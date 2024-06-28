(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)



After watching the debate, keeping up with the CNN, Guardian, and Washington Post liveblogs, reading all your comments on my posts (and MisterMix’s and the Blogfather’s), and skimming a chunk of twitter… well, all the smart money said in advance that it wouldn’t change anyone’s mind, and so far it hasn’t. There’s a lot of triumphalism from the GOP, entirely too much rending of garments among the professional Democratic ‘operatives’, and an awareness among the normies that we’ve got four more months of hard work ahead of us.

My personal analogy is that the debate dumped a big, very badly made quilt of lies, over-information, and missed chances on stage. It’s up to us, during the next days weeks & months, to pick that quilt apart and re-use the best bits to create our own narrative quilt. And there is lots of material in those 90 minutes where TFG shows all his worst behavior, while Biden defends Truth, Justice, and the American way. Seam rippers at the ready!

And, as always: Sharing is caring!

All that criticism has only made her more SHARP & PRECISE. Her time is NOW!

pic.twitter.com/ZxhxmbDisu — WMIIIX (@WilliamMatt22) June 28, 2024

White liberals I follow tonight: OMG we’re fn doomed Black Democrats I follow tonight: Fuck that bum, let’s go Joe Same Shit. Every. Single. Year — NR_Garrett (@NR_Garrett) June 28, 2024

Biden: He’s just a liar. They are going to be out there fact checking all of the things that he said. I cannot think of one thing he said that was true. pic.twitter.com/5l2VyBmYZA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 28, 2024





This evening's hysteria will be of particular interest to the leading biographers of presidents Mondale, Dole, Kerry, and Romney pic.twitter.com/KLRHbxDE2U — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) June 28, 2024

I know this will be a deeply unpopular view, but I don't think Trump has had a good night. He looks and sounds unhinged. He's been mean and abrasive. I tend to think that people who don't like Trump will not come away from this debate feeling better about him. — Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) June 28, 2024

I get it. This is all frustrating and scary. Maybe you wish it was your favorite candidate in there, but you know that’s not happening. Worst case with Biden is that he has to step down early and let his extremely competent and able VP take over. Worst case with Trump? Well. — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) June 28, 2024

One last debate take – Trump saying immigrants will take "Black jobs" feels like it could hurt him way more than what most white commentators are acknowledging. — Queerhawk 🏳️‍🌈 | 🇺🇦| 🛡 (@alwaysadorecats) June 28, 2024

You doom about the debate, not me I'm built different* *Serenely know that in the age of hyperpolarization none of this matters — vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) June 28, 2024