I wanna start this post by saying we are all stressed out, tired, scared, angry, overworked, underpaid, and anxious. All of us. Any sentient human being would be, so it is understandable. So keep that in mind in the comments and try to keep in mind the people here are not the enemy, and to be kind.

New shirt for the summer arrived:

Despite my cautionary note to everyone at the top of this post, I would like to note that I have been in a frothing fucking rage all god damned day, and scanning the headlines it looks like I am going to be that way for quite some time. I don’t know what to say about the fucking Supreme Court, who decided in the past 48 hours that being broke is a crime, keeping poison out of food, water, and the air is a crime, while at the same time deciding that a little bribery is ok. Fuck these motherfuckers. I’m gonna watch the Pelican Brief on repeat this weekend.

The majority of my anger is directed, however, at the media, the bobbleheads, and the fauxgressives all screaming about Biden’s debate performance. I only watched about ten to fifteen minutes last night because the mere sound of Trump’s voice sends me into a rage, but I caught it all this morning on replay, and the reactions are absurd. I think Mistermix is about right- what you all witnessed was a normal, healthy, 81 year old man. There were no signs of dementia, no signs of failing judgment, no lies. Just an old guy looking, well, old.

This should not surprise you, because Biden is fucking old. So is Trump. I personally don’t think ANYONE should be running for President over the age of 70, but I also feel that way about the House, the Senate, and every other branch of government. But I don’t get to make the fucking rules, so here we are.

It’s become distressingly clear to me that the vast majority of this nation has never really spent any time with older people. At all. All the things you see in Joe Biden are just the signs of aging that hit us all. Lots of physical things happen- your skin gets thinner and less supple. You lose muscle mass. You lose fat in a lot of places like your face and your feet, leaving you with a drawn and gaunter looking face, and your feet hurt because there is less padding so you become more interested in things like comfortable socks and shoes. There are literally billion dollar industries focused just on shoes for seniors. Your skin, tendons, ligaments and most everything else becomes less elastic. You get stiffer. Your hearing isn’t as good. You might have mild cataracts. Your bones do not have the same density so falls are more dangerous. Your response latency is worse. You’re slower and everything hurts.

And every last fucking bit of this is 100% normal. We will all go through it. There is nothing you can do about it. Time comes for us all. I remember telling all the younger guys in my World of Warcraft guild over a decade or more ago “that one of these days as you get older, you are going to sit on one of your balls, and when it happens after the pain and shock subsides you will think of me.” Lo and behold, it happened to one of them the first time this spring:

I love that I said this fifteen years ago and he remembered to reach out to me on discord. Too funny.

All of these things happen. It’s unavoidable. It’s the normal aging process.

But what it isn’t is demonstration of cognitive decline. It isn’t dementia. It isn’t incompetence. It isn’t a moral failing. It isn’t the result of decades of drug abuse. If you want to see that, don’t look at Joe Biden. Look at the other fucking guy that was on stage last night lying his ass off and generally ranting about everything and making no sense.

Fuck him and the people fluffing and enabling him.

The other thing driving me fucking insane is this whole “Biden should step down” stuff that has taken hold in certain quarters. I know I am about to show my age here by using an internet and pop culture reference older than this year’s graduating college seniors, but this is the underpants gnome theory being applied to Presidential selection. So Biden steps down. Then what?

Who takes over? I know it isn’t Kamala you want in there because you fuckers on the far left spent the last election calling her a cop and saying she’s not a real black person because she’s West Indian and Jamaican and whatever else. So I know you don’t think that is what will happen.

So who will it be? How will we pick them? How will we get the millions of people who voted for Joe in the primary to support your new choice? How will we get them on the ballot, considering Ohio just had to pass a special bill to get Biden on the ballot.

Just shut the fuck up.

Biden is our candidate, and there ain’t no changing that. So either you’re riding with Biden or you’re with the other fucking guy, and there really is no in between. This country will not survive another Trump Presidency or three more right wing Supreme Court Justices. So either strap in and work harder to get Biden and his team elected, or just sit back and wait for the mandatory Brawndo drinking sessions coming down the pike.

I am so fucking tired of no one ever remembering anything. The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones song.

I’m going to go watch tv and eat watermelon. Fuck everything.