorted him on, all the while grinning like a fool at how &%$#@#@ adorable he is and just how cute a little furry three-pound2222222222222222222wq (that was him standing on the keyboard) kitten can be. He just crashed after an hour or so of play, so I am down to one-handed typing again, but so far he couldn’t be more perfect. We are just two swinging bachelors chilling in the bachelor pad and this is the start of a wonderful friendship. I can’t stop grinning at him.

[[[TaMara here: We even get some adorable video!]]]

Aaahhh, kittens. They are so cute so you don’t disown them when they wake you up at 4 am because they think that’s the best time for pets, or dump over the kitty oat grass and dig out all the dirt, spreading it all over the kitchen. Not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Speaking of cute friends, this happened here a month ago, if you haven’t already seen it:

Tell me that Elk isn’t playing with those kids. He/she is clearly tossing that ball back to his new friends. And the boys behave appropriately – they keep their distance and when they toss the ball back, they toss it away from their elk friend, so as not to spook.

Speaking of nature – there are two different bears running around within the city limits. I feel like I’m on the wrong side of town for a visit, but my house is near a major waterway, which is usually how they navigate busy locations.

This is a respite open thread.