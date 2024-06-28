Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread

by

 

I wanna start this post by saying we are all stressed out, tired, scared, angry, overworked, underpaid, and anxious. All of us. Any sentient human being would be, so it is understandable. So keep that in mind in the comments and try to keep in mind the people here are not the enemy, and to be kind.

***

New shirt for the summer arrived:

Friday Night Open Thread 13

Despite my cautionary note to everyone at the top of this post, I would like to note that I have been in a frothing fucking rage all god damned day, and scanning the headlines it looks like I am going to be that way for quite some time. I don’t know what to say about the fucking Supreme Court, who decided in the past 48 hours that being broke is a crime, keeping poison out of food, water, and the air is a crime, while at the same time deciding that a little bribery is ok. Fuck these motherfuckers. I’m gonna watch the Pelican Brief on repeat this weekend.

The majority of my anger is directed, however, at the media, the bobbleheads, and the fauxgressives all screaming about Biden’s debate performance. I only watched about ten to fifteen minutes last night because the mere sound of Trump’s voice sends me into a rage, but I caught it all this morning on replay, and the reactions are absurd. I think Mistermix is about right- what you all witnessed was a normal, healthy, 81 year old man. There were no signs of dementia, no signs of failing judgment, no lies. Just an old guy looking, well, old.

This should not surprise you, because Biden is fucking old. So is Trump. I personally don’t think ANYONE should be running for President over the age of 70, but I also feel that way about the House, the Senate, and every other branch of government. But I don’t get to make the fucking rules, so here we are.

It’s become distressingly clear to me that the vast majority of this nation has never really spent any time with older people. At all. All the things you see in Joe Biden are just the signs of aging that hit us all. Lots of physical things happen- your skin gets thinner and less supple. You lose muscle mass. You lose fat in a lot of places like your face and your feet, leaving you with a drawn and gaunter looking face, and your feet hurt because there is less padding so you become more interested in things like comfortable socks and shoes. There are literally billion dollar industries focused just on shoes for seniors. Your skin, tendons, ligaments and most everything else becomes less elastic. You get stiffer. Your hearing isn’t as good. You might have mild cataracts. Your bones do not have the same density so falls are more dangerous. Your response latency is worse. You’re slower and everything hurts.

And every last fucking bit of this is 100% normal. We will all go through it. There is nothing you can do about it. Time comes for us all. I remember telling all the younger guys in my World of Warcraft guild over a decade or more ago “that one of these days as you get older, you are going to sit on one of your balls, and when it happens after the pain and shock subsides you will think of me.” Lo and behold, it happened to one of them the first time this spring:

Friday Night Open Thread 14

I love that I said this fifteen years ago and he remembered to reach out to me on discord. Too funny.

All of these things happen. It’s unavoidable. It’s the normal aging process.

But what it isn’t is demonstration of cognitive decline. It isn’t dementia. It isn’t incompetence. It isn’t a moral failing. It isn’t the result of decades of drug abuse. If you want to see that, don’t look at Joe Biden. Look at the other fucking guy that was on stage last night lying his ass off and generally ranting about everything and making no sense.

Fuck him and the people fluffing and enabling him.

***

The other thing driving me fucking insane is this whole “Biden should step down” stuff that has taken hold in certain quarters. I know I am about to show my age here by using an internet and pop culture reference older than this year’s graduating college seniors, but this is the underpants gnome theory being applied to Presidential selection. So Biden steps down. Then what?

Who takes over? I know it isn’t Kamala you want in there because you fuckers on the far left spent the last election calling her a cop and saying she’s not a real black person because she’s West Indian and Jamaican and whatever else. So I know you don’t think that is what will happen.

So who will it be? How will we pick them? How will we get the millions of people who voted for Joe in the primary to support your new choice? How will we get them on the ballot, considering Ohio just had to pass a special bill to get Biden on the ballot.

Just shut the fuck up.

Biden is our candidate, and there ain’t no changing that. So either you’re riding with Biden or you’re with the other fucking guy, and there really is no in between. This country will not survive another Trump Presidency or three more right wing Supreme Court Justices. So either strap in and work harder to get Biden and his team elected, or just sit back and wait for the mandatory Brawndo drinking sessions coming down the pike.

I am so fucking tired of no one ever remembering anything. The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones song.

I’m going to go watch tv and eat watermelon. Fuck everything.

    2. 2.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      The majority of my anger is directed, however, at the media, the bobbleheads, and the fauxgressives all screaming about Biden’s debate performance.

      To quote Driftglass: Pretty sure the debate didn’t permanently move the needle much one way or another. OTOH, it did definitively confirm that journalism is dead at CNN.

      The other thing driving me fucking insane is this whole “Biden should step down” stuff that has taken hold in certain quarters.

      Per cain in the other thread, the people saying that are the people who never wanted Joe in the first place. Again from this morning’s thread, look at how the *base* of the Dem party, ie., black folks reacted:
      Fuck that bum. Go get em, Joe!
      That should be everybody’s reaction. Everyfuckingbody.

      The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones song.

      That’s being generous.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Splitting Image

      I am so fucking tired of no one ever remembering anything. The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones Calhoun Tubbs song.

      Fixed that for you.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      different-church-lady

      A reminder that they pulled this same shit with Hillary: “She’s old and weak and tired” and then she actually got pneumonia and that was proof.
      The useful idiots got set up so that the first little struggle would be seen as proof that Biden was senile, and man, some of them swallowed the hook, line, sinker, reel, rod, and the whole fuckin’ boat.​​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      satby

      The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones song.

      Oh, that’s way longer than the average memory of Americans. And none of them know even what happened in their own lifetimes if it happened when they were younger than teenaged. Fucking ridiculous.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      This is from The 19th, a new media outlet – I was shocked anyone in media thought to talk to rank and file Democrats:

      RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA — On calls with reporters Friday, leading reproductive rights advocates acknowledged that President Joe Biden’s showing in Thursday’s debate versus former President Donald Trump fell short. So too, to varying degrees, did women voters who came to the North Carolina state fairgrounds to see the president at a post-debate rally.

      But all of them — key to Biden’s reelection chances — vowed to continue supporting him, seeing it as the way to avoid another Trump term.

      Biden’s speech here was considerably more energetic than his performance in Thursday night’s debate, which spurred a fresh round of panic over his age, mental acuity and ability to serve another term. Top advocates also expressed disappointment with Biden’s remarks on abortion, which they viewed as a missed opportunity to make a strong argument and attack Trump on a top issue for Democrats. But the day after, Democratic voters and volunteers in North Carolina said Biden’s showing didn’t change their strong support for the president and opposition to another term for Trump.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      I didn’t watch the debate and I haven’t paid much attention to the news today.  I already knew who I would be voting for, and there wasn’t anything that could change that.

      I also realized years ago that when one party in a debate is allowed to lie while the other is bound to the truth by both principle and the media, it really ain’t much of a debate.  It’s just a formula for stress and rage.  No thanks.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Another Scott: I’m donating to the Biden campaign, especially important to show support there now, IMO. Plus, they have the infrastructure in place and regional offices already open..

      Reply
    20. 20.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Splitting Image:

      The memory of this nation is the length of a fucking Ramones Calhoun Tubbs song.

      Having never previously heard of Calhoun Tubbs, and being an old, I was going to suggest “Her Majesty” from Abbey Road.

      But though I’m 70 years old and of the male persuasion, this is the first I’ve even heard of the notion that one might sit on one’s own balls, and it’s certainly never happened to me.  Maybe my balls don’t hang quite low enough.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kristine

      Thank you, John.

      Had to stay away from Facebook today because of all the defensive crouches. I should’ve left links to some Black Twitter accounts because damn.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Scout211

      I don’t know what to say about the fucking Supreme Court, who decided in the past 48 hours that being broke is a crime, keeping poison out of food, water, and the air is a crime, while at the same time deciding that a little bribery is ok. Fuck these motherfuckers

      Yes.

      But they did do one thing good today.  They denied Bannon’s appeal so he is going to prison on Monday.

      I guess Bannon should have taken a few of them on a fishing trip or showered them with other gratuities but apparently he just felt his fame and celebrity were enough to sway them.  LOLOL.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      I’m going out to weed my front bed before it gets dark. You guys let me know what we decide on Joe Biden. I’m fine with anyone.

      EXCEPT Baud.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      ceece

      Today is a good day to DO SOMETHING. Every time I cuss out the former guy or his media enablers, I try to do something productive with my energy. I don’t have a ton of money to donate, but I can afford some stamps and a highlighter pen.

      today I am WRITING MORE POSTCARDS !

      This week’s batch is going to a Black community in North Carolina. Next week’s batch is going to to a Native community in Arizona.

      please check the Center for Common Ground site at:

      https://www.centerforcommonground.org/actions

      if you want to textbank or phonebank or postcard or volunteer in person to help GOTV in communities of color in various states. They are starting up a huge outreach to Black women in Florida.

      oh, and FTFNYT

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Adam Lang

      What really gets me about this whole situation is the giant pack of ‘radical centrist’ pundits piously intoning that Biden should step down because he is oooold, with not a single one of them realizing that if he were 25 years younger, then something other than his age would have been what Fox used to dupe them into thinking that he’s unqualified, and that they would be saying the exact same thing about how he should step aside for the good of the country.

      It’s what they do now. It’s their entire reason for living.

      Yet, although people are rightly calling them out about the whole ‘brokered convention’ thing, nobody seems to be making the broader point that the age thing is just today’s excuse, just like Hillary’s emails were last time. I just don’t get that.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      @Kay: This is from The 19th, a new media outlet

      They were established in 2020 and many commenters here have posted links from their site.

      In short: The 19th Amendment remains unfinished business, a fact we acknowledge in our logo with an asterisk — a visible reminder of those who have been omitted from our democracy. The expansion of the franchise continues today, and The 19th aims to capture this ongoing American story.

      The 19th was founded in 2020 by Emily Ramshaw and Amanda Zamora, longtime journalists who believed the news was not representative enough.

      Our goal is to empower women and LGBTQ+ people — particularly those from underrepresented communities — with the information, resources and tools they need to be equal participants in our democracy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mai Naem mobile

      It this was the GOP and TFG had a bad debate they would all be out there braying about awesome TFG was and how he had to go up against the liberal MSM wahhhhh.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kerry

      Thank you for your thoughts, John Cole!  I feel better after reading them.  I hope there are many people thinking the way you are.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      PJ

      I find it funny that someone’s idea of “Thug Life” is a picture of Minor Threat, a straight-edge band. I know the “humor” is that it’s the Golden Girls’ faces superimposed over their bodies, but the idea that Minor Threat were thuggish is “shrug emoji”.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mai Naem mobile

       

      @Adam Lang: the centrists think his legislation has been too much to the left. They’re the old DLCrs who were against throwing crumbs to the poor but okay with opportunity zones for wealthy developers.

      Reply

