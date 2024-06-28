Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

When we show up, we win.

Fuck That Bum, Let’s Go Joe: Moving On and Doing the Work

by | 101 Comments

This post is in: ,

Moving on and doing the work – funding one future leader for the Worker Power Leadership School!

Moving on and doing the work – that’s what will get us the outcome we want in November.  So let’s send our student to Leadership School and move on to the next group that needs our support to do something great.

We have $250 left on yesterday’s Angel match, but Andrew re-upped with a mother thousand.  So we are calling this a NEW Angel Match for $1,250, and everything resets with a new Angel match.

Matching up to $150 per person, up to the $1,250 total.  

Can we get to $10,000 today?

If we can get to $10,000 before the clock strikes midnight tonight, another angel will add $500 to the thermometer.  

Teamwork!

Open thread.

    3. 3.

      JaySinWA

      @Baud: Despite the Chevron ruling, I’ll take the ambiguity to allow it to mean the same thing on both sides of the pond.

      ETA for this case only

      Reply
    5. 5.

      schrodingers_cat

      Self described progressives and assorted nervous Nellies and other malign characters are doing an I told you so dance in the comment threads about Biden’s age. Many of these same fuckers had no objection to Bernie Sanders age in 2020 when he was older than Biden. I find them tiresome in the extreme

      Biden has delivered on many of the progressive demands and yet for the most part they have rewarded that with hardly any loyalty.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debit

      I found myself laughing in incredulous disbelief this morning at the headlines and videos suggesting that Biden should drop out for being old, I guess. No one, not one single pundit or journalist has suggested that trump should drop out because he’s a convicted felon. I must channel the youngs and ask what the actual fuck?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      zhena gogolia

      Has Jen Psaki said anything? My husband gave me her memoir, not knowing I’m not as crazy about her as I used to be. Even though it emerges that Obama threw her under the bus (didn’t give her the big job and let her find out by someone seeing a xerox left on a machine), it still seems she feels kind of embarrassed about working for uncool Biden.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rusty

      The entire (supposedly) left of the NY Times editorial page has turned on Biden. Friedman, Bruni, Kristof and Krugman are all calling for Biden to withdraw.  I think the NYT sucks, but that is going to create a lot of pressure and turmoil.  We are so screwed. (And of course the NYT thinks has a big article how Trump won the debate.)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      cain

      Yesterdays freakout by the old Democratic political class. JFC, they were talking about replacing Biden and I’m like ‘MF, we ain’t doing that’. One bad debate performance does not make the election made. These people…

      Plus, once you start going through Trump’s talking points – they are BAD. There is a lot of stuff in there that people are like ‘wtf?” Black twitter is already disseminating ‘black jobs’. GOP politicians are fucking up trying to explain that when asked. There is so much political attack material – Trump has fucked himself.

      Yeah, could Joe have pushed back? Yeah, ok. He didn’t. He had a bad cold, although I don’t know if they gave him meds and he got better by that after debate party.

      Trump is going to say he won, and he might be enviable for another round – but honestly, there is no point debating that loon. Who won in this debate? CNN and the political class. They are going to have endless debate and prey on the fears of Democratic voters. Fuck them.

      ETA – Every person here who posted anecdotes from their own families reaction – we all know every one of you is going to put a circle on Joe Biden when it comes to voting. This entire election is already polarized – but what other have reported, hispanics and black people are offended by the things Trump has said – plus he’s lied so much there isn’t a statement that didn’t not say “yeah, that’s a lie” by any cross section of the voting public. It is inescapable that that Trump lies his ass off and cannot stop lying.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Al Rennick

      Jason Lewis @SenJasonLewis

      State Senator Jason Lewis proudly represents the people of the Fifth Middlesex District of Massachusetts, which includes the cities and towns of Malden, Melrose, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, and parts of Winchester.

      “President Biden has contributed a lifetime of distinguished public service to our nation. In 2020, he rose to the challenge of defeating Donald Trump and restoring dignity and honor to the presidency. (1/3)

      Under his leadership, our country has made tremendous progress. But now it is time for him to step aside. Our party has many younger leaders who are experienced, talented, and ready to step up and defeat Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans. (2/3)

      We should have an open Democratic Party convention in August to select our presidential nominee. I’m calling on fellow Democrats to join me in this cause. (3/3)”

       

       

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Point taken. I turned it off 1/2 an hour in, but 90% of that was I simply couldn’t listen to That Voice and all those unanswered lies. Still, I woke up letting the Eeyore punditry get to me.

      My wife had three substacks she subscribes to that had live chats during the debate. One of them, The Big Picture, was saying during the fucking debate that Joe should step down as candidate. Unsubscribed. And she’s also this morning ranting about CNN and how there was a reason (that Former Guy “town hall”) why she never reads or watches CNN any more.

      Anyway, consider my ass kicked for doubting Joe and feeling despair for an hour or so. We both ended the morning by opening up ActBlue and making donations to Joe. I hope his June numbers are YUUUGE, and fuck CNN and all the punditry.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      wjca

      @schrodingers_cat: Never Trump Rs have Biden’s back more than supposed progressives and other assorted mostly white Ds having a meltdown.

      This.

      Note, having a meltdown while presenting exactly zero real-world scenarios where their preference (“Biden steps down”) improves Democrats’ chances.  That’s “real world” as in, including a real person, not a fantasy savior.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @schrodingers_cat: Do I feel good about last night?  Hell no!

      Do i feel good about these SCOTUS rulings?  Hell no!

      To me, it just means we need to work harder and do EVERYTHING we can, so today I’m focusing on sending one future leader to Leadership School.

      I’m excited about my meeting with the NC Black Alliance peeps later this morning, more planing for what we can do for NC.

      One foot in front of the other, people.  That’s not just all we can do, it’s EVERYTHING.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      West of the Rockies

      Agreed wholeheartedly.  Yeah, today’s SCOTUS rulings suck.  Last night was disappointing.  Let’s not piss ourselves though.    Buck up, move ahead.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      WaterGirl

      @debit:

      No one, not one single pundit or journalist has suggested that trump should drop out because he’s a convicted felon.

      What about the fact that he’s a pathological liar???

      Reply
    34. 34.

      catclub

      Plus, once you start going through Trump’s talking points – they are BAD.

      Ad: “Do you like where you live? Trump basically called it a shithole. Biden called it the greatest nation in the world.”

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Re #27, brace yourselves. The psyops have begun and it’s going to be unrelenting. “I’m a lifelong Democrat but I’m going to vote MAGA up and down the ballot and here’s why…”

      @West of the Rockies: Could also be a sleeper, an account that was on lurker status since 2020 and just gotten marching orders.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Gvg

      @Al Rennick: When is state senator Jason Lewis up for re-election? He is the one that needs to go. I imagine he will find out too. Doesn’t strike me as the smartest district to say that kind of thing.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      catclub

      @cain: plus he’s lied so much there isn’t a statement that didn’t not say “yeah, that’s a lie” by any cross section of the voting public.

       

      “I am not to blame for January 6th, Nancy Pelosi is”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      wjca

      @Al Rennick: We should have an open Democratic Party convention in August to select our presidential nominee. I’m calling on fellow Democrats to join me in this cause.

      Why do I have the distinct feeling that these people haven’t thought this thru?  They somehow imagine an “open convention” will nominate their preferred (imaginary) savior.  Who will somehow put together a campaign organization in a couple of months.

      News flash: the convention delegates are, overwhelmingly, Biden-Harris delegates.  So, when the fantasy open convention fantasy meets reality, Harris gets nominated.  Not one of their imaginary saviors.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Quadrillipede

      Ooh, is wallowing in despair perhaps a luxury that a lot of marginalized people don’t have  the the time and opportunity to fully indulge in? 🤔

      Reply
    47. 47.

      catclub

      CNN Business:

      Donald Trump had a much better night than Joe Biden. Markets are unfazed

      That is a reasonable response.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @cain:

      There is so much political attack material – Trump has fucked himself.

      White liberals and the news act like Biden was alone on stage trying to outperform a poster of Superman.  Trump came off like Hitler.  Okay, maybe it’s easy for us to overlook because we know he’s Hitler, and his base loves Hitler, but the undecideds found him repulsive, anyone less than white went “Fuck you right back, asshole,” and the unmotivated went “Holy shit, he really will ban abortion.”  Last night was a terrible night for Trump, no matter how focused we are on it being a bad night for Biden.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Quadrillipede

      @Baud: That means something completely different in the UK

      Although curiously, “bumming a fag” has a completely innocuous meaning over there…

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Captain C

      @rusty: FTFNYT:  “If, as we should, we discount the fact that TCFG rambled himself, told nothing but lies, and didn’t address any of the questions asked, it’s obvious he overwhelmingly won the debate because Biden is Old and also because Pinch the Lesser’s taxes will rightfully be lower under a TCFG regime.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WaterGirl

      Thank you to everyone who is donating.

      You can bet that everyone on the Biden campaign is still doing the work this morning, including Biden.

      Biden kept on in 2020 when no one thought he could win, and that’s what he’s doing now.  You can bet on it.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Hildebrand

      Why does it feel like all the Democratic bedwetters think that The West Wing was a documentary.  They believe that a debate can ‘make or break’ a campaign, and I just have never seen any evidence of that.

      Of course, I’ve never seen the utility of the debates in the first place – they tell us absolutely nothing about a candidate or how they will govern.  That format of debating just never happens in the course of governing, so why do we do it other than to cater to the horse race crowd?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Captain C

      @zhena gogolia:

      Not one of them called for Trump to step aside when he was convicted of 34 felonies.

      This might be a good rebuttal to the Chicken Littles and bad-faith yakkers:  “Did you instantly, loudly, and repeatedly call for TCFG to step down after he was convicted of 34 felonies?  No?  How about when his business was convicted of massive fraud?  No?  Or when he was found to have committed sexual assault and liable for defamation to the tune of nearly $100 million?  No?  Then your opinion on Biden is less than worthless.”

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Quadrillipede

      @WaterGirl: What about the fact that he’s a pathological liar???

      What about shark-battery-messiah-hitler-vengeance-you-are-the-stolen-classified-document?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JoyceH

      Do I wish Biden were younger? Sure I do. But let’s be realistic – Biden stepping aside would not result in the party unifying around one mythical Obviously Perfect Candidate – several dozen who see themselves as the OPC would step forward and NOT step back, and the party would devolve into chaos. And face it- Biden only has to survive until the afternoon of January 20th to at least temporarily save democracy for sanity, and then we can leave it to the criminal courts to sweep out the trash.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      bluefoot

      The debate may have been bad, but I am going to try on focusing my energies on making things better (countering negativity and misinformation, working on voting, caring for people) and taking care of myself so that I have the energy for the long haul. It’s hard not to get sucked into the vortex of hopelessness but I am going to do my best.
      And honestly, I can’t afford hopelessness – it’s literally life and death for me and people like me. I don’t have the luxury of rolling over and hoping the storm won’t get me.

      ETA: I can’t donate right now – I’ve been unemployed for a while, but I will do what I can.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Quiltingfool

      Welp, read almost all the comments about the debate.  Woo boy.  Seems like we demand perfection from our President.  He’s got to be flawless 24-7.  When your own supporters crap on you, who the hell would ever WANT to be President?   Why can’t we, just for once, be like Republicans (yes, I know, I threw up in my mouth a bit just saying that) and FORCEFULLY support Biden like they do that felonious piece of shit Trump?  Is that too much to ask?

      Rant over.  The cat and I are now going to the sewing room, to share a Bismarck  donut (she loves donuts, go figure) and work on an adorable blue and yellow (Slava Ukraini!) cat quilt.  I’m calling it “Dreaming of a Free Ukraine” as the appliquéd cats are sleeping beneath flowers.  This is what the appliqué looks like, (different color) if anyone needs to smile!

      https://pin.it/5UNqPtI2J

      Reply
    70. 70.

      schrodingers_cat

      Candidly Tiff on Twitter

      Last night reminded me that when shit goes wrong folks will quickly abort ship and leave you stranded. No grace given, understanding or loyalty. Biden like the Clintons aren’t perfect but they have our backs and we got theirs. Too many that look like them are weak and fickle.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      ArchTeryx

      @PJ: They always are after a bad day for the Ds. They aren’t called Troll Farms for nothing. After that debate they all got their marching orders from their oligarch overlords, and are fanning out everywhere to clammer for Biden to resign.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Biden is an so-so orator who also manages to get shit done. Too bad too many Americans would rather be entertained.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Quadrillipede

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: “I’m a lifelong Democrat but I’m going to vote MAGA up and down the ballot and here’s why…”

      Yeah, it’s just so tediously predictable: “me, a lifelong Democrat voter for sure, certainly not a Republican operative, that’s the ticket…”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      RaflW

      @wjca: Exactly.

      I am not in favor of kicking Biden off the ticket because he had a cold last night (sidebar: FFS why wasn’t everyone masked around him for the past week, at least off camera?) and underperformed.

      That said, I see only one path to Harris being the top of the ticket and that swap not being an automatic electoral disaster. I say disaster not because she’s who she is, or because she’s a multiracial POC, but because a brokered convention in which the current incumbent is toppled and there’s a nominating scramble, even a ‘backroom deal’ scramble, will signal all the “Dems in disarray” freak-outs to volume 11+.

      No, what would need to happen (and this is so far fetched, it won’t, and that’s a good thing) is this, in my one person quasi-humble opinion: For a ticket-change to have a chance, even a small chance, Biden would need to resign the presidency. Post haste.

      I know, you’re probably spluttering. But hear me out (or not!). Biden resigning elevates Kamala on the spot. She’s the president, and she has the positional power to say “I need to be the nominee for re-election. And my running mate is xxx [I’m gonna say Pritzger, but on this point you can pick your fav].”

      Yes all heck would break out. And given that the House & Senate need to confirm a VP appointment, we would very likely not have a VP until the election, but that in itself becomes one of Kamala’s biggest kudgels to attack the GOP. “See, they don’t even care enough about the stability of government to follow the Constitution and approve a VP. For even a few months! They’re total radicals and hate our system of government. Do not, under any circumstances, reward their intransigence with access to this office this November.”

      It’s all just silly fantasy on my part. But it would, IMO, be less toxic than a brokered convention. That, among other things, implies that Biden is too old to have the job he has now. And that we as a party suck at picking a nominee. I reject both of those notions.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Captain C

      @Quiltingfool:

      The cat and I are now going to the sewing room, to share a Bismarck  donut (she loves donuts, go figure)

      My late cat Kashmir loved cheesecake.  Junior’s cheesecake to be specific.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Tony Jay

      @Quadrillipede:

        Although curiously, “bumming a fag” has a completely innocuous meaning over there…

      Really depends on where you went to school.

      Roughscrape Comprehensive School? Cadging a cigarette.

      Eton? It’s warm that butter and put your dress pants in the presser time.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @schrodingers_cat:

      On Twitter, Never Trump Rs have Biden’s back more than supposed progressives and other assorted mostly white Ds having a meltdown.

      Progressives have never supported Biden. They’ve voted for him only reluctantly. Nothing he has done for them, and its been a lot, has changed that.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @schrodingers_cat: Thank you, Biden and the dems are the reason the PACT act passed which helps a lot of vets who previously did not qualify for VA health care, Biden and the Dems are the ones fighting the Repubs on abortion, Biden is why a lot of people had their student loans forgiven. And Biden and the Dems are the reason a whole lot of infrastructure is getting repaired and replaced.  I could give a shit that he is old he gets things done, he has an awesome, smart, competent VP.

      People who need to get “excited” about a candidate in order to vote for them are children, I want the most competenet person and the one who has the ability to work with others to get something done, NOT the narcissist with “charisma”.  I feel like I am living in the movie Idiocracy…

      Reply
    85. 85.

      debit

      @WaterGirl: Exactly. all we can do is all we can do. I can’t control the narrative or anyone else’s actions. I can push back and mute and ignore the doom screamers, so that’s my plan. That and donating.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: LoL. Thankfully, I can’t remember the name of that troll (though I’m not convinceable that it wasn’t a DougJ sock puppet, maybe meant to shit-stir the commentariat back then).

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Chris

      @Hildebrand:

      Of course, I’ve never seen the utility of the debates in the first place – they tell us absolutely nothing about a candidate or how they will govern.  That format of debating just never happens in the course of governing, so why do we do it other than to cater to the horse race crowd?

      I mean, generally speaking, I think watching debates is the worst kind of latent high school civics mentality, that treats watching them as some kind of civic duty on par with voting.  When the plain fact is that any remotely informed voter should have everything they need to know long before the debates.  The debates are a pro wrestling performance.  If you learn anything from them or are swayed by anything that happens in them, you’re either embarrassingly uninformed, or a total idiot whose voting preferences don’t have a damn thing to do with either candidate’s policies.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Another Scott

      @RaflW: There was some discussion on Morning Edition by Phillip Martin on weaponizing plagiarism to go after black (especially women) scholars.

      The same thing, and more, would happen if Biden resigns.

      The monsters know they cannot win fair elections and that their policies are unpopular. That’s why they try to make people cower. When they get a scalp, they push for more. There’s never any end to their demands.

      We don’t win elections by cowering. We win elections by fighting for what’s right and for what we believe in.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Fair Economist

      @schrodingers_cat: Trump was terrible. Constant lying; can’t keep his facts straight. He has no support from top business leader because in meetings with them they say he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Tony Jay

      Also, to paraphrase my opinion from an earlier thread.

               +++ JACKAL NEWS OPINION +++

      June 27/28 2024 – Bird migration routes across North America suffer catastrophic disruption as heritage media outlets respond to Biden’s debate underperformance with simultaneous howls of orgasmic joy.

      June 28/29 2024 – In controversial finding, Republican candidate for President remains a rapey lie-peddler, multiply convicted felon and incoherent hate-geyser, casting doubt on widespread opinion that debate stutter < demented nutter.

      +++ JACKAL NEWS OPINION +++

       

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Barbara

      @Another Scott: See, e.g., Ralph Northam — who realized that resigning would have given the governorship to the very people who had never been able to command a majority of the electorate.  Screw all this yakking that essentially amounts to “let us smart people decide what’s good for the rest of you.”  The editors at the NYT, and every other person has one vote like you and I do.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Renie

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  I did the same thing.  Went to ActBlue and donated to Joe.  Best way I can show my support.

      Notice those saying he should step aside never say who should replace him or how the logistics of it will work.   Snowflakes.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @schrodingers_cat: Al Rennick,  Seeker, Steve Crickmore, and Down Dog Damn have all made appearances in the last twelve hours.  I am not going to call them trolls, but I will note that they only tend to show up when there is an opportunity to criticize and second guess.  Their prerogative, of course, but it doesn’t lead me to put a lot of weight on their observations.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Jack Fitzpatrick ☘️
      @jackfitzdc
      17m

      Biden is asking Congress for nearly $4 billion to respond to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, the Maui wildfire damage, and tornadoes in the Midwest.

      It’s theoretically possible for Congress to act on this soon… or to wait until late September.

      news.bgov.com/bloomberg-gove…

      Biden Seeks Nearly $4 Billion for Key Bridge, Disaster Relief
      President Joe Biden is asking Congress for almost $4 billion in emergency funds to respond to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge, Maui wildfires, and Midwestern tornadoes.

      [image]

      news.bgov.com

      Jun 28, 2024 · 4:07 PM UTC

      The work goes on. And is getting done under Biden’s leadership.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

