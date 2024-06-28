Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

“But what about the lurkers?”

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

No Justins, No Peace

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You cannot shame the shameless.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Now More Than Ever, TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

Now More Than Ever, TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

by | 40 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Now More Than Ever, TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

 
After watching the debate, keeping up with the CNN, Guardian, and Washington Post liveblogs, reading all your comments on my posts (and MisterMix’s and the Blogfather’s), and skimming a chunk of twitter… well, all the smart money said in advance that it wouldn’t change anyone’s mind, and so far it hasn’t. There’s a lot of triumphalism from the GOP, entirely too much rending of garments among the professional Democratic ‘operatives’, and an awareness among the normies that we’ve got four more months of hard work ahead of us.

My personal analogy is that the debate dumped a big, very badly made quilt of lies, over-information, and missed chances on stage. It’s up to us, during the next days weeks & months, to pick that quilt apart and re-use the best bits to create our own narrative quilt. And there is lots of material in those 90 minutes where TFG shows all his worst behavior, while Biden defends Truth, Justice, and the American way. Seam rippers at the ready!

And, as always: Sharing is caring!


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 159 for the sta,ps.
  • 3Sice
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Chris Johnson
  • ColoradoGuy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • EarthWindFire
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Eolirin
  • Eyeroller
  • jowriter
  • JPL
  • Ksmiami
  • narya
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Shalimar
  • snoey
  • TBone
  • trnc
  • YY_Sima Qian
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    40Comments

    6. 6.

      narya

      Luckily I saw the LOTR trilogy recently, so Aragorn’s speeches are in my head. We have the same work to do as we did yesterday.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Eolirin

      @Ksmiami: Or, you know that he wasn’t sick, or didn’t have a stutter or was five years younger, because all of those things would have changed the optics enough that the only story would be how Trump lied, rambled, and didn’t answer the questions.

      But this is all more of an indictment of our news media and the electorate than of Biden. Even here no one’s been talking about what Biden actually said. We’ve become a substance and truth free society. It’s not sustainable.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      I’m glad I didn’t watch it, and I’m going to completely ignore the news for the next few weeks because there is no reason to get suicidal over 90 minutes unless he had actually had a fatal heart attack on stage.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Shalimar: By being honest with oneself and recognizing the fact that there are better candidates? It was always a protest campaign, one focused on electoral reform* that Trudeau had promised but then ignored after he got elected.

      *to change “first past the post” to something else. I did not read the whole article, I just thought it was funny.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      A thousand times this:

      White liberals I follow tonight: OMG we’re fn doomed.
      Black Democrats I follow tonight: Fuck that bum, let’s go Joe.
      Same Shit. Every. Single. Year.

      @Ksmiami: ​

      Even the best teams screw up. World War II analogies abound here: Western Allies did all kinds of stupid things operationally (Operation Market Garden for example). We still won the war (although Monty was a preening asshat who should have been relieved but oh, wartime politics and alliances).
      We’re gonna win this one.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chris Johnson

      I’m not happy, but Trump is still an asshole. AND a criminal. If it can’t be properly established that he’s a criminal and traitor, it is at least far more obvious now that he’s an asshole, which people didn’t really want to believe in 2016.

      If we really truly MUST have Republicans who are treasonous psychopaths wanting Gilead and rule by Vladimir Putin… please proceed, Governor.

      I would like to see, and expect I will see, the right wing taking this as a mandate and doubling and tripling down on all the madness that has stopped them actually winning general elections. ‘The Twitter faction’ should take total control, alienating what moderates remain (the moderates are currently winning a lot of primaries…) on the grounds that Twitter faction tactics are the only ones ‘winning’.

      ‘cos that is laying the groundwork for a coup, yes, but you ALSO have to organize a coup and have the support of government and military. And this they don’t seem to understand. Like Putin, they think they will be greeted with gifts of bread and salt, not bitter resistance.

      We just gotta buckle down to bitter resistance, because the traitors are emboldened and will start throwing their primary-losing weight around.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      New Deal democrat

      As usual, Dan Guild has the most level-headed reaction. Basically, based on history, it will be a very bad next few days, and then the polls will revert to their baseline:

      https://nitter.poast.org/dcg1114

      while most of the commentary online has been how poorly Biden did, the reports on actual undecided voters who watched suggest that their main reaction was being repulsed by Trump.

      Deep breaths.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      I didn’t watch the debate, but the reactions from Democrats who are honest brokers in my book (Josh Marshall & Kate Riga, Claire McCaskill, heck, even the VP) acknowledge that Biden had an off night. It’s not just the panic-mongers in the big media orgs.

      It sucks, but the only thing that matters is how the debate (and talk about it) affects the idiot fence-sitters who decide close elections. It’s June, so hopefully most of them still aren’t paying attention. Does anyone know how the ratings were?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      3Sice

      Vote for the old guy – it’s important.

      Flash polling and focus groups (aside from Luntz’s) were better for Joe than manic progressive hot takes.

      I guess we’ll see how polling shakes out next week.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TBone

      I’m not looking over my shoulder today.  That causes stumbling.  Straight ahead.  Of course, the eyes in the back of my head still work.

      But my vision is focused on what’s in front of us

      Reply
    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @New Deal democrat:

      That take amplifies a comment in the previous thread where Heather Cox Richardson quotes Monique Pressley:

      The proof of Biden’s ability to run the country is the fact that he is running it. Successfully. Not a debate performance against a pathological lying sociopath.

      My only quibble with that quote is the that “narcissist” should have been inserted between “lying” and “sociopath”.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris Johnson

      I would also note that Biden would be the first to tell you he works for the Democratic side. It’s picking sides, not picking Gods. You get to pick the full Dem team, which is not going to collapse because Joe had a bad night. Hell, if he got hit by a bus (the ‘bus factor’ for evaluating startups: if the key guy gets hit by a bus, is the company ruined, or can they continue?) the Dems would not collapse.

      I would rather not have a white guy this old to be the point man leading us all, but we did have a younger black guy for eight years so I continue to be enthusiastic about giving that guy’s Vice President the job for a full eight years if he and his team can do it. He’s done really well.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      bbleh

      @Ksmiami: this.  What TCFG did was widely predicted — even *I* did — and should have been the first thing they prepped him for

      That said, as observed elsewhere, the way forward is the same as it was yesterday and would have been if Biden had romped: identify and turn out Dem-leaning low-propensity voters.  We have an enormous advantage in the ground war right now; we just need to exploit it.  Volunteer if you can!  Donate in any case!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      p.a.

      “A lie gets halfway ’round the world before the truth gets its boots on…”

      But once on, the truth puts a boot right up the lie’s ass.

       

      Just give tRump’s bullshit time to ferment.  I just need to take my own advice🤔😉  Hate that futher mucker.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chris Johnson

      Trump should step aside in favor of Nikki Haley. That would be really dangerous and bring over the independents and moderates. I’m waiting to hear when he accepts he’s caused an insurmountable problem and steps down.

      :D

      Reply
    28. 28.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Heh, Stuart Stevens’ criticism of the Obamabros is on point.

      & I say that as someone who was an Obamaniac from 2008 to 2016, at the time made every excuse for his & his team’s policy choices, still holds him in high esteem, & still finds him the only President (or national level politician, or any international leader) who resonates. & I say that as someone who on the balance prefers the policy inclinations of the Obamabros to those who originated from Biden’s or Clintons’ orbits.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      ColoradoGuy

      Still think CNN was fucking with the mikes … a treble boost for T, and a 3 kHz rolloff on Biden’s mike. Made Biden sound muffled and dull, while T was extra-shouty. Just a little bit of EQ while nobody was looking.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Chris Johnson: Joking aside, what frightens me about the state of politics in the US is that the next leader of the GOP could be someone charismatic, photogenic, intelligent, & competent.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eyeroller

      I do not understand what is pathological in (white) Democrats but we see it over and over.  One stumble or off night by our candidate and so many are ready to throw in the towel or throw the candidate under the bus.  If they kept it to themselves, or just wrung their hands anonymously on a top-10,000 political blog, that would be unfortunate but not too big a problem, but no, those with a platform run out and shriek about it to the press and public.  Claire McCaskill says he should step aside?  Really?  How would that be accomplished and how would it not be much worse.  Goddamn it, defend the candidate, don’t attack him from his own side.  Meanwhile if the equivalent happens to a Republican candidate there is a Greek chorus of Republican commenters and operatives explaining how it really was a good thing.

      I’ll cite Schroedinger’s Cat’s regular comment that Democratic messaging is only a problem with white people.  There is some evidence that Black and Hispanic viewers reacted differently to the debate.  Furthermore, there’s plenty of evidence that voters don’t actually care about a candidate’s age if they aren’t worried about something else.  Iowans happily voted for 88-year-old Chuck Grassley for a six-year term and he looks and acts like he should be in a nursing home.  But apparently they assumed he would be replaced by his grandson and that was OK.  Look at who Biden’s replacement would be.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @New Deal democrat: while most of the commentary online has been how poorly Biden did, the reports on actual undecided voters who watched suggest that their main reaction was being repulsed by Trump.

      It’s almost like Biden did what he needed to do and got Trump to show the nation what kind of irritating, lying sack of shit he is.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      EarthWindFire

      @Betty Cracker: It’s June, so hopefully most of them still aren’t paying attention.

      It’s also (checks calendar) 13 days until Donald Trump is sentenced on his 34 felony counts. Joe Biden’s bad debate performance will be a distant memory then.

      He had a bad night. Dust yourselves off and move on, Dems.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jowriter

      @YY_Sima Qian: Any idea who THAT might be? Not trying to be rude, but name one Republican with the ability to make hearts flutter with some kind of rational excitement. Right now I’m stumped.  It’s a trash bag going on over there.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      3Sice

      I missed what they picked up on in the blizzard of shit, but Univision’s Latino undecideds completely noped on the convicted felon.

      I did hear shithead’s tenor in his repeated use of “the blacks” – if you needed confirmation that he’s a complete piece of shit racist.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.