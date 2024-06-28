Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An Alternate Way of Looking At Things Open Thread

Promoted from the comments

Frankensteinbeck on Friday 6/28

I will say it in every thread because someone has to:  Trump had a much worse night than Biden.  It’s not an advantage to be allowed to lie unchecked when your lies make you sound like Hitler.  He directly insulted blacks and Latinos, he bragged about overturning Roe, his policy positions* were uniformly poison, and he skipped questions repeatedly to rant about immigrants like a nutcase.  White liberals and the media are running around screaming with their hair on fire.  I’m sure MAGA loved it.  Everyone else looked at Trump and recoiled in horror.

*Some people actually watch debates to find out the candidates’ policy positions.  Weird, I know!

Maybe we are getting caught up in the media framing, even as we curse them regularly for putting their collective thumb on the scales?

Open thread!

      WaterGirl

      PSA: We are just $249 away from $10,000 for the Worker Power Leadership School.  $600 of the current Angel match is still available.

      If we hit $10,000 by the stroke of midnight, another Angel will add $500 to the thermometer.

      Back to the open thread.

    6. 6.

      Lyrebird

      @Frankensteinbeck: I guess you already did, eh?

      and I don’t know how to quote from a previous thread, but I’d say this also bears repeating:

      UncleEbeneezer
      June 28, 2024 at 9:16 pm

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: This is the part that enrages me.  I look at my timeline and not a single Black Dem that I follow is panicking.  They are 100% behind Biden.  No asterisks or qualifiers.  No “holding-my-nose” bullshit.  No fantasizing about who could replace him.  Then I see White People talking constant shit about our President.  So much for their commitment to Stand With/Listen To Black People.

      This is the time to take our cues from the Democratic Party Base, follow their lead and get in freakin’ line for the sake of our Coalition.

       

      @WaterGirl:

      thanks for making so many great avenues to DO STUFF.  Because yes we still have STUFF TO DO!

      -Ridin’ with Biden, Hopping on the Harris Train,

      fired up

      and ready to go!!

    9. 9.

      BellyCat

      Watched the debate. If one hasn’t but are criticizing those that did, watch it.  Solid Joe supporter here, but his initial performance was deeply concerning. Will vote for him on life support though given the alternative.

      A few thoughts:

      – Biden was ill (and likely on cold meds) and should have stated this fact up front to earn forgiveness in advance.

      – His debate prep team needs to be replaced. Let Joe be Joe. Reciting statistics and achievements is a mug’s game — especially against a pathological liar — and not his strength. He could have and should have mocked the Orange Convict with ease.

      – However, the fact that Joe listened to and followed his debate prepper’s shitty guidance is actually what concerns me the most.  He truly should have known better.

      I’m still ridin’ with Biden.  I just want him to drive. Speculation of another candidate beating Trump is baseless hopium.

    10. 10.

      wjca

      Maybe we are getting caught up in the media framing, even as we curse them regularly for putting their collective thumb on the scales?

      My sense was that we got into panic and hysteria mode well before there was any media framing to get caught up in.  Partly, we’ve got more than our share of glass half empty types.   Partly, there were a lot of trolls (here and elsewhere) vigorously fanning the flames.

      And partly, there are some people who remain certain, in the face of all the evidence to the contrary, that their favorite candudate would triumph, if only they could somehow remove the candidate actual voters prefer.  For them, any tiny bobble by Biden is a heaven-sent opportunity to bellow for him to step aside.  No matter that there is no plausible path to victory if that happens.

    11. 11.

      Splitting Image

      Maybe we are getting caught up in the media framing, even as we curse them regularly for putting their collective thumb on the scales?

      Exactly this. The framing is that only Democrats have agency, and the purpose of a Presidential debate is to determine whether a Democratic candidate is good enough to vote for, otherwise there is nothing to do but elect the Republican and accept what follows.

      Biden had an off-night, so Trump had a free move. He used it to present himself as an unhinged loon. In the long run, this is worse than mangling a question or two.

      I’ll also point out that right wing trolls don’t drop into the blog to give anybody good advice. They do it when they think you will be susceptible to bad advice. And last night they seemed virtually unanimous that Biden had to go.

    16. 16.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I keep putting together bits from various people to counter some of the crap that’s been posted here and elsewhere:

      Democratic messaging is only a problem for *white* people. Look at how the *base* of the Dem party, ie., black folks reacted:

      Fuck that bum. Go get em, Joe!
      That should be everybody’s reaction. Everyfuckingbody.

      The reactions to a single poor debate performance are insane. Like I told a friend, I watched the entire debate last night and saw two old men: one of them seemed like a smart guy with a cold, and the other guy seemed like a flat out lunatic. Biden sounded old. Trump sounded like Hitler. It turns out, most people don’t like Hitler.

      The italicized bit is from Damien and Frankensteinbeck.

      Can the Biden/Harris team do better going forward? Yeah (I’ve made WWII references to western Allied operational blunders and yet WE STILL WON THE WAR. That analogy is apt here). But any fauxgressive calling for Joe to step aside needs to STFU yesterday.

    17. 17.

      lollipopguild

      The more people see trump-straight on and no filter the more it will help Biden and the Dems. Unless you are a member of his Cult he is grandpa/uncle Crazypants.

    22. 22.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @BellyCat: it’s one fucking debate. It’s not the end of the world. Orange Lump has a lot of bad days ahead of him. That said, i do wish they would let Joe be Joe.  The comms team needs to stop cocooning him. He does need to do more interviews with the media(skip the NYT.) His gaffes are often cutesy funny and they are never kkkrazy like Orange Lump’s.

    23. 23.

      Chet Murthy

      WaterGirl, and Frankensteinbeck,

      Thank you both for this.  I feel the same way.  Sure, I wish Joe had cleaned the floor with TCFG.  And I’m dismayed.  But not with Joe: I’m dismayed (actually enraged beyond belief) with the press.  With CNN and Tapper and Bash.  It’s their job (their Constitutionally-protected JOB) to help inform the citizenry of the truth, the facts, so we can make good decisions.  Instead they’re taking that Constitutional protection and using it as  toilet paper to wipe themselves after taking a good long shit ….. enraging.

      I continue to believe that Joe is one of (if not THE) best President of my lifetime.  And IDGAF about these people who want him to step aside.

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Splitting Image:

      The framing is that only Democrats have agency, and the purpose of a Presidential debate is to determine whether a Democratic candidate is good enough to vote for, otherwise there is nothing to do but elect the Republican and accept what follows.

      Boy, isn’t that the truth !!?!

    26. 26.

      khead

      I started to respond to an alternate version of the same comment from Frankensteinbeck last night but got sidetracked. So I am glad someone else noticed:

      We’re hyper-fixated on wanting Biden to sound firm and powerful and make zingers.  We’re terrified of him sounding old, and if things go bad even briefly, we stop taking things in and panic.  This misses a lot else that went on.  Trump got to lie, but his lies were nutso.  It doesn’t help you if you get to lie but your lies are so obvious they still hurt you.  His ranting about immigrants is going to sound creepy as fuck to anybody not in his base.  He repeatedly denied Jan 6th, and that doesn’t go over well with people who remember it happening.  Sounding strong and dynamic as you talk about how you aced cognitive tests isn’t a great look.  Sorry, it isn’t.

      Biden sounded old.  Trump sounded like a deranged asshole.

      Almost every Trump answer had two things:  A shitload of lies and some random thing from his rally speeches that would make little sense unless you are fluent in wingnut.

    28. 28.

      Jinchi

      It was pretty impresssive just how many “Biden Must Resign!” articles they had ready to go immediately after the debate.

      I imagine if Biden had hit it out of the park they were ready with just as many speculating on the grade of cocaine he must have been using.

    31. 31.

      Jacqueline Squid Onassis

      @BellyCat:

      Agreed.   Biden is the best POTUS of any of our conscious lifetimes but his performance was disastrous.  It’s not just his voice – his answer on abortion that rambled into rape and murder by an immigrant, ending that one section with, “… we beat Medicare.”  He sounded awful – unable to complete a thought, rambling to irrelevancy, aphasia – and I can’t lie to myself about that.

      Fortunately, nobody who pays attention cares about debate performances and this debate is so far from election day that I have to believe it won’t really matter on Election Day.

      I’ll crawl over broken glass to vote for anyone who can defeat the fascists at the polls but I’ll do it naked to vote for anyone who’s also been, by far, the best President of my lifetime.

    34. 34.

      Tom Levenson

      On Bluesky just now I saw word of Morning Consult’s post-debate poll: Biden 45, Trump 44–Biden up 1 (as in, sampling noise) over the last MC poll. I believe MC is seen as having a Republican lean.

      Also on Bluesky, someone reporting on a Hispanic focus group. Uniform revulsion from Trump.

      Yes, Biden had a bad night. But I agree with the OP’s quoted stuff: Trump did too, in ways that have a direct impact on key voter groups.

      I, for one, plan to spend the evening (on the West Coast for me this week) untwisting my knickers.

    36. 36.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott: Well, he obviously got it because he thanked you for recognizing all the parts of his nym.  I, apparently, am slow on the uptake this evening.

      Maybe I’ll blame it on the sour cherry mojitos at lunchtime. :-)

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      Hey!  We’re at $10,001.  Yippee!

      edit: And our other Angel has added our $500 bonus!

      Thank you to all the angels, and to our “bonus” angel tonight!!

    38. 38.

      Klpe

      Every discussion of  the debate must start with, “Trump lied about everything and refused to answer direct questions.” And then we can discuss our grief and dismay and figure out what the best strategy for beating Trump is. The best strategy may well be Biden. He had a bad day and we can’t deny the clear evidence before us — he’s old and flawed, but he is infinitely better in every way than Trump. Can he beat Trump? Not if we desert him.

    40. 40.

      Martin

      I’m leaving for France in 3 days. My instinct is to not return. I probably will anyway.

      I don’t think it’s the debate as much as USSC that is really getting to me. I’m a lot more forgiving of bad politics than bad policy.

    41. 41.

      Mike E

      @Jinchi: Yep, it’s all those unused “US ATTACKS SYRIA” CNN chyrons back during the Obama administration that got turned into JOE MUST GO headlines today, heh… seems like Show Your Asses is now a national holiday all of a sudden.

    44. 44.

      Chet Murthy

      @Martin:

      I’m leaving for France in 3 days. My instinct is to not return.

      3 days … so that’s Monday?  By then you’ll have a good sense of whether it’s sensible to, y’know, *not return*.  I have a good friend there who ended his email to me today with “I’m crossing my fingers for Sunday’s elections here in France. So scary…”  I’m with him in crossing my fingers.

    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: His original construction is absolutely masterful:

      Frankenstein + Steinbeck.

      Mine was a poor attempt at a Devo-ish deconstruction.  :-)

      Thanks.

      And Woot!  Success in the thermometer – yet again!!

      Great job!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    46. 46.

      Ohio Mom

      I am most discouraged about Paul Krugman joining the chorus at the NYT and calling for Biden to step down.

      I expected better from him (stern look).

      When you step back and hear the silence from the media, it’s stunning — no one is analyzing the gush of lies and non sequiturs from Trump, that his behavior was unpresidential, how what he went on and on about ties back to his egregious presidency, and connects forward to the wish list that is Project 25. So much totally ignored material.

    47. 47.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      Just got into Newport  News after an 11 hour drive.  On to the Outer Banks tomorrow.  I begged my wife to read BJ threads on the way here to see a vast array of opinions.  She was on the ledge all night and most of the day thanks to last night. Thanks to all who are keeping the faith. Fuck trump.  Also, I saw one solitary trump sign the whole drive. It was in front of some multi million dollar farm in Fauquier County.

    49. 49.

      Jinchi

      @matt: The Democratic Party is governed by tacticians.

      I would not want to be in a war beside those tacticians.. Trump’s people spent the last several weeks setting up their spin to cover if their guy bombed. Dem operatives spent the day after having a public panic attack.

      It didn’t occur to anyone on the Dem side to seed the idea that Biden has a top tier partner in Kamala Harris? You know, just to counter the omnipresent concerns about Biden’s age?

