White liberals I follow tonight: OMG we’re fn doomed Black Democrats I follow tonight: Fuck that bum, let’s go Joe Same Shit. Every. Single. Year — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) June 28, 2024

Moving on and doing the work – funding one future leader for the Worker Power Leadership School!

Moving on and doing the work – that’s what will get us the outcome we want in November. So let’s send our student to Leadership School and move on to the next group that needs our support to do something great.

We have $250 left on yesterday’s Angel match, but Andrew re-upped with a mother thousand. So we are calling this a NEW Angel Match for $1,250, and everything resets with a new Angel match.

Matching up to $150 per person, up to the $1,250 total.

Can we get to $10,000 today?

If we can get to $10,000 before the clock strikes midnight tonight, another angel will add $500 to the thermometer.

Teamwork!

Open thread.